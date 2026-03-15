لم تتمالك الفنانة الكويتية هنادي الكندري نفسها أثناء ظهورها في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، إذ دخلت في نوبة بكاء فور ذكر اسم الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، في لحظة عكست حجم التأثر الذي شعرت به خلال الحديث عنها، في مشهد إنساني لفت انتباه الجمهور.

لغة العيون

وخلال اللقاء التلفزيوني، طرحت الإعلامية ندى الشيباني، سؤالاً على الكندري حول مدى التأثير الذي تركته الفنانة حياة الفهد في حياتها وعلى مشوارها الفني.

وجاء رد فعل هنادي مفاجئاً للحضور والمشاهدين، إذ بدت عليها علامات التأثر الشديد قبل أن تنهمر دموعها على الهواء مباشرة، في مشهد عاطفي لفت الانتباه.

وخلال محاولة السيطرة على مشاعرها، توجهت هنادي الكندري بالحديث إلى مقدمة البرنامج قائلة: «أنتي تؤمنين بلغة العيون.. خلي عيوني تتحدث»، في إشارة إلى أن ما تشعر به تجاه حياة الفهد أكبر من أن تعبّر عنه الكلمات.

وتفاعل عدد كبير من الجمهور والمتابعين مع هذا الموقف عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ورأى كثيرون أن دموع هنادي الكندري تعكس تقديراً كبيراً للفنانة حياة الفهد، التي تُعد من أبرز الأسماء في الدراما الخليجية.

حياة الفهد

وتعرضت حياة الفهد لأزمة صحية مفاجئة في أغسطس الماضي نُقلت على إثرها إلى أحد المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.