أوضح تطبيق «توكلنا» أن بعض المستخدمين تلقّوا رسالة تحذيرية مساء اليوم (الخميس) قرابة الساعة 20:15، نتيجة خلل تقني أدى إلى وصول التنبيه إلى مستخدمين خارج نطاق المنطقة المحددة للإنذار.
وأكد فريق التطبيق في رسالة توضيحية عبر منصة «X» أن الخطأ التقني في نظام الإرسال تسبب في وصول التنبيه إلى مستخدمين غير معنيين به، مقدماً اعتذاره عن هذا الخلل.
The "Tawakkalna" application clarified that some users received a warning message this evening (Thursday) around 20:15, due to a technical glitch that caused the alert to reach users outside the specified warning area.
The application team confirmed in a clarifying message via the "X" platform that the technical error in the transmission system led to the alert being sent to users who were not concerned, and they apologized for this glitch.