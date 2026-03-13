صدمة في مطار نيروبي.. ضبط أكثر من 2000 نملة مهربة بحوزة صيني

The Kenyan authorities announced the arrest of a Chinese national at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi after discovering more than 2,200 live ants smuggled in his personal belongings while attempting to leave the country heading to China.

Kenyan Attorney General Allen Mulama revealed in court that the security inspection resulted in the discovery of 1,948 carefully preserved garden ants inside specialized test tubes, in addition to about 300 other live ants hidden inside 3 rolls of soft tissue paper within the bag, bringing the total number to 2,238 ants.

Officials from the Kenyan Wildlife Service and the investigation team confirmed that the case is linked to an international wildlife smuggling network, noting that the suspect had previously been issued an order preventing him from leaving the country last year in a similar case, but he managed to escape before being re-arrested.

Smuggling queen ants has become an increasing phenomenon in Kenya in recent years, as these ants, especially rare or ecologically valuable species, are sold in exotic insect markets and ant farming in Asia and Europe.

A single queen ant is capable of establishing a complete colony consisting of thousands of individuals, making it highly valuable, sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars per piece.

Kenya has witnessed similar cases recently, including fines of about $7,700 for each defendant in a previous network for smuggling thousands of ants, in addition to other cases involving Belgians and other foreigners.

This type of smuggling is considered a violation of Kenyan wildlife protection laws and the international CITES agreement related to the trade in endangered species, although "garden ants" are not always listed as threatened, unauthorized export is considered a crime.

The court ordered the suspect to be detained for several additional days to complete the investigations, with formal charges of attempting to smuggle wildlife and violating customs and wildlife laws being filed.