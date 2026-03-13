نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي مساء أمس في الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين وزراء الخارجية في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة وزير خارجية البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن راشد الزياني، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، المنعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض العلاقات المتينة بين دول مجلس التعاون والأردن، وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، ودعم وتنمية أطر الشراكة الإستراتيجية القائمة بينهما.

وجدد وزراء الخارجية إدانتهم واستنكارهم بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات السافرة وغير المبررة التي قامت بها إيران ضد دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن، مشددين على حق دول المجلس والأردن باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لحماية أمنها واستقرارها.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون الخليجي فيصل بن سعيد.