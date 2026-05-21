أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية صدور قرار من لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية بإدانة 11 من أعضاء مجلس الإدارة ولجنة المراجعة في شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية، المالكة لمستشفيات «السعودي الألماني الصحية»، بعد ثبوت مخالفتهم لنظام السوق المالية ولائحة سلوكيات السوق، عبر تضخيم إيرادات الشركة وإظهار بيانات مالية غير صحيحة خلال عدة فترات مالية.

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وقالت الهيئة إن المخالفات تعود إلى إثبات إيرادات غير مستحقة تجاوزت 358 مليون ريال، رغم علم أعضاء مجلس الإدارة ولجنة المراجعة بضعف إمكانية تحصيلها، ما أدى إلى تكوين انطباع مضلل عن القيمة الدفترية للشركة وإظهار قوائم مالية لا تعكس واقعها الحقيقي.

وأوضحت أن المخالفات شملت الفترة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2018 وحتى الفترة الأولية المنتهية في 30 سبتمبر 2021، وأسفرت عن تضخيم الإيرادات والأصول بصورة غير حقيقية، الأمر الذي أثّر على عدالة وشفافية السوق المالية.

وقضى القرار بفرض غرامات مالية تجاوز مجموعها 18 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى منع المدانين من العمل في الجهات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة راوحت بين 6 أشهر وسنة.

وشملت قائمة المدانين كلاً من: صبحي عبدالجليل إبراهيم بترجي، ومكارم صبحي عبدالجليل بترجي، وسلطان صبحي عبدالجليل بترجي، وخالد عبدالجليل إبراهيم بترجي، ومحمد عبدالرحمن محمد مؤمنة، وأحمد محمد خالد عبدالرزاق الدهلوي، وعلي عبدالرحمن عبدالله القويز، وعمرو محمد خالد خاشقجي، ومحمد مصطفى بن محمد عمر بن صديق، ووليد عبدالعزيز عباس أحمد صالح كيال، وصلاح أحمد علي حفني.

وأكدت الهيئة أن القرار جاء بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وفي ضوء الدعوى الجزائية العامة المقامة من النيابة العامة، مشيرة إلى أن المتضررين من هذه المخالفات يحق لهم التقدم بدعاوى فردية أو جماعية للمطالبة بالتعويض أمام لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، بعد تقديم شكوى إلى الهيئة.