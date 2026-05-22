حالة من الغضب العارم والاستياء الشديد اجتاحت الشارع المصري ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو وُصف بأنه «صادم»، يوثق الجرأة والتجاوز داخل صرح تعليمي.

المقطع الذي انتشر كالنار في الهشيم أظهر عدداً من الطلاب وهم يتجرؤون بالاعتداء على معلمهم داخل الفصل الدراسي، ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل قام طلاب آخرون بتوثيق الواقعة بكاميرات هواتفهم المحمولة ونشرها بكل تباهٍ عبر الإنترنت، ما فجّر موجة استياء واسعة ومطالبات عاجلة لإنقاذ «هيبة المعلم».

«الداخلية المصرية» تتدخل

بعد أن تحولت الواقعة سريعاً إلى قضية رأي عام، حسمت وزارة الداخلية المصرية الجدل وكشفت الحقيقة الكاملة للحادثة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الواقعة جرت في محافظة القليوبية (نطاق مركز شرطة القناطر الخيرية)، وحددت التفاصيل بالنقاط التالية:

  • المتورطون: 3 طلاب تم تحديد هوياتهم بدقة.
  • التحرك الأمني: تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط الطلاب المتهمين فوراً.
  • المفاجأة في الاعترافات: اعترف الطلاب بارتكاب الواقعة وتصويرها، لكن الصدمة كانت تبريرهم بأن كل ما حدث كان «على سبيل المزاح»!

وعقب السقوط والقبض عليهم، اتخذت إدارة المدرسة إجراءات تأديبية مغلظة بحق الطلاب، إلى جانب مباشرة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة من قبل جهات التحقيق.

وأعادت هذه الحادثة إلى الواجهة الجدل المتكرر حول تراجع الانضباط السلوكي والتربوي داخل بعض المدارس. وشدد خبراء ومتابعون على ضرورة تطبيق أقصى العقوبات لمنع تكرار هذه المشاهد التي تضرب هيبة المنظومة التعليمية في مقتل.