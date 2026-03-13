يعد القارئ سعيد بن عبدالله بن سعيد الخطيب، من أبرز الأئمة المهرة بالتلاوة النجدية؛ إذ يتميز أداءه بالوقار وضبط الإيقاع والبعد عن المبالغة الصوتية، والتكلف، وعبر التسجيلات والمنصات الرقمية انتشرت القراءة النجدية متجاوزة حدود المكان لتصل إلى مسلمين في مختلف الدول يبحثون عن التلاوة التي تعيدهم إلى روح الصلاة الأولى.

وتظل القراءة النجدية شاهداً على أن جمال التلاوة لا يُقاس بعلو الصوت بل بقدرته على إحياء المعنى خصوصاً في شهر يُصغي فيه القلب قبل الأذن. وأصدرت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية توجيهات بإلزام أئمة مساجد مدينة الرياض بالقراءة النجدية (التلاوة النجدية) في صلواتهم؛ بهدف إحياء هذا الموروث الصوتي القديم والحفاظ عليه من الاندثار.