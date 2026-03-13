يذهب المفكّر حمزة أزوكاغ، إلى أنه ورغم كل التقدم الذي أحرزته البشرية في المجال العلمي والتقني، إلا أنه يبقى الإنسان كائناً طقوسيّاً بامتياز، يبحث عن المعنى في أفعاله اليومية، ولم يتخلّ عن الطقس، بل استبدل وغيّر المقصود بالتعبّد، إلى نظامٍ تقنيٍّ استهلاكي، يعيد تشكيل هوياتنا يومياً في عالم يبدو علمانياً، وهو في العمق شديد القداسة.

وأوضح أن الإنسان منذ ظهوره في الوجود، وأمام الطبيعة، ظلّ مشدوداً إلى ممارسات طقوسيّة عدّة، بحكم ما تقتضيه اعتقاداته في زمنه وكيفية فهمه وتفسيره للعالم، واستيعابه لما يحيط به عبر صياغته لنظام من الرموز يضفي على حياته والطبيعة معنى، ذلك لما كان له من معرفة تقنية متواضعة، أباحت له التحايل على الطبيعة، أو بالأحرى جعل ظواهرها أكثر استساغةً من خلال ملَكة الخيال الخلاّقة، وعبر التجمعات الإنسانية، وتمثّلاتهم حول الطبيعة، وما تمنحهم تلك التمثّلات من رسم صور رمزية حول العالم، وما تنطوي عليه هذه الصور التي تمثل نظام الأسطورة، من اعتقادات وما تحمله من معانٍ، تدفع بالإنسان لترجمتها على شكل طقوسٍ، متنوعة، باختلاف الغايات المرجوة منها، وانتقالاً من هذا الطور إلى طور جديد، شهد فيه العالم طفرة في مجالات تقنية وتكنولوجية متعددة، وما عرفه العالم من تطور علمي.

من الوصم الى الرسم

وعدّ أزوكاغ التطور نقلة نوعية، إلا أن له طقوسية محايثة للوثبة التقنية، ومُواكبة لما يعيشه الإنسان في العالم الرقمي المعاصر، ما يدفع للتأمل في محاولة لفهم الطقوس وعلاقتها بالأسطورة، وهل يمكن اعتبار التقنية الحديثة شكلاً جديداً من أشكال الطقوس التي يمارسها الإنسان في العصر الراهن؟ وما الذي تُمثّله طقوس التقنية بالنسبة إلى الإنسان الرقمي؟ وإذا ما افترضنا أن التقنية تعبير عن ممارسة طقوسية، فما هي الأسطورة التي تستمد منها معناها؟ وكيف بإمكان الإنسان العبور من الوصم إلى الوسم أو العكس في العالم المعاصر؟

واستعاد أزوكاغ مقولة دوركهايم ومفادها: «لا يمكن تعريف الشعائر وتمييزها من الممارسات البشرية الأخرى، لا سيما من الممارسات الأخلاقية، إلّا بالطبيعة الخاصة بموضوعها. فالقاعدة الأخلاقية تملي علينا، مثلها في ذلك مثل الشعيرة، أنماطاً في الفعل، لكنها تتوجه إلى نوع مختلف من المواضيع».

الطقس له خطابه الخاص

يرى أن الشعائر مرتبطة ارتباطاً وثيقاً بالأسطورة أو العقيدة، ولا يمكن فهم إحداهما بمعزل عن فهم ومعرفة الأخرى، فالأسطورة حاملة للمعنى والدلالة، مُصاحبة لمجموعة من الطقوس، التي يُعبّر من خلالها المؤمن عمّا تحمله من معانٍ ورمزيات، مُترجمة على شكل أفعال وسلوكيات متكررة، فيستمد المؤمن من المعتقدات تلك الحمولة التي تدفعه للفعل الطقوسي، والطقوس ما كان لها أن توجد إلّا عبر نظام، فالمؤمن حينما يفعل فإنه يفكر ويفعل في الوقت ذاته، والطقس يروم في فعله إحداث مفاعيل وإضفاء معانٍ معينة بوصفه قوة مستمدة من بنية الأسطورة، كذلك فإن الطقس له خطابه الخاص الذي ينقل الأسطورة من عالم المفاهيم والرمزيات إلى فضاء المنطوقات والكلمات.

للتقنية سطوة

حمزة أزوكاغ أكد أن التقنيات اجتاحت حياتنا المعاصرة، إذ لا يخلو بيت دون أن تكون التقنية حاضرة فيه، بل أضحى للتقنية سطوة على جوانب الحياة كافة، على الأقل في الدول المتقدمة، ونقصد بالتقنية هنا تلك المرتبطة بالتطور العلمي والتكنولوجي والميكانيكي، على جميع مستوياته، إذ إن ممارسة طقس التقنية غدت فعلاً شبه يومي لدى معظم البشر، وقلما تجد إنساناً لا يتصفح الهاتف أو شكلاً آخر من أشكال التقنية أثناء يومه، أمست التقنية في حياة الإنسان المعاصر فعلاً يوميّاً منتظماً، مثله مثل الطقوس ذات الرمزيات الدينية والثقافية، ولا يستقيها إلّا من أسطورة العلم، بوصفها نظاماً يُفسر استعمالات التقنية والفوائد العائدة من وراء استخدامها، لذا يكون لطقس التقنية اليومي دلالاته الرمزية وفوائده العملية، إن كل طقس يسعى إلى إحداث مفاعيل بعينها، كذلك طقوس التقنية لدى الناس في العالم الحديث، خصوصاً في الدول المتقدمة، كلٌّ في استعماله، ينشد ويؤمّ إلى غاية وفوائد ومفاعيل بذاتها، وهذه الفوائد والغايات هي ما يحدد معنى الطقس الذي يقوم به الإنسان، والعلم هو تلك الأسطورة التي تمده بالمبررات اللازمة، بل غدت التقنية إلى حد صارت تمثل في الآن ذاته طقساً وأسطورة.