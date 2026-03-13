توعد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث بمواصلة الحرب على إيران و«مواجهة النظام بلا رحمة». واعتبر في مؤتمر في صحفي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن «قيادات النظام الإيراني مختبئون وهاربون».


وكشف أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي أصيب وشوهت ملامحه، معتبراً أنه «لا يحظى بشرعية».


نضرب 1000 هدف يومياً


وأعلن الوزير الأمريكي أن أكثر من 15 ألف هدف تم ضربه في إيران. وأكد أن بلاده تضرب مع إسرائيل نحو ألف هدف يومياً.
ولفت إلى أن القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية دمرت البحرية الإيرانية ومقاتلاتها بشكل تام، ولفت إلى أنه لم يعد لدى طهران دفاعات جوية ومنصات صواريخ.
وأكد هيغسيث أن «النظام الإيراني يتراجع بينما القوات الأمريكية تتقدم». وقال: «نستعمل معدات كثيرة لتشويش وخداع الأعداء». وشدد على أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هو «من سيحدد متى تنتهي الحرب».


نسيطر على الأجواء الإيرانية


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس الأركان الأمريكي دان كين، أن القوات الأمريكية تعمل على تدمير قدرات إيران القتالية، مؤكدا السيطرة على الأجواء الأيرانية. وقال «نهاجم بصواريخ دقيقة مخازن الأسلحة الإيرانية».
وأضاف خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع وزير الدفاع أن «طهران تأخذ مضيق هرمز رهينة». وأردف أنه «لا يزال لدى إيران القدرة على منع الملاحة في هرمز». وأوضح أن الجانب الإيراني لا يزال قادراً على تهديد طرق الملاحة التجارية.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، هدد بأن طهران ستواجَه بضربات أشد خلال الأيام القادمة.
ومع بداية دخول الحرب أسبوعها الثالث، أظهر قادة كل من إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة مزيداً من التحدي وتوعدوا خلال أحدث تصريحات لهم بمواصلة القتال مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، التي أحدثت اضطرابات في حياة الملايين وزعزعت الأسواق المالية.
ففي أولى تصريحاته التي تلاها مذيع على شاشة التلفزيون الرسمي، أمس (الخميس)، تعهد الزعيم الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي بمواصلة القتال، وإبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً. فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه بلاده «تهيئ الظروف المثلى للإطاحة بالنظام الإيراني».
أما ترمب فأكد أن بلاده دمرت إيران تدميراً شاملاً، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية الاستمرار في الحرب للقضاء على القلة القليلة مما تبقى.