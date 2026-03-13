He left his everlasting mark in the world of Saudi medicine, contributing significantly to the localization of the medical profession and the development of emergency services. Following a career filled with achievements, diligent government work, and great attention to the humanitarian aspect and its support and development, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem departed from our world, leaving behind a lasting legacy, a fragrant reputation, and noble works.

Al-Suwailem was born in one of the Najdi villages in the 1930s in a conservative environment where the activities of its people revolved around agriculture and livestock herding. However, the ambition of that young man led him to join the University of Munich in Germany, from which he graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery. He continued his education and passion, later obtaining a diploma in pediatrics from Cairo and then a fellowship in the same specialty from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

After returning to his homeland and working in the field for many years, his ambition led him to lead health affairs in the Eastern Province as its general director. He then moved on to become the head of the General Medical Authority in the capital, Riyadh.

After being appointed as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Executive Affairs, Dr. Al-Suwailem became the president of the Saudi Red Crescent Society, from which he departed after years of service to take on his last government position as a member of the Shura Council, continuing to give and dedicate himself with sincerity and devotion.

The name Al-Suwailem - may God have mercy on him - is associated with the establishment of the first graduate program in the Kingdom for pediatrics, which contributed to the graduation of more than 400 Saudi doctors and doctors in the field of pediatrics. He was also known for his pioneering role in health awareness through the media, as well as his support and interest in the charitable social aspect, having chaired the Board of Directors of the Health Charity Association for Patient Care (Inaya), as well as the presidency of the Board of Directors of the Pediatric Association, and serving as the Vice President of the Association for Disabled Children and the Saudi Autism Society.

Al-Suwailem is considered a prominent Saudi national figure, as his name is linked to humanitarian, medical, and voluntary work in the Kingdom. He is one of the personalities who left a clear mark in the development of the Saudi Red Crescent, health services, especially the development of the ambulance and emergency services system in the Kingdom. He also led many external relief campaigns for the Kingdom, enhancing Saudi Arabia's role as a leading country in global humanitarian work.