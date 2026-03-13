وضع بصماته الخالدة في عالم الطب السعودي، وأسهم بشكل واضح في توطين مهنة الطب وتطوير العمل الإسعافي، وعقب مسيرة حافلة بالإنجازات والعمل الحكوميّ الدؤوب والاهتمام الكبير بالجانب الإنساني ودعمه وتطويره غادر الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز السويلم عالمنا ليترك وراءه إرثاً خالداً وسمعة عطرة وأعمالاً جليلة.

ولد السويلم بإحدى القرى النجدية في الثلاثينيات الميلادية في بيئة محافظة يقوم نشاط أهلها على الزراعة ورعي المواشي، لكن همة ذلك الشاب سمت به ليلتحق بجامعة ميونخ في ألمانيا ويتخرج فيها عام 1966 حاملاً درجة البكالوريوس في الطب والجراحة وليتابع تعليمه وشغفه، ويحصل بعد ذلك على دبلوم طب الأطفال من القاهرة ثم الزمالة في التخصص ذاته من جامعة أدنبرة بالمملكة المتحدة.

وبعد عودته للوطن وعمله في الميدان سنوات عديدة وصلت به همته ليقود الشؤون الصحية في المنطقة الشرقية مديراً عاماً لها، ثم انتقل بعد ذلك رئيساً للهيئة الطبية العامة في العاصمة الرياض.

و بعد تعيينه وكيلاً لوزارة الصحة للشوؤن التنفيذية انتقل الدكتور السويلم ليصبح رئيساً لجمعية الهلال الأحمر السعودي ليغادرها بعد سنوات من العطاء إلى آخر محطات عمله الحكومي عضواً في مجلس الشورى مواصلاً العطاء والبذل بكل إخلاص وتفانٍ.

ارتبط اسم السويلم -رحمه الله- بتأسيس أول برنامج دراسات عليا في المملكة لطب الأطفال الذي أسهم في تخريج أكثر من 400 طبيب وطبيبة سعوديين في تخصص طب الأطفال، كما عُرف عنه ريادته في التوعية الصحية عبر الإعلام، وكذلك عرف عنه دعمه واهتمامه بالجانب الخيري الاجتماعي، إذ ترأس مجلس إدارة الجمعية الخيرية الصحية لرعاية المرضى (عناية)، وكذلك رئاسة مجلس إدارة جمعية طب الأطفال، وعمل نائباً لرئيس جمعية الأطفال المعوقين والجمعية السعودية للتوحد.

يعد السويلم قامة وطنية سعودية بارزة، إذ ارتبط اسمه بالعمل الإنساني والطبّي والتطوعي في المملكة، وهو من الشخصيات التي تركت بصمة واضحة في تطوير الهلال الأحمر السعودي، والخدمات الصحية، لا سيما تطوير منظومة الإسعاف والخدمات الطارئة في المملكة، كما قاد العديد من الحملات الإغاثية الخارجية للمملكة؛ ما عزز دور السعودية دولةً رائدةً في العمل الإنساني العالمي.