The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the passing of Mr. Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said - may God have mercy on him.

The king stated in his telegram: "We have learned of the news of the passing of His Highness Mr. Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our deepest condolences to Your Majesty, to the brotherly people of the Sultanate of Oman, and to the family of the deceased, we ask God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return."

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the passing of Mr. Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the passing of His Highness Mr. Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding."