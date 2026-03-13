استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض مساء أمس وزيرة الخارجية وشؤون الكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة إيفيت كوبر.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الإستراتيجية ومجالات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث التطورات الإقليمية، والجهود المشتركة حيالها.

وخلال اللقاء أعربت وزيرة خارجية بريطانيا عن إدانة بلادها للاعتداءات الغاشمة التي تشنها إيران على المملكة وعددٍ من دول المنطقة، مؤكدةً تضامن بلادها مع الدول المتضررة، وضرورة تضافر كافة الجهود لدفع المنطقة تجاه الاستقرار والسلام.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي.