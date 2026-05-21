The Capital Market Authority announced that a decision has been issued by the Appeals Committee in Securities Disputes convicting 11 members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Middle East Healthcare Company, which owns the "Saudi German Health" hospitals, after it was proven that they violated the Capital Market Law and the Market Conduct Regulations by inflating the company's revenues and presenting incorrect financial statements over several financial periods.

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The Authority stated that the violations involved the recognition of unearned revenues exceeding 358 million riyals, despite the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee members being aware of the weak likelihood of collecting them, which led to a misleading impression about the company's book value and the presentation of financial statements that do not reflect its true reality.

It clarified that the violations included the financial period ending on December 31, 2018, up to the preliminary period ending on September 30, 2021, resulting in the inflation of revenues and assets in a misleading manner, which affected the fairness and transparency of the capital market.

The decision imposed financial penalties totaling more than 18 million riyals, in addition to banning the convicted individuals from working in entities subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for a period ranging from 6 months to a year.

The list of convicted individuals includes: Sobhi Abduljalil Ibrahim Baterji, Makarem Sobhi Abduljalil Baterji, Sultan Sobhi Abduljalil Baterji, Khalid Abduljalil Ibrahim Baterji, Mohammed Abdulrahman Mohammed Momena, Ahmed Mohammed Khalid Abdulrazak Al-Dahlawi, Ali Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Fawz, Amr Mohammed Khalid Khashoggi, Mohammed Mustafa bin Mohammed Omar bin Sadiq, Walid Abdulaziz Abbas Ahmed Saleh Kial, and Salah Ahmed Ali Hanafi.

The Authority confirmed that the decision was made in coordination with the relevant authorities, in light of the public criminal lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecution, indicating that those harmed by these violations have the right to file individual or collective claims for compensation before the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, after submitting a complaint to the Authority.