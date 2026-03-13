أمضى الملك عبد العزيز بن عبدالرحمن -رحمه الله- جانباً من حياته العملية في قصر خزام أحد أشهر القصور في محافظة جدة التي شهدت قدوم المؤسس إليها.
وبني قصر خزام التاريخي بأمر من الملك عبد العزيز في 1928، واكتمل بناؤه في عام 1932 بقلب مدينة جدة عقب إقامته لفترة في بيت نصيف، وجعله ديواناً يستقبل فيه ضيوف الدولة، وكبار المسؤولين، وعامة الشعب.
وشهد القصر توقيع اتفاقيات، ومعاهدات، ومذكرات سياسية؛ منها توقيع أول اتفاقية في الامتياز للتنقيب عن البترول بين الحكومة السعودية وشركة ستاندرد أويل أوف كاليفورنيا.
واستغرق بناء القصر خمسة أعوام، ويتكون من طابقين وملحقات في الجهتين الجنوبية والغربية، وترجع تسميته لانتشار نبات الخزامى في المنطقة التي بني عليها.
ويشتمل على ثلاث وجهات، الجنوبية وتطل على حي النزلة اليمانية، والشمالية التي تطل على مصلى العيد، والغربية التي تطل على منطقة السبيل، ويتكون من طابقين وملحقات في الجهتين الجنوبية والغربية، ويحيط به سور بارتفاع ثلاثة أمتار تقريباً.
ويتمتع قصر خزام بمدخل رئيسي وهو عبارة عن بوابة عالية، تسمى بوابة قصر خزام الكبرى، تفتح جهة طريق مكة (الجهة الشمالية)، تتكون من برجين متقابلين متشابهين في التصميم المعماري والزخرفي، وهناك بوابة أخرى تعتبر أصغر من السابقة، وتسمى بوابة قصر خزام الصغرى، وتفتح على طريق الملك خالد.
شُيد القصر بالأحجار الجيرية الصلبة المقطوعة من ساحل البحر الأحمر، وهي المادة الأساسية، التي كانت تستخدم في تشييد المباني بمدينة جدة، إضافة لمواد أخرى مثل: البطحاء، الإسمنت، الرمل، حديد التسليح، والأخشاب، ما يدل على نمط الطراز المعماري، الذي كان سائداً في البناء بتلك الحقبة، وهو يرسم التسلسل العمراني والتطور المعماري والفني المرتبط بالقواعد السياسية والتنظيمية للدولة. ولم يفقد قصر خزام التاريخي أهميته عقب وفاة الملك المؤسس، فقد استخدم الملك سعود -رحمه الله- القصر كمكاتب إدارية حتى عام 1963، وضم القصر إلى قصور الضيافة، وأضاف له بعض المرافق، ووضع صورة بوابته الرئيسية على العملة الورقية في عام 1955، وكان يشكل قبلة جدة الحكومية، وإليه كانت الوفود الرسمية تأتي في مهام دبلوماسية.
وانتقل القصر لوكالة الآثار والمتاحف بوزارة المعارف، فقامت بترميم جزء من مقدمة القصر، وافتتح في مارس 1995، وروعي في الترميم المحافظة على طابع المبنى المعماري، وتم تحويل جزء من القصر إلى متحف وتأثيثه وتجهيزه بالمعروضات، التي تمثل جميع العصور التاريخية متدرجة بطريقة علمية، مروراً بالعصور الإسلامية وصولاً إلى العصر الحديث.
King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him - spent part of his working life in Al Khuzam Palace, one of the most famous palaces in Jeddah Governorate, which witnessed the arrival of the founder.
The historic Al Khuzam Palace was built by order of King Abdulaziz in 1928, and its construction was completed in 1932 in the heart of Jeddah after he stayed for a period in the Naseef House. He made it a diwan to receive state guests, senior officials, and the general public.
The palace witnessed the signing of agreements, treaties, and political memoranda, including the signing of the first concession agreement for oil exploration between the Saudi government and the Standard Oil Company of California.
The construction of the palace took five years, and it consists of two floors and annexes on the southern and western sides. Its name comes from the prevalence of lavender plants in the area where it was built.
It includes three facades: the southern facade overlooks the Al-Nazlah Al-Yamaniyah neighborhood, the northern facade overlooks the Eid prayer area, and the western facade overlooks the Al-Sabeel area. It consists of two floors and annexes on the southern and western sides, surrounded by a wall approximately three meters high.
Al Khuzam Palace features a main entrance, which is a tall gate known as the Grand Gate of Al Khuzam Palace, opening towards the Mecca Road (the northern side). It consists of two similar towers in architectural and decorative design. There is another gate, considered smaller than the previous one, called the Small Gate of Al Khuzam Palace, which opens onto King Khalid Road.
The palace was constructed using hard limestone cut from the Red Sea coast, which was the primary material used in building structures in Jeddah, in addition to other materials such as gravel, cement, sand, reinforcing steel, and wood. This indicates the architectural style that was prevalent in construction during that era, reflecting the urban sequence and architectural and artistic development associated with the political and organizational foundations of the state. The historic Al Khuzam Palace did not lose its significance after the death of the founding king; King Saud - may God have mercy on him - used the palace as administrative offices until 1963, and it was included in the guest palaces, with some facilities added. The image of its main gate was placed on banknotes in 1955, and it served as the governmental hub of Jeddah, where official delegations came for diplomatic missions.
The palace was transferred to the Antiquities and Museums Agency of the Ministry of Education, which restored part of the front of the palace, and it was inaugurated in March 1995. The restoration preserved the architectural character of the building, and part of the palace was converted into a museum, furnished and equipped with exhibits representing all historical eras in a scientifically organized manner, from the Islamic eras to the modern age.