توعد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث بمواصلة الحرب على إيران و«مواجهة النظام بلا رحمة». واعتبر في مؤتمر في صحفي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن «قيادات النظام الإيراني مختبئون وهاربون».
وكشف أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي أصيب وشوهت ملامحه، معتبراً أنه «لا يحظى بشرعية».
نضرب 1000 هدف يومياً
وأعلن الوزير الأمريكي أن أكثر من 15 ألف هدف تم ضربه في إيران. وأكد أن بلاده تضرب مع إسرائيل نحو ألف هدف يومياً.
ولفت إلى أن القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية دمرت البحرية الإيرانية ومقاتلاتها بشكل تام، ولفت إلى أنه لم يعد لدى طهران دفاعات جوية ومنصات صواريخ.
وأكد هيغسيث أن «النظام الإيراني يتراجع بينما القوات الأمريكية تتقدم». وقال: «نستعمل معدات كثيرة لتشويش وخداع الأعداء». وشدد على أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هو «من سيحدد متى تنتهي الحرب».
نسيطر على الأجواء الإيرانية
من جانبه، أعلن رئيس الأركان الأمريكي دان كين، أن القوات الأمريكية تعمل على تدمير قدرات إيران القتالية، مؤكدا السيطرة على الأجواء الأيرانية. وقال «نهاجم بصواريخ دقيقة مخازن الأسلحة الإيرانية».
وأضاف خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع وزير الدفاع أن «طهران تأخذ مضيق هرمز رهينة». وأردف أنه «لا يزال لدى إيران القدرة على منع الملاحة في هرمز». وأوضح أن الجانب الإيراني لا يزال قادراً على تهديد طرق الملاحة التجارية.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، هدد بأن طهران ستواجَه بضربات أشد خلال الأيام القادمة.
ومع بداية دخول الحرب أسبوعها الثالث، أظهر قادة كل من إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة مزيداً من التحدي وتوعدوا خلال أحدث تصريحات لهم بمواصلة القتال مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، التي أحدثت اضطرابات في حياة الملايين وزعزعت الأسواق المالية.
ففي أولى تصريحاته التي تلاها مذيع على شاشة التلفزيون الرسمي، أمس (الخميس)، تعهد الزعيم الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي بمواصلة القتال، وإبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً. فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه بلاده «تهيئ الظروف المثلى للإطاحة بالنظام الإيراني».
أما ترمب فأكد أن بلاده دمرت إيران تدميراً شاملاً، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية الاستمرار في الحرب للقضاء على القلة القليلة مما تبقى.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to continue the war against Iran and "confront the regime ruthlessly." He stated at a press conference today (Friday) that "the leaders of the Iranian regime are hiding and fleeing."
He revealed that the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured and disfigured, considering that he "lacks legitimacy."
We strike 1,000 targets daily
The U.S. Secretary announced that more than 15,000 targets have been struck in Iran. He confirmed that his country, along with Israel, strikes about a thousand targets daily.
He noted that U.S. and Israeli forces have completely destroyed the Iranian navy and its fighter jets, pointing out that Tehran no longer has air defenses or missile platforms.
Hegseth affirmed that "the Iranian regime is retreating while U.S. forces are advancing." He said, "We are using a lot of equipment to jam and deceive the enemies." He emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump is "the one who will determine when the war ends."
We control Iranian airspace
For his part, U.S. Chief of Staff Dan Keen announced that U.S. forces are working to destroy Iran's combat capabilities, confirming control over Iranian airspace. He said, "We are attacking Iranian weapon depots with precision missiles."
He added during a joint press conference with the Defense Secretary that "Tehran is taking the Strait of Hormuz hostage." He further stated that "Iran still has the ability to disrupt navigation in Hormuz." He clarified that the Iranian side is still capable of threatening commercial shipping routes.
The U.S. President had threatened that Tehran would face harsher strikes in the coming days.
As the war enters its third week, leaders from Iran, Israel, and the United States have shown increasing defiance and vowed in their latest statements to continue fighting as the war in the Middle East disrupts the lives of millions and shakes financial markets.
In his first statements, which were followed by a broadcaster on state television yesterday (Thursday), the new Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to continue fighting and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his country is "preparing the optimal conditions to overthrow the Iranian regime."
As for Trump, he affirmed that his country has comprehensively destroyed Iran, hinting at the possibility of continuing the war to eliminate the few remnants that remain.