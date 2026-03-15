في خطوة بدت رداً مباشراً على موجة الشائعات التي اجتاحت منصات التواصل خلال الساعات الماضية حول مقتله، نشر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو مقطع فيديو في أحد المقاهي وهو يتناول القهوة، في محاولة لإظهار أنه يتمتع بوضع صحي طبيعي.

وخلال المقطع الذي نشره نتنياهو عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، رفع نتنياهو يده أمام الكاميرا مازحاً: «هل تريدون عدّ أصابعي؟»، مؤكداً أن لديه خمس أصابع في كل يد، في إشارة ساخرة إلى مزاعم انتشرت أخيراً تقول إنه ظهر في مؤتمر صحافي بست أصابع في اليد الواحدة، وهو ما جعل البعض يزعم بأنه دليل على أن الفيديو السابق قد يكون مولداً بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

موجة شائعات حول حالته الصحية

جاء ظهور نتنياهو بعد انتشار واسع لتكهنات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثت عن مقتله وبعضها أشار إلى تدهور حالته الصحية ودخوله في غيبوبة، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً وتساؤلات حول حقيقة وضعه الصحي.

وتصاعدت تلك الشائعات عقب منشورات لعدد من المعلقين، بينهم معلقة سياسية أمريكية عبر منصة «إكس»، تحدثت عن احتمال وجود «تغطية» على الحالة الصحية لنتنياهو، متسائلة عن سبب غياب المعلومات الرسمية بشأن وضعه.

تقارير الغياب تزيد الجدل

كما زادت التكهنات بعد تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن غياب نتنياهو عن اجتماع للمجلس العسكري، وهو ما اعتبره البعض أمراً غير معتاد في ظل الظروف السياسية والعسكرية الحالية.

وتداولت منشورات غير مؤكدة مزاعم عن دخوله في غيبوبة داخل مركز شيبا الطبي في تل هشومير، دون صدور أي تأكيد رسمي لهذه المعلومات.

نفي رسمي وظهور مفاجئ

في المقابل، سارع مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي إلى نفي تلك الادعاءات، مؤكداً أن نتنياهو «على قيد الحياة» ويتمتع بصحة جيدة.

وجاء نشر الفيديو الأخير ليعزز هذا النفي، إذ ظهر نتنياهو في المقهى بحالة طبيعية، في رسالة بدت موجهة لاحتواء الشائعات التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع.