تعزز الناقدة الأكاديمية الدكتورة أمل التميمي حضورها الثقافي، والأدبي، مستوحية روح العطاء من تحويرها بيت شاعر عربي ليصبح (يجود بالوعي إنْ ضنّ البخيلُ به، والجودُ بالوعي أقصى غاية الجود) وهنا مسامرة رمضانية تكشف جوانب من شخصيتها متعددة العطاء، والوفاء.

رائحة عمامة أبي

• هل فعلاً لكلٍّ من اسمه نصيب؟

•• لاسمي قصة كأنه فصل من رواية، أؤمن أن الاسم يهمس لصاحبه طوال العمر بقصة الولادة. اسمي (أمل) لم يكن مجرد اختيار عابر، بل حكاية بدأت من عمّتي مريم التي أصرت أن أُسمّى به، عقب تكرار القرعة بين هند ونجلاء وأمل، لتنجح عمتي في كل التكرارات أمل. قصة التسمية صارت تتكرر في مجالس العائلة، وكلما رُويت شعرت أنني أُولد من جديد في الذاكرة.

• أين وُلدتِ؟

•• وُلدتُ في بيت جدّي المطلّ على المناخة في المدينة المنورة، في الدور الثالث، وكانت أمي الصغيرة لا تعرف أن مغصها ذاك الصباح كان طرق الحياة نفسها. قبل أن تصل الداية خالة أبي (نورة العامرية)، فتحتُ عينيّ على الدنيا كأنني أختار لحظتي بجرأة، ولفّوني بعمامة أبي، فكان أول ما عرفتُه من العالم رائحته الدافئة.

• ما الذي يسكنك من ذكريات الطفولة؟

•• كنت أسمع أبي يغنّي لي من أغاني أم كلثوم: (أنا عندي أمل)، فيبتسم ويكررها وكأنها تخصّني وحدي. من اسمي تعلّمت أن العائلة هي الوسم الأول الذي يمنحك حب نفسك، وأن طريقة نداء اسمك تبني فيك ثقة لا تُرى لكنها تسندك العمر كله، وطفولتي في المدينة المنورة كانت مغموسة بأصوات المآذن والمدافع، وبرائحة التمر والدقة المدينية، صوت المؤذن من الحرم يختلط بأصوات المساجد من حولنا.. مسجد الغمامة وأبوبكر الصديق. طفولتي الرمضانية في المدينة المنورة كانت بيتاً نجدياً يعيش بروح الحجاز.

شريط سينمائي دافئ

• هل يشدك الحنين للمكان؟

•• نعم أشعر بالحنين إلى المدينة، إلى بيت جدي بالمناخة هناك قلب المدينة النابضة بكل تفاصيلها.. من الباعة الذين يجهزون الطعام أمامك القلي، والجيران يتبادلون الطعام، وأحن إلى صوت المدافع ببيتنا في باب الكومة وأمامنا جبل سلع شامخ يحكي تفاصيل تاريخية، وأحن إلى بيتنا بالعنبرية حيث بيت خالتي آمنة أمامنا وعندها (بركة) نلعب بها وهي طقس من أجمل طقوس المدينة السباحة بالبرك، ويشدّني الحنين إلى بيت أمي غيثة الطوري، جدة والدتي، كانت «التلبيبة» عقب صلاة العشاء موعداً لا يُفوّت. نجتمع فيه مع عائلة أمي، نعيد ترتيب ما بقي من سفرة الإفطار، يجتمع أخوالي وخالاتي، وأقاربهم مصطفى الطوري وعلي الطوري وبناته، عائلة كبيرة ممتدة يزورون خالتهم التي هي جدتي غيثة، نسمر ونصبّ القهوة بهدوء، وتمتد الأحاديث كأن الليل يحنو علينا ليطيل بقاءنا معاً. لم تكن التلبيبة طعاماً بقدر ما كانت دفئاً عائلياً خالصاً، علّمني أن رمضان يُعاش بالقلوب قبل الموائد.

يشدّني الحنين إلى (حيّ البركة) في المدينة المنورة، وبئر عثمان حيث كانت تعيش جدتي مرشودة، والدة عمي إبراهيم. ويأخذني الحنين أيضاً إلى دمشق... إلى البيت الذي كان يجمعنا بأهل والدي في الإجازات، حيث قضيت معظم طفولتي هناك. تمرّ الذكريات مثل شريط سينمائي دافئ؛ شرفات قديمة، ضحكات ممتدة، وأمسيات رمضانية بطعم مختلف، لكن بالحنين ذاته. دمشق في قلبي لها فصلٌ آخر من الطمأنينة، وذكرى لا تزال تضيء كلما عاد الشهر.

القراءة نور لا عادة

• ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان وأنت تقرئين وتكتبين؟

•• رمضان يعيدني أولاً إلى القرآن قبل أي قراءة أخرى. في هذا الشهر تتقدّم التلاوة على الكتابة، وتصفو الكلمة لأنها تستمد معناها من النصّ المقدّس. أتذكّر عمّتي عيشة -رحمها الله- كانت تحوّل جلساتنا إلى فوازير دينية تقرّبنا من السنن ومعاني الآيات، فتعلمنا أن المعرفة عبادة، وأن القراءة في رمضان نورٌ قبل أن تكون عادة.

• من تفقدين في هذا الشهر؟

•• أفقد وجوهاً رحلت، وأصواتاً كانت تملأ المائدة. أفقد أبي -رحمه الله- وأفقد كبار العائلة الذين كانوا يختصرون البركة بابتسامة وزياراتهم لنا بعد صلاة التراويح مباشرة. في رمضان أصبح الغياب أكثر حضوراً. وحالياً أفتقد صوت الصلاة في السماء، فأحب صوت المآذن تعلو بالقرآن.

• ما العادة التي تحرصين عليها مطلع رمضان؟

•• نفطر في سفرة عائلية مهما كان عندنا من التزام وأعمال، وأبدأ رمضان بكتابة جدول ممنهج وفق أعمدة، وأحاول أن أرتّب روحي. أعدّ جدولاً أحصي فيه المحاسن والتقصير، أراجع نفسي بهدوء، وأشاركه مع الخواص من أهلي لنحاسب أنفسنا بمحبةٍ وصدق. وفي العشر الأواخر أحرص على عادةٍ قديمة أحبها؛ أن أطبخ السحور في بيت أمي لأهلي، كأنني أجمعهم حول دفءٍ أعرفه منذ الطفولة، وأردّ شيئاً من جميل الأيام لأمي حفظها الله.

• أي ساعة تشعرين فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

•• لحظة الأذان. تلك الثواني التي يتوقف فيها كل شيء. أحب صوت الصلاة، دعوة صادقة، وقطرة ماء أرشه على الزرع، وامتنان عميق بأننا ما زلنا هنا، وأحب الصباح كثيراً.

• لماذا نخصّ رمضان بالأطباق الفرايحية؟

•• لأننا نحب أن نُدلّل أنفسنا مع من نحب مثل الاحتفاء. الأطباق الفرايحية جزء من الطقس، من الفرح الجمعي الذي يسبق اللقمة الأولى.

• متى بدأت الصوم، وكيف كان أول يوم؟

•• بدأت مبكراً بدافع الحماس.. لا أعرف على وجه الدقة متى بدأت الصوم، لكنني أتذكر المشهد أكثر من التاريخ. كنا في بيتنا القديم عند باب الكومة في المدينة المنورة، أمام مدرسة الناصرية مباشرة، وأمامنا مدفع رمضان على أعلى جبل سلع. كنت أحب مشهد تحضير العسكر للمدفع، أحرص على مراقبتهم طوال وقت التحضير، وحين يُطلق، يهتزّ الحي كله، أرى الشرار وأسمع الصوت حتى إن طوب جدار السطوح في بيتنا كان يسقط من قوة الارتداد. كان ذلك الصوت إعلاناً للفرح قبل أن يكون إعلاناً للإفطار، مشهد طفولي لا يُنسى، تختلط فيه الدهشة بالصوم، والخوف الصغير بالبهجة الكبيرة.

أجمل صحبة فطور البيت

• ما موقف والدتك من صومك المبكر؟

•• كانت أمي حانية. تراقب وجهي، وتسألني كل ساعة إن كنت قادرة على الإكمال. كانت تأذن لي بالفطر إن تعبت، لكنني غالباً كنت أصرّ. كانت تبتسم وتقول: «عادي الله يسامح الأطفال يفطرون العصر ويكملون الصوم» وحالياً لأولادنا تقول: «اخشوشنوا خليهم يصومون، الصوم تربية قبل أن يكون جوعاً».

• ما برنامجك الرمضاني؟

•• الفجر قراءة هادئة، ثم عمل أكاديمي وكتابة. المساء للعائلة، وبعد التراويح ساعة تأمل أو كتابة خاطرة. والسحور لحظة صفاء لا أحب أن أضيعها.

• ما الأطباق التي تحرصين عليها؟

•• التمر أولاً مع القهوة ثم الشوربة والبف والجريش أو المرقوق، وغالباً ننوع حتى نفرح العائلة بحسب الأذواق. السعادة تستشعر بها في تذوق الأطباق وأصوات المتذوق تعرف إن الأكل أوصل مشاعر الفرح والمحبة، وغالباً هذه الأصوات تكون لأطباق أمي.

• لمن توجّهين دعوة إفطار؟

•• لكل أحبابي وأصدقائي وجيراني في المنطقة الشرقية، قضينا سنوات حلوة نفطر معاً لم نشعر بغربة الأهل فكنا معاً أجمل صحبة، فطرنا في بيوت بعضنا كأنها بيوتنا. أجمل أيام رمضان بالصحبة الجميلة والرفقة من كل مناطق السعودية تجمعنا سفرة رمضان العامرة بالمحبة من أجمل الذكريات، الله يذكركم بالخير.

• هل تتابعين برامج إذاعية وتلفزيونية؟

•• لا أشاهد أي شيء في رمضان، وبعد رمضان يبدأ موسم مشاهدتي العميق والدقيق، أحب البرامج الحوارية ومتابعة جداً للمسلسلات ولكن في غير رمضان، المتابعة صفر في رمضان.

هلالية متعصبة

• لماذا يتناقص الأصدقاء بتقدم العمر؟

•• لأننا نكبر، أنا وفية للصداقة فلم ينقص أحد إلا بالموت رحمهم الله، فبعد من رحلوا عنا نبحث عن المعنى لا العدد. الصداقة في النضج تشبه الصوم؛ صفاء وانتقاء. صداقة الروضة والمدرسة والجامعة ما زالت لها معنى الخلود في حياتي.

• كيف علاقتك بالشعر؟

•• الشعر صديقي غير الوفي، نقترب ونبتعد، يعطيني مشاعر وأعطيه جفاًء، أخشاه وأخاف شيطانه أن يتلبسني، بيننا صراع حب وعداء الأحباب.

• أمنيتك؟

•• على المستوى العام: أن يحفظ الله وطننا ويزيده أمناً ونوراً. وعلى المستوى الخاص: أن أبقى جديرة باسمي... أملاً يتجدد.

• ميولك الرياضية؟ وما فريقك المفضل؟

•• أميل إلى المشي، رياضة التأمل. وأحب الرقص في الفرح والحزن، أشجع المنتخب وحالياً متعصبة للهلال وبيتي أزرق ومقتنياتي زرقاء ونسمى عائلة التوت الأزرق تعصباً لجامعة الملك سعود.