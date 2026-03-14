In a notable step aimed at calming the debate over renewable energy projects, the Swedish government has proposed new legislation that grants residents living near wind turbines annual financial compensation that could reach up to 38,000 kronor, in exchange for hosting these projects in their areas.

Acting Minister for Climate and Environment Johan Brist said the government wants to accelerate the construction of more onshore wind turbines, adding: "If we want to expand wind energy, it is only natural that those living nearby receive a direct incentive."

Compensation Based on Distance and Electricity Prices

According to the government proposal, residents living near new wind turbines will receive a share of the profits from energy companies, and the amount of compensation varies based on several factors, the most notable of which are:

The distance between the home and the turbine

The height of the turbine

The location of the residence within the country's electricity pricing areas

For example, residents in southern Sweden in the fourth pricing area could receive compensation of up to 38,400 kronor annually, tax-free, while compensation in the north of the country may amount to around 19,400 kronor annually.

This proposal does not include existing wind farms, but it will apply to projects that obtain environmental permits after July 1, 2026, or those approved by municipalities after November 6, 2025.

It is also required that the home is within a distance equal to nine times the height of the turbine. For instance, if the turbine height is 250 meters, the compensation range extends to about 2.25 kilometers, with the amount increasing as the home gets closer to the turbine site.

Wind energy projects in Sweden face repeated objections from residents and municipalities due to noise, shadows, and flickering lights produced by the turbines. However, the government believes that expanding these projects is essential to ensure the stability of electricity supplies in the future.

Sweden has also announced its intention to launch a new investigation into the possibility of purchasing properties near wind farms in some cases, in an attempt to address local objections more broadly.