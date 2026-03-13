U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to continue the war against Iran and "confront the regime ruthlessly." He stated at a press conference today (Friday) that "the leaders of the Iranian regime are hiding and fleeing."



He revealed that the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured and disfigured, considering that he "lacks legitimacy."



We strike 1,000 targets daily



The U.S. Secretary announced that more than 15,000 targets have been struck in Iran. He confirmed that his country, along with Israel, strikes about a thousand targets daily.

He noted that U.S. and Israeli forces have completely destroyed the Iranian navy and its fighter jets, pointing out that Tehran no longer has air defenses or missile platforms.

Hegseth affirmed that "the Iranian regime is retreating while U.S. forces are advancing." He said, "We are using a lot of equipment to jam and deceive the enemies." He emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump is "the one who will determine when the war ends."



We control Iranian airspace



For his part, U.S. Chief of Staff Dan Keen announced that U.S. forces are working to destroy Iran's combat capabilities, confirming control over Iranian airspace. He said, "We are attacking Iranian weapon depots with precision missiles."

He added during a joint press conference with the Defense Secretary that "Tehran is taking the Strait of Hormuz hostage." He further stated that "Iran still has the ability to disrupt navigation in Hormuz." He clarified that the Iranian side is still capable of threatening commercial shipping routes.

The U.S. President had threatened that Tehran would face harsher strikes in the coming days.

As the war enters its third week, leaders from Iran, Israel, and the United States have shown increasing defiance and vowed in their latest statements to continue fighting as the war in the Middle East disrupts the lives of millions and shakes financial markets.

In his first statements, which were followed by a broadcaster on state television yesterday (Thursday), the new Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to continue fighting and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his country is "preparing the optimal conditions to overthrow the Iranian regime."

As for Trump, he affirmed that his country has comprehensively destroyed Iran, hinting at the possibility of continuing the war to eliminate the few remnants that remain.