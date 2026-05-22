A state of intense anger and severe discontent swept through the Egyptian streets and social media platforms in recent hours, following the spread of a video described as "shocking," documenting audacity and transgression within an educational institution.

The clip, which spread like wildfire, showed a number of students daring to assault their teacher inside the classroom. The situation did not stop there; other students documented the incident with their mobile phone cameras and proudly shared it online, triggering widespread outrage and urgent calls to restore the "dignity of the teacher."

The "Egyptian Interior Ministry" Intervenes

After the incident quickly turned into a public issue, the Egyptian Interior Ministry settled the debate and revealed the full truth of the incident.

The ministry clarified that the incident took place in Qalyubia Governorate (within the jurisdiction of the Qalyub Police Station), and outlined the details as follows:

Involved parties: 3 students whose identities have been accurately determined.

Security response: The security forces were able to apprehend the accused students immediately.

The surprise in the confessions: The students admitted to committing the act and filming it, but the shock came from their justification that everything that happened was "just for fun"!

Following their arrest, the school administration took strict disciplinary measures against the students, in addition to initiating the necessary legal procedures by the investigative authorities.

This incident has brought back to the forefront the recurring debate about the decline of behavioral and educational discipline in some schools. Experts and observers emphasized the need to impose the strictest penalties to prevent the recurrence of such scenes that undermine the dignity of the educational system.