لم تتمالك الفنانة الكويتية هنادي الكندري نفسها أثناء ظهورها في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، إذ دخلت في نوبة بكاء فور ذكر اسم الفنانة القديرة حياة الفهد، في لحظة عكست حجم التأثر الذي شعرت به خلال الحديث عنها، في مشهد إنساني لفت انتباه الجمهور.
لغة العيون
وخلال اللقاء التلفزيوني، طرحت الإعلامية ندى الشيباني، سؤالاً على الكندري حول مدى التأثير الذي تركته الفنانة حياة الفهد في حياتها وعلى مشوارها الفني.
وجاء رد فعل هنادي مفاجئاً للحضور والمشاهدين، إذ بدت عليها علامات التأثر الشديد قبل أن تنهمر دموعها على الهواء مباشرة، في مشهد عاطفي لفت الانتباه.
وخلال محاولة السيطرة على مشاعرها، توجهت هنادي الكندري بالحديث إلى مقدمة البرنامج قائلة: «أنتي تؤمنين بلغة العيون.. خلي عيوني تتحدث»، في إشارة إلى أن ما تشعر به تجاه حياة الفهد أكبر من أن تعبّر عنه الكلمات.
وتفاعل عدد كبير من الجمهور والمتابعين مع هذا الموقف عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ورأى كثيرون أن دموع هنادي الكندري تعكس تقديراً كبيراً للفنانة حياة الفهد، التي تُعد من أبرز الأسماء في الدراما الخليجية.
حياة الفهد
وتعرضت حياة الفهد لأزمة صحية مفاجئة في أغسطس الماضي نُقلت على إثرها إلى أحد المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.
The Kuwaiti artist Henadi Al-Kandari could not hold back her emotions during her appearance on a television program, as she broke into tears the moment the name of the esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad was mentioned, reflecting the depth of her feelings while talking about her, in a human scene that caught the audience's attention.
The Language of the Eyes
During the television interview, the media personality Nada Al-Shaibani asked Al-Kandari about the impact that the artist Hayat Al-Fahad has had on her life and her artistic journey.
Henadi's reaction was surprising to those present and the viewers, as she showed signs of deep emotion before her tears streamed down live on air, in an emotional scene that drew attention.
In an attempt to regain her composure, Henadi Al-Kandari turned to the program's host and said: "Do you believe in the language of the eyes? Let my eyes speak," indicating that what she feels for Hayat Al-Fahad is too great to be expressed in words.
A large number of audience members and followers interacted with this moment on social media, with many seeing Henadi Al-Kandari's tears as a reflection of great appreciation for the artist Hayat Al-Fahad, who is considered one of the most prominent names in Gulf drama.
Hayat Al-Fahad
Hayat Al-Fahad experienced a sudden health crisis last August, after which she was transferred to a hospital for treatment.