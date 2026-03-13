Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met this evening in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of the close bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

They also discussed the developments in the regional situation, particularly the implications of the ongoing military escalation on the security and stability of the region and the world, and the coordination of efforts regarding it.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Head of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.

From the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Syed Asim Munir.