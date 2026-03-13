King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him - spent part of his working life in Al Khuzam Palace, one of the most famous palaces in Jeddah Governorate, which witnessed the arrival of the founder.

The historic Al Khuzam Palace was built by order of King Abdulaziz in 1928, and its construction was completed in 1932 in the heart of Jeddah after he stayed for a period in the Naseef House. He made it a diwan to receive state guests, senior officials, and the general public.

The palace witnessed the signing of agreements, treaties, and political memoranda, including the signing of the first concession agreement for oil exploration between the Saudi government and the Standard Oil Company of California.

The construction of the palace took five years, and it consists of two floors and annexes on the southern and western sides. Its name comes from the prevalence of lavender plants in the area where it was built.

It includes three facades: the southern facade overlooks the Al-Nazlah Al-Yamaniyah neighborhood, the northern facade overlooks the Eid prayer area, and the western facade overlooks the Al-Sabeel area. It consists of two floors and annexes on the southern and western sides, surrounded by a wall approximately three meters high.

Al Khuzam Palace features a main entrance, which is a tall gate known as the Grand Gate of Al Khuzam Palace, opening towards the Mecca Road (the northern side). It consists of two similar towers in architectural and decorative design. There is another gate, considered smaller than the previous one, called the Small Gate of Al Khuzam Palace, which opens onto King Khalid Road.

The palace was constructed using hard limestone cut from the Red Sea coast, which was the primary material used in building structures in Jeddah, in addition to other materials such as gravel, cement, sand, reinforcing steel, and wood. This indicates the architectural style that was prevalent in construction during that era, reflecting the urban sequence and architectural and artistic development associated with the political and organizational foundations of the state. The historic Al Khuzam Palace did not lose its significance after the death of the founding king; King Saud - may God have mercy on him - used the palace as administrative offices until 1963, and it was included in the guest palaces, with some facilities added. The image of its main gate was placed on banknotes in 1955, and it served as the governmental hub of Jeddah, where official delegations came for diplomatic missions.

The palace was transferred to the Antiquities and Museums Agency of the Ministry of Education, which restored part of the front of the palace, and it was inaugurated in March 1995. The restoration preserved the architectural character of the building, and part of the palace was converted into a museum, furnished and equipped with exhibits representing all historical eras in a scientifically organized manner, from the Islamic eras to the modern age.