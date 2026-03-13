يرى شيخ الإسلام ابن تيمية في كتاب الفتاوى، أن عدم القطع بعدد أيام وليالي شهر رمضان يدفع المسلم إلى أن يتحرى ليلة القدر في العشر الأواخر جميعها. كما قال النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم: «تحروها في العشر الأواخر» وتكون في السبع الأواخر أكثر، وأكثر ما تكون ليلة سبع وعشرين، كما كان أبي بن كعب يحلف أنها ليلة سبع وعشرين. فقيل له: بأي شيء علمت ذلك؟ فقال بالآية التي أخبرنا رسول الله، «أخبرنا أن الشمس تطلع صبحة صبيحتها كالطشت، لا شعاع لها».
Sheikh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah, in his book of fatwas, believes that the uncertainty regarding the number of days and nights in the month of Ramadan encourages Muslims to seek the Night of Decree during all the last ten nights. As the Prophet -peace be upon him- said: "Seek it in the last ten nights." It is more likely to be in the last seven nights, and it is most often on the twenty-seventh night, as Abu ibn Ka'b used to swear that it was the twenty-seventh night. He was asked: By what evidence do you know this? He replied with the verse that our Messenger of Allah informed us, "He told us that the sun rises on its morning like a brass plate, without any rays."