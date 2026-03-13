بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق في السيد فهد بن محمود آل سعيد -رحمه الله-.

وقال الملك في برقيته: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة صاحب السمو السيد فهد بن محمود آل سعيد -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولشعب سلطنة عُمان الشقيق ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق في وفاة السيد فهد بن محمود آل سعيد -رحمه الله-.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة صاحب السمو السيد فهد بن محمود آل سعيد -رحمه الله- وأبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلًا المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».