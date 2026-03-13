أعلنت السلطات الكينية القبض على مواطن صيني في مطار جومو كينياتا الدولي بنيروبي، بعد اكتشاف أكثر من 2200 نملة حية مهربة في أمتعته الشخصية أثناء محاولته مغادرة البلاد متجهًا إلى الصين.

وكشف المدعي العام الكيني ألين مولاما أمام المحكمة أن التفتيش الأمني أسفر عن العثور على 1948 نملة حديقة محفوظة بعناية داخل أنابيب اختبار متخصصة، بالإضافة إلى حوالى 300 نملة حية أخرى مخبأة داخل 3 لفافات من المناديل الورقية الناعمة داخل الحقيبة، ليصل العدد الإجمالي إلى 2238 نملة.

صدمة في مطار نيروبي.. ضبط أكثر من 2000 نملة مهربة بحوزة صيني

وأكد المسؤولون في هيئة الحياة البرية الكينية وفريق التحقيق أن القضية مرتبطة بشبكة دولية لتهريب الحياة البرية، مشيرين إلى أن المشتبه به سبق أن صدر أمر بمنعه من مغادرة البلاد العام الماضي في قضية مشابهة، لكنه تمكن من الفرار قبل أن يُعاد توقيفه.

ويُعد تهريب ملكات النمل ظاهرة متزايدة في كينيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة، حيث تُباع هذه النملات خاصة الأنواع النادرة أو ذات القيمة البيئية في أسواق الحشرات الغريبة، وتربية المزارع النملية، في آسيا وأوروبا.

وتعد ملكة نمل واحدة قادرة على إنشاء مستعمرة كاملة تضم آلاف الأفراد، مما يجعلها ذات قيمة تجارية عالية تصل أحيانًا إلى مئات الدولارات للقطعة الواحدة.

وكانت كينيا قد شهدت قضايا مشابهة في الفترة الأخيرة، منها غرامات بلغت حوالى 7700 دولار على كل متهم في شبكة سابقة لتهريب آلاف النمل، بالإضافة إلى قضايا أخرى شملت بلجيكيين وأجانب آخرين.

ويُعتبر هذا النوع من التهريب انتهاكًا لقوانين حماية الحياة البرية الكينية وقوانين اتفاقية CITES الدولية المتعلقة بالتجارة في الأنواع المهددة، رغم أن «نمل الحدائق» ليس مدرجًا دائمًا كمهدد، إلا أن التصدير غير المصرح به يُعد جريمة.

وأمرت المحكمة بحبس المشتبه به لعدة أيام إضافية لاستكمال التحقيقات، مع توجيه اتهامات رسمية بمحاولة تهريب الحياة البرية وانتهاك قوانين الجمارك والحياة البرية.