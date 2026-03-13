On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated yesterday evening in the joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain - the current session's president - Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held via video conference.

During the meeting, the strong relations between the GCC countries and Jordan were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in various fields, and to support and develop the existing frameworks of strategic partnership between them.

The foreign ministers reiterated their condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the blatant and unjustified aggressions carried out by Iran against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, emphasizing the right of the Council's countries and Jordan to take all necessary measures and utilize all resources to protect their security and stability.

Attending the meeting were the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, Faisal bin Saeed.