يعد القارئ سعيد بن عبدالله بن سعيد الخطيب، من أبرز الأئمة المهرة بالتلاوة النجدية؛ إذ يتميز أداءه بالوقار وضبط الإيقاع والبعد عن المبالغة الصوتية، والتكلف، وعبر التسجيلات والمنصات الرقمية انتشرت القراءة النجدية متجاوزة حدود المكان لتصل إلى مسلمين في مختلف الدول يبحثون عن التلاوة التي تعيدهم إلى روح الصلاة الأولى.
وتظل القراءة النجدية شاهداً على أن جمال التلاوة لا يُقاس بعلو الصوت بل بقدرته على إحياء المعنى خصوصاً في شهر يُصغي فيه القلب قبل الأذن. وأصدرت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية توجيهات بإلزام أئمة مساجد مدينة الرياض بالقراءة النجدية (التلاوة النجدية) في صلواتهم؛ بهدف إحياء هذا الموروث الصوتي القديم والحفاظ عليه من الاندثار.
The reader Saeed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Khateeb is one of the most prominent imams skilled in Najdi recitation; his performance is characterized by dignity, rhythm control, and avoidance of vocal exaggeration and affectation. Through recordings and digital platforms, Najdi recitation has spread beyond geographical boundaries to reach Muslims in various countries seeking a recitation that brings them back to the spirit of the original prayer.
The Najdi recitation remains a testament that the beauty of recitation is not measured by the loudness of the voice but by its ability to revive meaning, especially in a month where the heart listens before the ear. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has issued directives mandating the imams of mosques in Riyadh to perform Najdi recitation (Najdi recitation) in their prayers, aiming to revive this ancient auditory heritage and preserve it from extinction.