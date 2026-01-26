The Jeddah Central Development Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies and the main developer of the Jeddah Central destination, participated as a strategic sponsor in the fifth edition of the Future of Real Estate Forum, which took place in Riyadh from January 26 to 28, 2026, with the participation of a select group of decision-makers, developers, investors, and experts in the real estate sector from within and outside the Kingdom.

The CEO of Customer Experience at Jeddah Central Development Company, Engineer Ahmed Al-Aradi, participated in a panel discussion titled "Progress and Innovation... Leadership in Real Estate" during the first day of the forum, where he highlighted the latest developments of the Jeddah Central destination and the diverse investment opportunities it offers, along with the strategic partnerships recently signed with prestigious global and local hotel brands.

Al-Aradi reviewed the regulatory facilities provided by the destination for investors and developers, noting the registration of Jeddah Central in the property title registry and the preparation of a guide for developers aimed at supporting them in executing projects according to high-quality standards. He also explained that Jeddah Central has been classified as a sub-municipality, which allows for the direct and swift processing of all construction requests from developers within the destination's scope.

Regarding environmental sustainability, Al-Aradi confirmed that the Jeddah Central destination is an environmentally friendly destination, as the environmental commitment extends to various stages of development. He added that the ocean basin landmark includes a specialized laboratory for studying coral reefs and their formation in the Red Sea environment.

Al-Aradi announced the launch of the marina qualification package and the completion of the infrastructure and concrete structure works for the marina project in all its components. He noted that the destination has recorded over 39 million safe work hours without any significant injuries, confirming the company's commitment to the highest safety standards at work sites, pointing out that more than 10,000 workers are currently involved in construction activities within the destination.

The Jeddah Central destination is an integrated urban development project covering an area of 5.6 million square meters, redefining the relationship between the city, the sea, and humanity, through a long-term model that combines housing, culture, entertainment, sports, and tourism in the heart of Jeddah and along its waterfront, while the infrastructure of the first phase of the destination is witnessing significant progress in its various components.

The company's participation in the forum is an extension of its presence in specialized events that discuss the future of urban development and the real estate sector in the Kingdom, continuing its role in presenting a model for integrated urban destination development that draws inspiration from the spirit of Jeddah and its historical identity, within a modern urban vision focused on quality of life, sustainability, and maximizing long-term economic impact.