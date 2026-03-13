Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the UK Foreign Secretary and Minister for the Commonwealth and Development, Yvette Cooper, at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh yesterday evening.

During the reception, they reviewed the strategic relations and areas of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, and discussed regional developments and the joint efforts regarding them.

During the meeting, the UK Foreign Secretary expressed her country's condemnation of the brutal attacks launched by Iran against the Kingdom and several countries in the region, affirming her country's solidarity with the affected nations and the necessity of uniting all efforts to push the region towards stability and peace.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.