Informed sources revealed that the U.S. administration has consumed a stockpile of vital munitions sufficient for years since the onset of the war with Iran, raising concerns about the rising costs of the conflict and the United States' ability to replenish its stock.



Shortage of Tomahawk Missiles



Two sources stated that the rapid shortage of weapons included advanced long-range Tomahawk missiles, according to the Financial Times.



One insider on the U.S. military's use of munitions added, "It's a huge expenditure on Tomahawk missiles, and it will burden the Navy for many years."



The military is expected to brief Congress on the munitions used in the coming days.



The Pentagon is anticipated to submit a formal request to the White House and Congress in the coming days for up to $50 billion in additional military spending. This additional funding request will pave the way for what is likely to be a fierce funding battle on Capitol Hill, which may reveal growing concern among lawmakers about the administration's actions.



While these rising costs are expected to increase pressure on Trump, they may also heighten dissatisfaction among American voters facing a sharp rise in oil prices since the paralysis that hit the Strait of Hormuz due to the war.



Allocating More Funds



Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee tasked with approving the federal budget, warned that lawmakers will reject any expectations from the White House for a blank check. She stated yesterday (Thursday) that "the Pentagon needs to communicate with Congress and provide justifications."



It is not unlikely that Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized the war on Iran and described it as illegal since Trump did not obtain congressional approval, may hesitate to allocate more funds to the Department of Defense (Pentagon).



It is worth noting that U.S. officials have expressed increasing concerns in recent years that the use of vital munitions may exceed their production, especially if the United States engages in conflicts with adversaries like Russia or China. This could lead to a dangerous depletion of U.S. munitions stockpiles and make the U.S. military less prepared for future wars.



These concerns have intensified over the past two years, especially as the United States has used at least 124 Tomahawk missiles to target Houthi fighters in Yemen and Iranian nuclear facilities during 2024 and 2025. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen stated last June that Washington had used more than 20 missiles of this type in its attack on an Iranian facility in Isfahan.



The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the U.S. used 168 Tomahawk missiles in the first 100 hours of the current war on Iran, which began on February 28.