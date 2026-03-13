The academic critic Dr. Amal Al-Tamimi enhances her cultural and literary presence, drawing inspiration from her transformation of a line from an Arab poet to become (He gives with awareness if the miser holds back, and giving with awareness is the ultimate goal of generosity). Here is a Ramadan conversation that reveals aspects of her multifaceted personality, generosity, and loyalty.

The Scent of My Father's Turban

• Is it true that everyone has a share in their name?

•• My name has a story as if it were a chapter from a novel. I believe that a name whispers to its owner throughout life with the story of their birth. My name (Amal) was not just a fleeting choice, but a tale that began with my aunt Mariam, who insisted that I be named after it, after the lottery was repeated between Hind, Najla, and Amal, with my aunt succeeding in every repetition with Amal. The story of my naming has become a recurring tale in family gatherings, and every time it is told, I feel as if I am being born anew in memory.

• Where were you born?

•• I was born in my grandfather's house overlooking the Manakha in Medina, on the third floor. My young mother did not know that her cramps that morning were the knocks of life itself. Before the midwife, my father's aunt (Noura Al-Amriya) arrived, I opened my eyes to the world as if I were boldly choosing my moment, and they wrapped me in my father's turban, so the first thing I knew of the world was its warm scent.

• What childhood memories reside within you?

•• I used to hear my father singing to me from Umm Kulthum's songs: (I have hope), smiling and repeating it as if it belonged only to me. From my name, I learned that family is the first mark that grants you self-love, and that the way your name is called builds a confidence that is unseen but supports you throughout your life. My childhood in Medina was steeped in the sounds of minarets and cannons, and the scent of dates and city spices. The muezzin's voice from the Haram mingled with the sounds of the mosques around us... Al-Ghamama Mosque and Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq. My Ramadan childhood in Medina was a Najdi house living with the spirit of Hijaz.

A Warm Cinematic Reel

• Do you feel nostalgia for the place?

•• Yes, I feel nostalgic for Medina, for my grandfather's house in Manakha, the heart of the city pulsating with all its details... from the vendors preparing food in front of you, the neighbors exchanging food, and I long for the sound of cannons at our house in Bab Al-Kuma, with the towering Mount Sal' in front of us telling historical details. I miss our house in Al-Anbariya where my aunt Amina's house is in front of us, and she has a (pool) where we play, a ritual of the most beautiful rituals of the city, swimming in pools. I also feel nostalgic for my mother Ghaitha Al-Touri's house, my maternal grandmother, where the "Talbiba" after the Isha prayer was an unmissable appointment. We gather there with my mother's family, rearranging what remains from the Iftar table, my uncles and aunts come together, and their relatives Mustafa Al-Touri and Ali Al-Touri and their daughters, a large extended family visiting their aunt who is my grandmother Ghaitha. We chat and pour coffee quietly, and the conversations stretch as if the night is fondly extending our time together. The Talbiba was not just food but a pure family warmth, teaching me that Ramadan is lived in the hearts before it is on the tables.

I feel nostalgic for (Al-Baraka neighborhood) in Medina, and the well of Othman where my grandmother Marshooda lived, my uncle Ibrahim's mother. I also feel nostalgia for Damascus... for the house that brought us together with my father's family during vacations, where I spent most of my childhood. Memories pass like a warm cinematic reel; old balconies, extended laughter, and Ramadan evenings with a different flavor, but with the same nostalgia. Damascus in my heart has another chapter of tranquility, and a memory that still lights up whenever the month returns.

Reading is Light, Not a Habit

• What does it mean for Ramadan to return while you are reading and writing?

•• Ramadan first brings me back to the Quran before any other reading. In this month, recitation takes precedence over writing, and the word becomes pure as it derives its meaning from the sacred text. I remember my aunt Aisha - may God have mercy on her - who would turn our gatherings into religious riddles that brought us closer to the Sunnah and the meanings of the verses, teaching us that knowledge is worship, and that reading in Ramadan is light before it is a habit.

• Who do you miss in this month?

•• I miss faces that have departed, and voices that used to fill the table. I miss my father - may God have mercy on him - and I miss the elders of the family who encapsulated blessings with a smile and their visits to us right after the Taraweeh prayer. In Ramadan, absence becomes more present. Currently, I miss the sound of prayer in the sky; I love the sound of the minarets rising with the Quran.

• What habit do you insist on at the beginning of Ramadan?

•• We break our fast with a family meal regardless of our commitments and work, and I start Ramadan by writing a structured schedule according to columns, and I try to organize my soul. I prepare a table where I count my virtues and shortcomings, reviewing myself quietly, and I share it with my close family members to hold ourselves accountable with love and sincerity. In the last ten days, I insist on an old habit I love; cooking Suhoor at my mother's house for my family, as if I gather them around a warmth I have known since childhood, and I repay a bit of the beautiful days to my mother, may God protect her.

• At what hour do you feel the greatest happiness?

•• The moment of the call to prayer. Those seconds when everything stops. I love the sound of prayer, a sincere invitation, and a drop of water I sprinkle on the plants, and a deep gratitude that we are still here, and I love the morning very much.

• Why do we reserve special dishes for Ramadan?

•• Because we love to pamper ourselves with those we love like a celebration. The special dishes are part of the ritual, of the collective joy that precedes the first bite.

• When did you start fasting, and how was your first day?

•• I started early out of enthusiasm... I don't know exactly when I began fasting, but I remember the scene more than the date. We were in our old house at Bab Al-Kuma in Medina, directly in front of Al-Nasiriya School, and in front of us was the Ramadan cannon on the top of Mount Sal'. I loved the scene of the soldiers preparing the cannon, and I made sure to watch them throughout the preparation time, and when it was fired, the whole neighborhood would shake; I would see the sparks and hear the sound, even the bricks of the roof walls in our house would fall from the force of the recoil. That sound was an announcement of joy before it was an announcement of Iftar, an unforgettable childhood scene, where astonishment mixed with fasting, and small fear with great joy.

The Most Beautiful Company of Home Iftar

• What was your mother's attitude towards your early fasting?

•• My mother was gentle. She would watch my face and ask me every hour if I could continue. She would allow me to break my fast if I got tired, but I often insisted. She would smile and say: "It's okay, God forgives children who break their fast in the afternoon and continue fasting." Currently, she tells our children: "Be tough, let them fast; fasting is upbringing before it is hunger."

• What is your Ramadan schedule?

•• Fajr is for quiet reading, then academic work and writing. The evening is for family, and after Taraweeh, I dedicate an hour for contemplation or writing a reflection. Suhoor is a moment of clarity that I do not like to waste.

• What dishes do you insist on?

•• Dates first with coffee, then soup, and then puff pastry and jareesh or marqooq, and we often vary to please the family according to tastes. Happiness is felt in tasting the dishes, and the sounds of the tasters indicate whether the food conveyed feelings of joy and love, and often these sounds belong to my mother's dishes.

• To whom do you invite for Iftar?

•• To all my loved ones, friends, and neighbors in the Eastern Province. We spent sweet years breaking our fast together, not feeling the estrangement of family as we were together in the most beautiful company, breaking our fast in each other's homes as if they were our own. The most beautiful days of Ramadan are with beautiful companionship and friends from all over Saudi Arabia gathering around a Ramadan table full of love, one of the most beautiful memories, may God remember you with goodness.

• Do you follow radio and television programs?

•• I do not watch anything during Ramadan, and after Ramadan begins my deep and precise viewing season. I love talk shows and am very keen on following series, but not during Ramadan; my viewing is zero in Ramadan.

A Hardcore Hilali

• Why do friends decrease as we age?

•• Because we grow older. I am loyal to friendship; no one has decreased except through death, may God have mercy on them. After those who have departed, we seek meaning, not numbers. Mature friendship is like fasting; it is purity and selectivity. The friendships from kindergarten, school, and university still hold the meaning of eternity in my life.

• What is your relationship with poetry?

•• Poetry is my unfaithful friend; we get close and then distant. It gives me feelings, and I give it coldness. I fear it and fear its devil that may possess me; between us is a struggle of love and enmity of beloveds.

• What is your wish?

•• On a general level: May God protect our homeland and increase its security and light. On a personal level: May I remain worthy of my name... a hope that renews.

• What are your sports inclinations? And what is your favorite team?

•• I lean towards walking, a sport of contemplation. I love dancing in joy and sadness, I support the national team, and currently, I am a hardcore fan of Al-Hilal; my house is blue, my possessions are blue, and we are called the Blue Mulberry family in loyalty to King Saud University.