أمضى الملك عبد العزيز بن عبدالرحمن -رحمه الله- جانباً من حياته العملية في قصر خزام أحد أشهر القصور في محافظة جدة التي شهدت قدوم المؤسس إليها.

وبني قصر خزام التاريخي بأمر من الملك عبد العزيز في 1928، واكتمل بناؤه في عام 1932 بقلب مدينة جدة عقب إقامته لفترة في بيت نصيف، وجعله ديواناً يستقبل فيه ضيوف الدولة، وكبار المسؤولين، وعامة الشعب.

وشهد القصر توقيع اتفاقيات، ومعاهدات، ومذكرات سياسية؛ منها توقيع أول اتفاقية في الامتياز للتنقيب عن البترول بين الحكومة السعودية وشركة ستاندرد أويل أوف كاليفورنيا.

واستغرق بناء القصر خمسة أعوام، ويتكون من طابقين وملحقات في الجهتين الجنوبية والغربية، وترجع تسميته لانتشار نبات الخزامى في المنطقة التي بني عليها.

ويشتمل على ثلاث وجهات، الجنوبية وتطل على حي النزلة اليمانية، والشمالية التي تطل على مصلى العيد، والغربية التي تطل على منطقة السبيل، ويتكون من طابقين وملحقات في الجهتين الجنوبية والغربية، ويحيط به سور بارتفاع ثلاثة أمتار تقريباً.

ويتمتع قصر خزام بمدخل رئيسي وهو عبارة عن بوابة عالية، تسمى بوابة قصر خزام الكبرى، تفتح جهة طريق مكة (الجهة الشمالية)، تتكون من برجين متقابلين متشابهين في التصميم المعماري والزخرفي، وهناك بوابة أخرى تعتبر أصغر من السابقة، وتسمى بوابة قصر خزام الصغرى، وتفتح على طريق الملك خالد.

شُيد القصر بالأحجار الجيرية الصلبة المقطوعة من ساحل البحر الأحمر، وهي المادة الأساسية، التي كانت تستخدم في تشييد المباني بمدينة جدة، إضافة لمواد أخرى مثل: البطحاء، الإسمنت، الرمل، حديد التسليح، والأخشاب، ما يدل على نمط الطراز المعماري، الذي كان سائداً في البناء بتلك الحقبة، وهو يرسم التسلسل العمراني والتطور المعماري والفني المرتبط بالقواعد السياسية والتنظيمية للدولة. ولم يفقد قصر خزام التاريخي أهميته عقب وفاة الملك المؤسس، فقد استخدم الملك سعود -رحمه الله- القصر كمكاتب إدارية حتى عام 1963، وضم القصر إلى قصور الضيافة، وأضاف له بعض المرافق، ووضع صورة بوابته الرئيسية على العملة الورقية في عام 1955، وكان يشكل قبلة جدة الحكومية، وإليه كانت الوفود الرسمية تأتي في مهام دبلوماسية.

وانتقل القصر لوكالة الآثار والمتاحف بوزارة المعارف، فقامت بترميم جزء من مقدمة القصر، وافتتح في مارس 1995، وروعي في الترميم المحافظة على طابع المبنى المعماري، وتم تحويل جزء من القصر إلى متحف وتأثيثه وتجهيزه بالمعروضات، التي تمثل جميع العصور التاريخية متدرجة بطريقة علمية، مروراً بالعصور الإسلامية وصولاً إلى العصر الحديث.