In a move that seemed to be a direct response to the wave of rumors that swept across social media platforms in the past few hours regarding his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video showing him sitting in a café drinking coffee, in an attempt to demonstrate that he is in a normal health condition.

In the clip that Netanyahu shared on his official account on the "X" platform, he raised his hand in front of the camera jokingly asking, "Do you want to count my fingers?" confirming that he has five fingers on each hand, in a sarcastic reference to claims that recently circulated suggesting he appeared at a press conference with six fingers on one hand, which led some to claim it was evidence that the previous video might have been generated using artificial intelligence technologies.

Wave of Rumors About His Health Condition

Netanyahu's appearance came after widespread speculation on social media about his death, with some suggesting a deterioration in his health and that he had entered a coma, sparking extensive debate and questions about the truth of his health status.

These rumors intensified following posts from several commentators, including an American political commentator on the "X" platform, who spoke about the possibility of a "cover-up" regarding Netanyahu's health condition, questioning the lack of official information about his status.

Absence Reports Increase Controversy

The speculation also grew after media reports mentioned Netanyahu's absence from a military council meeting, which some considered unusual given the current political and military circumstances.

Unverified posts circulated claims about him being in a coma at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, without any official confirmation of this information.

Official Denial and Surprise Appearance

In contrast, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister quickly denied these claims, affirming that Netanyahu is "alive" and in good health.

The release of the latest video reinforced this denial, as Netanyahu appeared in the café in a normal state, in a message that seemed aimed at containing the widely spread rumors.