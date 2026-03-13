Sheikh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah, in his book of fatwas, believes that the uncertainty regarding the number of days and nights in the month of Ramadan encourages Muslims to seek the Night of Decree during all the last ten nights. As the Prophet -peace be upon him- said: "Seek it in the last ten nights." It is more likely to be in the last seven nights, and it is most often on the twenty-seventh night, as Abu ibn Ka'b used to swear that it was the twenty-seventh night. He was asked: By what evidence do you know this? He replied with the verse that our Messenger of Allah informed us, "He told us that the sun rises on its morning like a brass plate, without any rays."