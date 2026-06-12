Researchers from the University of Chicago have developed a new generation of flexible neuroelectronics that stretch like skin and mimic the brain's way of processing information, aligning with the nature of flexible human tissues, which opens the door to integrating artificial intelligence with the human body for extended periods.

The lead researcher in the study, Dr. Tianda Fu, stated that flexible neuroelectronics are devices that combine sensing, memory, and computing within flexible materials that can bend and stretch, working in harmony with living tissues.

He added, "Traditional artificial intelligence struggles to operate within the human body due to its reliance on rigid silicon chips that do not adapt to the movements of organs, muscles, and joints, leading to tissue irritation and loss of connectivity over time. This prompted us to develop electronics that behave like the body itself rather than imposing their rigid nature on it."

Tianda Fu explained, "The new technology relies on flexible polymers and hydrogels that transmit electrons and ions together, in a way that mimics the neural signals in the brain."

Some components have shown the ability to stretch up to 140% of their original length.