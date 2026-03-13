أعرب سفير الكويت لدى السعودية الشيخ صباح ناصر صباح الأحمد الصباح عن بالغ الشكر والتقدير للمملكة لما قامت به تجاه مواطني ومواطنات دولة الكويت العالقين فيها منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول المنطقة.

وقال في تصريح صحفي أثناء إشرافه على نقل مجموعة من المواطنين الكويتيين عبر حافلات نقل برية من الرياض إلى دولة الكويت: «باسم قيادة وشعب الكويت نتقدم بالشكر لقيادة وشعب المملكة على مواقفهم الكريمة وغير المستغربة في استضافة العالقين الكويتيين في المملكة وتوفير كل سبل العناية لهم، وذلك بناء على التوجيه الكريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الذي وجه باستضافة جميع العالقين من أبناء دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في المملكة حتى تتيسر عودتهم إلى أوطانهم».

وأضاف الشيخ صباح: «إن للمملكة مواقف تاريخية كبيرة وعظيمة مع دولة الكويت، خالدة في ذاكرة التاريخ، لا يمكن نسيانها، وإن هذا الموقف قد لا يذكر أمام المواقف العظيمة المشرفة للمملكة».

وسأل الشيخ الصباح المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ دولة الكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية من كل سوء، وأن يديم عليهما نعمتي الأمن والأمان.

وحث الشيخ صباح جميع المواطنين الكويتيين العالقين جراء الأحداث الأخيرة على عدم التردد في الاتصال بالسفارة الكويتية بالرياض في حال حاجتهم لأي مساعدة.

يذكر أن سفارة دولة الكويت نقلت 472 كويتيًا عالقًا من العاصمة الرياض إلى دولة الكويت.