The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah today (Thursday).

He was bid farewell at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Ali Al-Qarni, the Director of Police for Jeddah Governorate, Major General Suleiman bin Omar Al-Tuwairqi, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.