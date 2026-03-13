تصاعد الصراع لا يخدم أي طرف والدبلوماسية هي الطريق الوحيد

أشاد سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا بالجهود التي بذلتها الحكومة السعودية لتسهيل عودة المواطنين الصينيين العالقين في عدة دول خليجية، مؤكداً أن التنسيق الوثيق بين الجانبين أسهم في تنفيذ عمليات الإجلاء بسلاسة وأمان.

كما شدد على موقف بلاده الداعي إلى خفض التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط، وتسوية النزاعات عبر الحوار والوسائل الدبلوماسية.

حيث قال: إن آلاف المواطنين الصينيين العالقين في المملكة، إضافة إلى مسافرين صينيين وصلوا إلى السعودية براً من دول مجاورة، مثل قطر والكويت والبحرين، تمكنوا منذ اندلاع الصراع في المنطقة من العودة إلى الصين بسلام، وذلك بفضل التنسيق الوثيق بين الحكومة الصينية والجهات السعودية المختصة.

وتمت عملية العودة عبر عشرات الرحلات التي سيرتها الخطوط الجوية السعودية، وعدد من شركات الطيران الصينية.

وأوضح أن سفارة الصين في الرياض حافظت خلال عمليات الإجلاء على تواصل وتعاون وثيقين مع وزارة الخارجية السعودية، ومطار الملك خالد الدولي، والجهات المعنية، مشيراً إلى أن الجانب السعودي قدم دعماً وتسهيلات كبيرة في ما يتعلق بإجراءات دخول وخروج المواطنين الصينيين وتشغيل الرحلات الجوية، إضافة إلى التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة لهبوط الطائرات اضطرارياً. وأضاف: «أتقدم باسم سفارة الصين بخالص الشكر والتقدير إلى حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على جهودها في حماية المؤسسات الصينية وضمان سلامة المواطنين الصينيين».

وفي ما يتعلق بتطورات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط، أكد السفير أن اتساع رقعة الصراع وتصاعده في المنطقة أمر لا ترغب الصين في رؤيته، مضيفاً أن هذه الحرب «ما كان ينبغي أن تحدث»، وأن التصعيد لا يعود بالنفع على أي طرف.

وأشار إلى أن الصين ظلت دائماً قوة داعمة للسلام، وتؤكد باستمرار ضرورة تسوية النزاعات عبر الوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية.

وبيّن أن الصين كثفت خلال الفترة الأخيرة جهودها الدبلوماسية للمساهمة في تهدئة التوتر، حيث أجرى وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي اتصالات هاتفية مع وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، وعدد من وزراء خارجية الدول المعنية، كما زار المبعوث الخاص للحكومة الصينية لشؤون الشرق الأوسط تشاي جيون المملكة والتقى وزير الخارجية السعودي.

وأضاف السفير أن بلاده تقدر التزام المملكة بحل الخلافات عبر الوسائل السلمية، مؤكداً أن الصين ستواصل التواصل مع دول المنطقة، وفي مقدمتها السعودية، للقيام بدور بنّاء في دعم جهود خفض التصعيد، والمساهمة في الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في منطقة الخليج.