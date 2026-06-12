طوَّر باحثون من جامعة شيكاغو الأمريكية جيلاً جديداً من الإلكترونيات العصبية المرنة، تتمدّد مثل الجلد وتحاكي طريقة الدماغ في معالجة المعلومات، وتتوافق مع طبيعة الأنسجة البشرية المرنة، ما يفتح الباب أمام دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي بجسم الإنسان لفترات طويلة.

وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور تياندا فو: إن الإلكترونيات العصبية المرنة هي أجهزة تجمع بين الاستشعار والذاكرة والحوسبة داخل مواد مرنة يمكنها الانحناء والتمدد والعمل بانسجام مع الأنسجة الحية.

وأضاف: «يعاني الذكاء الاصطناعي التقليدي صعوبة في العمل داخل جسم الإنسان بسبب اعتماده على رقائق سيليكون صلبة لا تتكيف مع حركة الأعضاء والعضلات والمفاصل، ما يؤدي إلى تهيج الأنسجة وفقدان الاتصال بمرور الوقت، ما دفعنا إلى تطوير إلكترونيات تتصرف مثل الجسم نفسه بدلاً من فرض طبيعتها الصلبة عليه».

وأوضح تياندا فو : «تعتمد التقنية الجديدة على بوليمرات مرنة وهلاميات تنقل الإلكترونات والأيونات معاً، بطريقة تحاكي الإشارات العصبية في الدماغ».

وأظهرت بعض المكونات قدرة على التمدد حتى 140% من طولها الأصلي.