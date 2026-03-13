يرى شيخ الإسلام ابن تيمية في كتاب الفتاوى، أن عدم القطع بعدد أيام وليالي شهر رمضان يدفع المسلم إلى أن يتحرى ليلة القدر في العشر الأواخر جميعها. كما قال النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم: «تحروها في العشر الأواخر» وتكون في السبع الأواخر أكثر، وأكثر ما تكون ليلة سبع وعشرين، كما كان أبي بن كعب يحلف أنها ليلة سبع وعشرين. فقيل له: بأي شيء علمت ذلك؟ فقال بالآية التي أخبرنا رسول الله، «أخبرنا أن الشمس تطلع صبحة صبيحتها كالطشت، لا شعاع لها».