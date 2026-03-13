The thinker Hamza Azougagh argues that despite all the progress humanity has made in the scientific and technical fields, humans remain, above all, ritualistic beings, searching for meaning in their daily actions. They have not abandoned rituals; instead, they have replaced and altered the intent of worship into a consumer technical system that reshapes our identities daily in a world that appears secular, yet is deeply sacred at its core.

He explained that since the emergence of humanity, in the face of nature, people have remained drawn to various ritual practices, dictated by their beliefs of the time and their understanding and interpretation of the world. They have absorbed their surroundings by formulating a system of symbols that imbue their lives and nature with meaning. This is due to their modest technical knowledge, which allowed them to manipulate nature, or rather, to make its phenomena more palatable through the creative imagination, human gatherings, and their representations of nature. These representations provide them with symbolic images of the world, and the meanings contained within these images, which represent a mythological system, drive humans to translate them into diverse rituals, depending on the intended goals. Transitioning from this phase to a new one, the world has witnessed a leap in various technical and technological fields, along with the scientific developments that have occurred globally.

From Stigma to Marking

Azougagh considers this development a qualitative leap, yet it possesses a ritualistic nature inherent to the technical leap, accompanying what humans experience in the contemporary digital world. This prompts reflection on the attempt to understand rituals and their relationship with mythology. Can modern technology be considered a new form of rituals practiced by humans in the present age? What do the rituals of technology represent for the digital human? If we assume that technology expresses a ritualistic practice, what is the myth from which it derives its meaning? And how can humans transition from stigma to marking or vice versa in the contemporary world?

Azougagh recalled Durkheim's statement that "rituals cannot be defined and distinguished from other human practices, especially ethical practices, except by the specific nature of their subject. The ethical rule dictates to us, just like the ritual, patterns of action, but it is directed towards a different type of subjects."

The Ritual Has Its Own Discourse

He believes that rituals are closely linked to mythology or belief, and one cannot understand one without understanding the other. Mythology carries meaning and significance, accompanied by a set of rituals through which the believer expresses the meanings and symbols it holds, translated into repeated actions and behaviors. The believer derives from these beliefs the impetus that drives them to perform rituals, and rituals could not exist without a system. When a believer acts, they think and act simultaneously, and the ritual aims to create effects and impart specific meanings as a force derived from the structure of mythology. Furthermore, the ritual has its own discourse that conveys mythology from the realm of concepts and symbols to the space of utterances and words.

Technology Has Power

Hamza Azougagh emphasized that technologies have invaded our contemporary lives, as no household is without the presence of technology. Technology has gained power over all aspects of life, at least in developed countries. By technology, we mean that which is related to scientific, technological, and mechanical development at all levels. The practice of the ritual of technology has become a nearly daily act for most people, and it is rare to find someone who does not browse their phone or engage with another form of technology throughout their day. Technology has become a regular daily act in the life of contemporary humans, akin to rituals with religious and cultural symbolism, drawing only from the myth of science, as a system that explains the uses of technology and the benefits derived from its use. Thus, the daily ritual of technology has its symbolic implications and practical benefits. Every ritual seeks to create specific effects; similarly, the rituals of technology among people in the modern world, especially in developed countries, each in their usage, aspire to a goal, benefits, and specific effects. These benefits and goals define the meaning of the ritual performed by the individual, and science is that mythology that provides the necessary justifications. Technology has thus come to represent, at the same time, both a ritual and a myth.