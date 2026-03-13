نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي مساء أمس في الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين وزراء الخارجية في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة وزير خارجية البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن راشد الزياني، والمملكة المتحدة، المنعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول الخليج والمنطقة، وتبادل الرؤى حيالها بما يسهم في الحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين فيها، ومناقشة تطورات التصعيد في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.
حضر الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون الخليجي فيصل بن سعيد الساطي.
On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated yesterday evening in the joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain - the current president - Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and the United Kingdom, held via video conference.
During the meeting, the ongoing brutal Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the region were discussed, along with exchanging views on how to contribute to maintaining their security and the safety of citizens and residents. The developments of the escalation in the region and the efforts being made in this regard were also discussed.
The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, Faisal bin Saeed Al-Sati.