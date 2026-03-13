التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في جدة مساء اليوم، رئيس الوزراء في باكستان محمد شهباز شريف.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية والوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، والسبل الكفيلة بتعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات.

كما جرى بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها تداعيات التصعيد العسكري الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، وتنسيق الجهود بشأنه.

حضر اللقاء وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية محمد إسحاق دار، وقائد قوات الدفاع رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المشير ركن سيد عاصم منير.