أوضح تطبيق «توكلنا» أن بعض المستخدمين تلقّوا رسالة تحذيرية مساء اليوم (الخميس) قرابة الساعة 20:15، نتيجة خلل تقني أدى إلى وصول التنبيه إلى مستخدمين خارج نطاق المنطقة المحددة للإنذار.

وأكد فريق التطبيق في رسالة توضيحية عبر منصة «X» أن الخطأ التقني في نظام الإرسال تسبب في وصول التنبيه إلى مستخدمين غير معنيين به، مقدماً اعتذاره عن هذا الخلل.