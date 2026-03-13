أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن الإدارة الأمريكية استهلكت مخزونًا من الذخائر الحيوية يكفي لسنوات منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران، ما أثار مخاوف بشأن ارتفاع تكلفة الصراع وقدرة الولايات المتحدة على تجديد مخزونها.


نقص صواريخ توماهوك


وقال مصدران إن النقص السريع في الأسلحة شمل صواريخ توماهوك المتطورة بعيدة المدى، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز».


وأضاف أحد المطلعين على استخدام الجيش الأمريكي للذخائر: «إنه إنفاق هائل على صواريخ توماهوك، وسيُثقل كاهل البحرية لسنوات عديدة».


ويتوقع أن يقدم الجيش إحاطة إلى الكونغرس حول الذخائر المستخدمة في الأيام القادمة.


ومن المنتظر أن يقدّم البنتاغون طلبا رسميا إلى البيت الأبيض والكونغرس في الأيام القادمة للحصول على ما يصل إلى 50 مليار دولار إضافية للإنفاق العسكري. وسيُمهد طلب التمويل الإضافي الطريق لما يُرجّح أن يكون معركة تمويلية شرسة في «الكابيتول هيل»، قد تكشف القلق المتزايد بين المشرّعين بشأن تصرفات الإدارة.


في حين يتوقع أن تزيد هذه التكاليف المتزايدة الضغط على ترمب، وقد ترفع استياء الناخبين الأمريكيين الذين يواجهون ارتفاعًا حادًا في أسعار النفط، منذ الشلل الذي ضرب مضيق هرمز جراء الحرب.


تخصيص مزيد من الأموال


وحذرت العضو الجمهورية في لجنة المخصصات بمجلس الشيوخ المكلفة بالموافقة على الميزانية الفيدرالية ليزا موركوفسكي، من أن المشرعين سيرفضون أي توقعات من البيت الأبيض بمنحهم شيكًا على بياض. وقالت أمس (الخميس) إن «على البنتاغون التواصل مع الكونغرس، وتقديم المبررات».


وليس من المستبعد أن يتردد المشرعون الديمقراطيون، الذين انتقدوا الحرب على إيران ووصفوها بأنها غير قانونية، لأن ترمب لم يحصل على موافقة الكونغرس، في تخصيص المزيد من الأموال لوزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون).


يذكر أن مسؤولين أمريكيين أعربوا في السنوات الأخيرة عن مخاوف متزايدة من أن استخدام الذخائر الحيوية قد يتجاوز إنتاجها، خصوصا إذا انخرطت الولايات المتحدة في صراعات مع خصوم مثل روسيا أو الصين. وهذا قد يُؤدي إلى استنزاف مخزونات الذخائر الأمريكية بشكل خطير، ويجعل الجيش الأمريكي أقل استعدادا لمواجهة حروب مستقبلية.


وتفاقمت تلك المخاوف خلال العامين الماضيين، خصوصا أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت ما لا يقل عن 124 صاروخًا من طراز توماهوك لاستهداف مقاتلي الحوثي في اليمن والمنشآت النووية الإيرانية خلال عامي 2024 و2025. وقال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين، في يونيو الماضي، إن واشنطن استخدمت أكثر من 20 صاروخا من هذا الطراز في هجومها على منشأة إيرانية في أصفهان.


وقدّر مركز الدراسات الدولية والإستراتيجية استخدام أمريكا 168 صاروخ توماهوك في أول 100 ساعة من الحرب الحالية على إيران، والتي بدأت في 28 فبراير.