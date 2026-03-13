On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated yesterday evening in the joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain - the current president - Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and the United Kingdom, held via video conference.

During the meeting, the ongoing brutal Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the region were discussed, along with exchanging views on how to contribute to maintaining their security and the safety of citizens and residents. The developments of the escalation in the region and the efforts being made in this regard were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, Faisal bin Saeed Al-Sati.