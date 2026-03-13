غادر جدة اليوم (الخميس) رئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمين جدة المهندس علي القرني، ومدير شرطة محافظة جدة اللواء سليمان بن عمر الطويرب، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.