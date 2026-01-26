In a new medical achievement, the team at Dallah Hospital for Women and Children, led by Dr. Lamyaa Khalil - a consultant in obstetrics, gynecology, and infertility - succeeded in helping a couple who had suffered from infertility for 17 years due to shared factors between the husband and wife, through a comprehensive treatment program based on the latest medical practices.

After a thorough assessment of the case, in vitro fertilization was performed, which was successful on the first attempt and resulted in a pregnancy with three embryos.

The patient underwent intensive and regular medical follow-up at Dallah Hospital for Women and Children, with precise monitoring aimed at reducing the likelihood of premature birth. Thanks to God and then specialized medical care and the use of appropriate treatments, the pregnancy was successfully stabilized and continued until the thirty-fifth week of gestation.

In due time, a successful delivery was performed, resulting in the birth of three healthy male infants, with normal weights, without the need to admit them to the neonatal intensive care unit.

By combining medical expertise and modern techniques, this achievement embodies a model of medical excellence that Dallah Hospital for Women and Children provides for integrated care, achieving the highest standards of quality and safety for mothers and newborns.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health serves more than four million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services and telemedicine. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.