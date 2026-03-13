The Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for what it has done for the Kuwaiti citizens stranded there since the onset of the Iranian aggressions against the countries in the region.

He stated in a press statement while overseeing the transfer of a group of Kuwaiti citizens via land transport buses from Riyadh to the State of Kuwait: “On behalf of the leadership and people of Kuwait, we extend our thanks to the leadership and people of the Kingdom for their generous and expected positions in hosting the stranded Kuwaitis in the Kingdom and providing all means of care for them, based on the kind directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who instructed to host all stranded citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the Kingdom until their return to their homelands is facilitated.”

Sheikh Sabah added: “The Kingdom has great and historic positions with the State of Kuwait, immortalized in the memory of history, which cannot be forgotten, and this position may not be mentioned in light of the great and honorable stances of the Kingdom.”

He asked Almighty God to protect the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from all harm, and to continue bestowing upon them the blessings of security and safety.

Sheikh Sabah urged all Kuwaiti citizens stranded due to the recent events not to hesitate to contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Riyadh if they need any assistance.

It is worth mentioning that the Embassy of the State of Kuwait has transferred 472 stranded Kuwaitis from the capital, Riyadh, to the State of Kuwait.