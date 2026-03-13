The escalation of the conflict does not serve any party, and diplomacy is the only way forward.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua, praised the efforts made by the Saudi government to facilitate the return of Chinese citizens stranded in several Gulf countries, emphasizing that the close coordination between the two sides contributed to the smooth and safe execution of evacuation operations.

He also stressed his country's position calling for de-escalation in the Middle East and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

He stated that thousands of Chinese citizens stranded in the Kingdom, in addition to Chinese travelers who arrived in Saudi Arabia by land from neighboring countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have been able to return to China safely since the outbreak of the conflict in the region, thanks to the close coordination between the Chinese government and the relevant Saudi authorities.

The return process was carried out through dozens of flights operated by Saudi Airlines and several Chinese airlines.

He explained that the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh maintained close communication and cooperation during the evacuation operations with the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, King Khalid International Airport, and the relevant authorities, noting that the Saudi side provided significant support and facilitation regarding the entry and exit procedures for Chinese citizens and the operation of flights, in addition to handling emergency cases of forced landings. He added, "On behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its efforts in protecting Chinese institutions and ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens."

Regarding the developments in the Middle East, the ambassador confirmed that the widening and escalation of the conflict in the region is something China does not wish to see, adding that this war "should not have happened," and that escalation does not benefit any party.

He pointed out that China has always been a supportive force for peace and continuously emphasizes the necessity of resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means.

He indicated that China has intensified its diplomatic efforts recently to contribute to easing tensions, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conducted phone calls with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and several foreign ministers of the concerned countries, and the Chinese government's special envoy for Middle Eastern affairs, Chai Jion, visited the Kingdom and met with the Saudi Foreign Minister.

The ambassador added that his country appreciates the Kingdom's commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means, affirming that China will continue to communicate with the countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia, to play a constructive role in supporting de-escalation efforts and contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf region.