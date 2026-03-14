في خطوة لافتة تهدف إلى تهدئة الجدل حول مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة، اقترحت الحكومة السويدية تشريعًا جديدًا يمنح السكان القاطنين قرب توربينات الرياح تعويضات مالية سنوية قد تصل إلى 38 ألف كرون، مقابل استضافة هذه المشاريع في مناطقهم.

وقال وزير المناخ والبيئة بالوكالة يوهان بريتس إن الحكومة تريد تسريع بناء المزيد من توربينات الرياح على اليابسة، مضيفًا: «إذا كنا نريد توسيع طاقة الرياح، فمن الطبيعي أن يحصل من يعيشون بالقرب منها على حافز مباشر».

تعويض يعتمد على المسافة وسعر الكهرباء

وبحسب المقترح الحكومي، سيحصل السكان الذين يعيشون بالقرب من توربينات الرياح الجديدة على حصة من أرباح شركات الطاقة، ويختلف حجم التعويض وفق عدة عوامل، أبرزها:

  • المسافة بين المنزل والتوربين
  • ارتفاع التوربين
  • موقع السكن داخل مناطق تسعير الكهرباء في البلاد

فعلى سبيل المثال، قد يحصل سكان جنوب السويد في منطقة التسعير الرابعة على تعويض يصل إلى 38,400 كرون سنويًا مع الإعفاء من الضرائب، بينما قد يبلغ التعويض في شمال البلاد نحو 19,400 كرون سنويًا.

هذا المقترح لا يشمل مزارع الرياح الحالية، لكنه سيطبق على المشاريع التي تحصل على تصاريح بيئية بعد 1 يوليو 2026، أو تلك التي توافق عليها البلديات بعد 6 نوفمبر 2025.

كما يشترط أن يقع المنزل ضمن مسافة تعادل تسعة أضعاف ارتفاع التوربين. فعلى سبيل المثال، إذا كان ارتفاع التوربين 250 مترًا، فإن نطاق التعويض يمتد إلى نحو 2.25 كيلومتر، مع زيادة المبلغ كلما اقترب المنزل من موقع التوربين.

وتواجه مشاريع طاقة الرياح في السويد اعتراضات متكررة من السكان والبلديات بسبب الضوضاء والظلال والأضواء المتقطعة التي تنتج عن التوربينات. ومع ذلك، ترى الحكومة أن التوسع في هذه المشاريع ضروري لضمان استقرار إمدادات الكهرباء في المستقبل.

كما أعلنت السويد أنها تعتزم إطلاق تحقيق جديد لبحث إمكانية شراء العقارات القريبة من مزارع الرياح في بعض الحالات، في محاولة لمعالجة الاعتراضات المحلية بشكل أوسع.