أكد جوسيب ماريا أوروبيتج، وكيل أعمال مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا، أن موكله تلقى اتصالاً من نادي النصر لمناقشة إمكانية توليه تدريب الفريق بداية من الموسم القادم، خلفًا للبرتغالي جورجي جيسوس.
وكانت تقارير صحفية قد ذكرت خلال الساعات الماضية أن النصر عرض على غوارديولا قيادة الفريق مقابل أعلى راتب لمدرب في تاريخ كرة القدم (150 مليون دولار سنوياً).
حقيقة عرض النصر
وقال جوسيب ماريا أوروبيتج لـ«عكاظ»، رداً على التقارير المنتشرة: «المبلغ المذكور غير صحيح، لقد حدث تواصل فقط قبل شهر ونصف دون أي التزام أو عرض مكتوب، كما تلقى غوارديولا اتصالاً بشأن تدريب المنتخب السعودي قبل نحو 15 يوماً، لكن لا يوجد أي اتصالات في الوقت الراهن».
وحول موقف بيب غوارديولا، أجاب: «في الوقت الحالي، لا يملك النصر أو الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم حظوظاً كبيرة للتعاقد مع غوارديولا».
وختم حديثه قائلاً: «بيب لن يوقع لأي نادٍ أو منتخب الآن، هناك بالفعل عدد كبير جداً من الأندية والمنتخبات المهتمة، لكن كل هذا يُناقش للمستقبل».
غوارديولا يستعد لمغادرة السيتي
وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن غوارديولا، أحد أعظم المدربين في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، سيغادر مانشستر سيتي عقب المباراة الأخيرة في البريميرليغ ضد أستون فيلا الأحد القادم، ليسدل الستار على 10 سنوات ساحرة في ملعب الاتحاد، فاز خلالها بـ20 لقباً، وجعل من السيتي أحد أفضل أندية العالم.
وتابعت أنه من المتوقع أن يكون مانشستر سيتي قد بدأ بإبلاغ شركائه من الرعاة بقرب الإعلان الرسمي، في وقت كان الخبر متداولاً على نطاق واسع بين المقربين من غوارديولا، على أن يتم تأكيده في وقت ما يوم الأحد، تمهيداً للاحتفال بالتأثير الكبير للمدرب على كرة القدم الإنجليزية خلال موكب الحافلة المكشوفة يوم الإثنين.
Josep Maria Orobitg, the agent of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, confirmed that his client received a call from Al-Nassr to discuss the possibility of taking over the team's coaching starting next season, following Portuguese Jorge Jesus.
Recent media reports indicated that Al-Nassr offered Guardiola the chance to lead the team for the highest salary ever for a coach in football history ($150 million annually).
The Truth About Al-Nassr's Offer
Josep Maria Orobitg told “Okaz,” in response to the circulating reports: “The mentioned amount is not correct; there was only communication about a month and a half ago without any commitment or written offer. Guardiola also received a call regarding coaching the Saudi national team about 15 days ago, but there are no communications at this time.”
Regarding Pep Guardiola's position, he answered: “At the moment, neither Al-Nassr nor the Saudi Football Federation has a great chance of signing Guardiola.”
He concluded his remarks by saying: “Pep will not sign with any club or national team now; there are indeed a lot of clubs and national teams interested, but all of this is being discussed for the future.”
Guardiola Prepares to Leave City
According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail,” Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches in the history of English football, will leave Manchester City after the final Premier League match against Aston Villa next Sunday, bringing to a close a magical 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won 20 titles and made City one of the best clubs in the world.
It continued that Manchester City is expected to have begun informing its partners among sponsors about the upcoming official announcement, at a time when the news was widely circulated among those close to Guardiola, with confirmation expected at some point on Sunday, in preparation for celebrating the coach's significant impact on English football during the open-top bus parade on Monday.