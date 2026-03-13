غادر جدة اليوم (الخميس) رئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف، والوفد المرافق له.
وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمين جدة المهندس علي القرني، ومدير شرطة محافظة جدة اللواء سليمان بن عمر الطويرب، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah today (Thursday).
He was bid farewell at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Ali Al-Qarni, the Director of Police for Jeddah Governorate, Major General Suleiman bin Omar Al-Tuwairqi, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.