شاركت شركة وسط جدة للتطوير، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والمطور الرئيسي لوجهة وسط جدة، بصفتها راعياً استراتيجياً في النسخة الخامسة من منتدى مستقبل العقار، الذي أقيم في مدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 يناير 2026، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع القرار والمطورين والمستثمرين والخبراء في القطاع العقاري من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
وشارك الرئيس التنفيذي لتجربة العميل في شركة وسط جدة للتطوير المهندس أحمد العارضي في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «التقدم والابتكار.. القيادة في العقار» ضمن أعمال اليوم الأول للمنتدى، حيث سلط الضوء على آخر مستجدات وجهة وسط جدة، والفرص الاستثمارية المتنوعة التي توفرها، إلى جانب الشراكات الاستراتيجية التي تم توقيعها مؤخراً مع علامات فندقية عالمية ومحلية مرموقة.
واستعرض العارضي التسهيلات التنظيمية التي توفرها الوجهة للمستثمرين والمطورين، مشيراً إلى تسجيل وسط جدة في السجل العيني للعقار، وإعداد دليل إرشادي للمطورين يهدف إلى دعمهم في تنفيذ الأعمال وفق معايير جودة عالية. كما أوضح أنه تم تصنيف وسط جدة كبلدية فرعية، ما يتيح معالجة جميع الطلبات الإنشائية للمطورين داخل نطاق الوجهة بشكل مباشر وسريع.
وفي ما يتعلق بالاستدامة البيئية، أكد العارضي أن وجهة وسط جدة تُعد وجهة صديقة للبيئة، حيث يمتد الالتزام البيئي ليشمل مختلف مراحل التطوير. وأضاف أن معلم الأحواض المحيطية يضم معملاً متخصصاً لدراسة الشعب المرجانية وتكوّنها في بيئة البحر الأحمر.
وأعلن العارضي عن طرح حزمة تأهيل المارينا، واكتمال أعمال البنية التحتية والهيكل الخرساني لمشروع المارينا بكامل مكوناته. وأشار إلى أن الوجهة سجّلت أكثر من 39 مليون ساعة عمل آمنة دون تسجيل إصابات تُذكر، في تأكيد على التزام الشركة بأعلى معايير السلامة في مواقع العمل، لافتاً إلى أن أكثر من 10 آلاف عامل يشاركون حالياً في تنفيذ الأعمال الإنشائية داخل الوجهة.
وتُعد وجهة وسط جدة مشروع تطوير حضري متكامل على مساحة 5.6 مليون متر مربع، يعيد صياغة العلاقة بين المدينة والبحر والإنسان، من خلال نموذج طويل المدى يجمع بين السكن، والثقافة، والترفيه، والرياضة، والسياحة في قلب مدينة جدة وعلى واجهتها البحرية، فيما تشهد البنية التحتية للمرحلة الأولى من الوجهة تقدماً ملحوظاً في مختلف مكوناتها.
وتأتي مشاركة الشركة في المنتدى امتداداً لحضورها في الفعاليات المتخصصة التي تناقش مستقبل التطوير الحضري والقطاع العقاري في المملكة، واستمراراً لدورها في طرح نموذج تطوير الوجهات الحضرية المتكاملة، الذي يستلهم روح جدة وهويتها التاريخية، ضمن رؤية حضرية حديثة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، والاستدامة، وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي طويل المدى.
The Jeddah Central Development Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies and the main developer of the Jeddah Central destination, participated as a strategic sponsor in the fifth edition of the Future of Real Estate Forum, which took place in Riyadh from January 26 to 28, 2026, with the participation of a select group of decision-makers, developers, investors, and experts in the real estate sector from within and outside the Kingdom.
The CEO of Customer Experience at Jeddah Central Development Company, Engineer Ahmed Al-Aradi, participated in a panel discussion titled "Progress and Innovation... Leadership in Real Estate" during the first day of the forum, where he highlighted the latest developments of the Jeddah Central destination and the diverse investment opportunities it offers, along with the strategic partnerships recently signed with prestigious global and local hotel brands.
Al-Aradi reviewed the regulatory facilities provided by the destination for investors and developers, noting the registration of Jeddah Central in the property title registry and the preparation of a guide for developers aimed at supporting them in executing projects according to high-quality standards. He also explained that Jeddah Central has been classified as a sub-municipality, which allows for the direct and swift processing of all construction requests from developers within the destination's scope.
Regarding environmental sustainability, Al-Aradi confirmed that the Jeddah Central destination is an environmentally friendly destination, as the environmental commitment extends to various stages of development. He added that the ocean basin landmark includes a specialized laboratory for studying coral reefs and their formation in the Red Sea environment.
Al-Aradi announced the launch of the marina qualification package and the completion of the infrastructure and concrete structure works for the marina project in all its components. He noted that the destination has recorded over 39 million safe work hours without any significant injuries, confirming the company's commitment to the highest safety standards at work sites, pointing out that more than 10,000 workers are currently involved in construction activities within the destination.
The Jeddah Central destination is an integrated urban development project covering an area of 5.6 million square meters, redefining the relationship between the city, the sea, and humanity, through a long-term model that combines housing, culture, entertainment, sports, and tourism in the heart of Jeddah and along its waterfront, while the infrastructure of the first phase of the destination is witnessing significant progress in its various components.
The company's participation in the forum is an extension of its presence in specialized events that discuss the future of urban development and the real estate sector in the Kingdom, continuing its role in presenting a model for integrated urban destination development that draws inspiration from the spirit of Jeddah and its historical identity, within a modern urban vision focused on quality of life, sustainability, and maximizing long-term economic impact.