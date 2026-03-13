نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي مساء أمس في الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين وزراء الخارجية في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة وزير خارجية البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن راشد الزياني، والمملكة المتحدة، المنعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول الخليج والمنطقة، وتبادل الرؤى حيالها بما يسهم في الحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين فيها، ومناقشة تطورات التصعيد في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون الخليجي فيصل بن سعيد الساطي.