The Kuwaiti artist Henadi Al-Kandari could not hold back her emotions during her appearance on a television program, as she broke into tears the moment the name of the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad was mentioned, reflecting the depth of her feelings while talking about her, in a human scene that caught the audience's attention.

The Language of the Eyes

During the television interview, the media personality Nada Al-Shaibani asked Al-Kandari about the impact that the artist Hayat Al-Fahad has had on her life and her artistic journey.

Henadi's reaction was surprising to those present and the viewers, as she showed signs of deep emotion before her tears streamed down live on air, in an emotional scene that drew attention.

In an attempt to regain her composure, Henadi Al-Kandari turned to the program's host and said: "Do you believe in the language of the eyes? Let my eyes speak," indicating that what she feels for Hayat Al-Fahad is too great to be expressed in words.

A large number of audience members and followers interacted with this moment on social media, with many seeing Henadi Al-Kandari's tears as a reflection of great appreciation for the artist Hayat Al-Fahad, who is considered one of the most prominent names in Gulf drama.

Hayat Al-Fahad

Hayat Al-Fahad experienced a sudden health crisis last August, after which she was transferred to a hospital for treatment.