في إنجاز طبي جديد، تمكّن فريق مستشفى النساء والولادة دله النخيل بقيادة الدكتورة لمياء خليل -استشارية أمراض النساء والولادة والعقم- من مساعدة زوجين عانيا من العقم لمدة 17 عاماً نتيجة عوامل مشتركة لدى الزوج والزوجة، وذلك من خلال برنامج علاجي متكامل قائم على أحدث الممارسات الطبية.

بعد التقييم الدقيق للحالة، أُجريت عملية التلقيح المجهري، حيث تكللت بالنجاح من أول محاولة وأسفرت عن حدوث حمل بثلاثة أجنة.

خضعت المريضة لمتابعة طبية مكثفة ومنتظمة في مستشفى دله النخيل مبنى النساء والولادة، مع تطبيق متابعة دقيقة تهدف إلى الحد من احتمالية الولادة المبكرة. وبفضل الله ثم العناية الطبية المتخصصة واستخدام العلاجات المناسبة، تم تثبيت الحمل بنجاح والاستمرار به حتى الأسبوع الخامس والثلاثين من الحمل.

وفي الوقت المناسب، أُجريت عملية ولادة ناجحة، نتج عنها ولادة ثلاثة أطفال ذكور بصحة جيدة، وبأوزان طبيعية، دون الحاجة إلى إدخالهم إلى وحدة العناية المركزة لحديثي الولادة.

من خلال الجمع بين الخبرة الطبية والتقنيات الحديثة، جسد هذ الإنجاز نموذجاً للتميّز الطبي الذي يقدمه مستشفى النساء والولادة دله النخيل للرعاية المتكاملة، تحقيقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة الأم والمواليد.

يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من أربعة ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية والطب الاتصالي. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.