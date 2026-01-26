شاركت شركة وسط جدة للتطوير، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والمطور الرئيسي لوجهة وسط جدة، بصفتها راعياً استراتيجياً في النسخة الخامسة من منتدى مستقبل العقار، الذي أقيم في مدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 يناير 2026، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع القرار والمطورين والمستثمرين والخبراء في القطاع العقاري من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

وشارك الرئيس التنفيذي لتجربة العميل في شركة وسط جدة للتطوير المهندس أحمد العارضي في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «التقدم والابتكار.. القيادة في العقار» ضمن أعمال اليوم الأول للمنتدى، حيث سلط الضوء على آخر مستجدات وجهة وسط جدة، والفرص الاستثمارية المتنوعة التي توفرها، إلى جانب الشراكات الاستراتيجية التي تم توقيعها مؤخراً مع علامات فندقية عالمية ومحلية مرموقة.

واستعرض العارضي التسهيلات التنظيمية التي توفرها الوجهة للمستثمرين والمطورين، مشيراً إلى تسجيل وسط جدة في السجل العيني للعقار، وإعداد دليل إرشادي للمطورين يهدف إلى دعمهم في تنفيذ الأعمال وفق معايير جودة عالية. كما أوضح أنه تم تصنيف وسط جدة كبلدية فرعية، ما يتيح معالجة جميع الطلبات الإنشائية للمطورين داخل نطاق الوجهة بشكل مباشر وسريع.

وفي ما يتعلق بالاستدامة البيئية، أكد العارضي أن وجهة وسط جدة تُعد وجهة صديقة للبيئة، حيث يمتد الالتزام البيئي ليشمل مختلف مراحل التطوير. وأضاف أن معلم الأحواض المحيطية يضم معملاً متخصصاً لدراسة الشعب المرجانية وتكوّنها في بيئة البحر الأحمر.

وأعلن العارضي عن طرح حزمة تأهيل المارينا، واكتمال أعمال البنية التحتية والهيكل الخرساني لمشروع المارينا بكامل مكوناته. وأشار إلى أن الوجهة سجّلت أكثر من 39 مليون ساعة عمل آمنة دون تسجيل إصابات تُذكر، في تأكيد على التزام الشركة بأعلى معايير السلامة في مواقع العمل، لافتاً إلى أن أكثر من 10 آلاف عامل يشاركون حالياً في تنفيذ الأعمال الإنشائية داخل الوجهة.

وتُعد وجهة وسط جدة مشروع تطوير حضري متكامل على مساحة 5.6 مليون متر مربع، يعيد صياغة العلاقة بين المدينة والبحر والإنسان، من خلال نموذج طويل المدى يجمع بين السكن، والثقافة، والترفيه، والرياضة، والسياحة في قلب مدينة جدة وعلى واجهتها البحرية، فيما تشهد البنية التحتية للمرحلة الأولى من الوجهة تقدماً ملحوظاً في مختلف مكوناتها.

وتأتي مشاركة الشركة في المنتدى امتداداً لحضورها في الفعاليات المتخصصة التي تناقش مستقبل التطوير الحضري والقطاع العقاري في المملكة، واستمراراً لدورها في طرح نموذج تطوير الوجهات الحضرية المتكاملة، الذي يستلهم روح جدة وهويتها التاريخية، ضمن رؤية حضرية حديثة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، والاستدامة، وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي طويل المدى.