أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن الإدارة الأمريكية استهلكت مخزونًا من الذخائر الحيوية يكفي لسنوات منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران، ما أثار مخاوف بشأن ارتفاع تكلفة الصراع وقدرة الولايات المتحدة على تجديد مخزونها.
نقص صواريخ توماهوك
وقال مصدران إن النقص السريع في الأسلحة شمل صواريخ توماهوك المتطورة بعيدة المدى، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز».
وأضاف أحد المطلعين على استخدام الجيش الأمريكي للذخائر: «إنه إنفاق هائل على صواريخ توماهوك، وسيُثقل كاهل البحرية لسنوات عديدة».
ويتوقع أن يقدم الجيش إحاطة إلى الكونغرس حول الذخائر المستخدمة في الأيام القادمة.
ومن المنتظر أن يقدّم البنتاغون طلبا رسميا إلى البيت الأبيض والكونغرس في الأيام القادمة للحصول على ما يصل إلى 50 مليار دولار إضافية للإنفاق العسكري. وسيُمهد طلب التمويل الإضافي الطريق لما يُرجّح أن يكون معركة تمويلية شرسة في «الكابيتول هيل»، قد تكشف القلق المتزايد بين المشرّعين بشأن تصرفات الإدارة.
في حين يتوقع أن تزيد هذه التكاليف المتزايدة الضغط على ترمب، وقد ترفع استياء الناخبين الأمريكيين الذين يواجهون ارتفاعًا حادًا في أسعار النفط، منذ الشلل الذي ضرب مضيق هرمز جراء الحرب.
تخصيص مزيد من الأموال
وحذرت العضو الجمهورية في لجنة المخصصات بمجلس الشيوخ المكلفة بالموافقة على الميزانية الفيدرالية ليزا موركوفسكي، من أن المشرعين سيرفضون أي توقعات من البيت الأبيض بمنحهم شيكًا على بياض. وقالت أمس (الخميس) إن «على البنتاغون التواصل مع الكونغرس، وتقديم المبررات».
وليس من المستبعد أن يتردد المشرعون الديمقراطيون، الذين انتقدوا الحرب على إيران ووصفوها بأنها غير قانونية، لأن ترمب لم يحصل على موافقة الكونغرس، في تخصيص المزيد من الأموال لوزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون).
يذكر أن مسؤولين أمريكيين أعربوا في السنوات الأخيرة عن مخاوف متزايدة من أن استخدام الذخائر الحيوية قد يتجاوز إنتاجها، خصوصا إذا انخرطت الولايات المتحدة في صراعات مع خصوم مثل روسيا أو الصين. وهذا قد يُؤدي إلى استنزاف مخزونات الذخائر الأمريكية بشكل خطير، ويجعل الجيش الأمريكي أقل استعدادا لمواجهة حروب مستقبلية.
وتفاقمت تلك المخاوف خلال العامين الماضيين، خصوصا أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت ما لا يقل عن 124 صاروخًا من طراز توماهوك لاستهداف مقاتلي الحوثي في اليمن والمنشآت النووية الإيرانية خلال عامي 2024 و2025. وقال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين، في يونيو الماضي، إن واشنطن استخدمت أكثر من 20 صاروخا من هذا الطراز في هجومها على منشأة إيرانية في أصفهان.
وقدّر مركز الدراسات الدولية والإستراتيجية استخدام أمريكا 168 صاروخ توماهوك في أول 100 ساعة من الحرب الحالية على إيران، والتي بدأت في 28 فبراير.
Informed sources revealed that the U.S. administration has consumed a stockpile of vital munitions sufficient for years since the onset of the war with Iran, raising concerns about the rising costs of the conflict and the United States' ability to replenish its stock.
Shortage of Tomahawk Missiles
Two sources stated that the rapid shortage of weapons included advanced long-range Tomahawk missiles, according to the Financial Times.
One insider on the U.S. military's use of munitions added, "It's a huge expenditure on Tomahawk missiles, and it will burden the Navy for many years."
The military is expected to brief Congress on the munitions used in the coming days.
The Pentagon is anticipated to submit a formal request to the White House and Congress in the coming days for up to $50 billion in additional military spending. This additional funding request will pave the way for what is likely to be a fierce funding battle on Capitol Hill, which may reveal growing concern among lawmakers about the administration's actions.
While these rising costs are expected to increase pressure on Trump, they may also heighten dissatisfaction among American voters facing a sharp rise in oil prices since the paralysis that hit the Strait of Hormuz due to the war.
Allocating More Funds
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee tasked with approving the federal budget, warned that lawmakers will reject any expectations from the White House for a blank check. She stated yesterday (Thursday) that "the Pentagon needs to communicate with Congress and provide justifications."
It is not unlikely that Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized the war on Iran and described it as illegal since Trump did not obtain congressional approval, may hesitate to allocate more funds to the Department of Defense (Pentagon).
It is worth noting that U.S. officials have expressed increasing concerns in recent years that the use of vital munitions may exceed their production, especially if the United States engages in conflicts with adversaries like Russia or China. This could lead to a dangerous depletion of U.S. munitions stockpiles and make the U.S. military less prepared for future wars.
These concerns have intensified over the past two years, especially as the United States has used at least 124 Tomahawk missiles to target Houthi fighters in Yemen and Iranian nuclear facilities during 2024 and 2025. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen stated last June that Washington had used more than 20 missiles of this type in its attack on an Iranian facility in Isfahan.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the U.S. used 168 Tomahawk missiles in the first 100 hours of the current war on Iran, which began on February 28.