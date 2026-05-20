Josep Maria Orobitg, the agent of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, confirmed that his client received a call from Al-Nassr to discuss the possibility of taking over the team's coaching starting next season, following Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

Recent media reports indicated that Al-Nassr offered Guardiola the chance to lead the team for the highest salary ever for a coach in football history ($150 million annually).

The Truth About Al-Nassr's Offer

Josep Maria Orobitg told “Okaz,” in response to the circulating reports: “The mentioned amount is not correct; there was only communication about a month and a half ago without any commitment or written offer. Guardiola also received a call regarding coaching the Saudi national team about 15 days ago, but there are no communications at this time.”

Regarding Pep Guardiola's position, he answered: “At the moment, neither Al-Nassr nor the Saudi Football Federation has a great chance of signing Guardiola.”

He concluded his remarks by saying: “Pep will not sign with any club or national team now; there are indeed a lot of clubs and national teams interested, but all of this is being discussed for the future.”

Guardiola Prepares to Leave City

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail,” Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches in the history of English football, will leave Manchester City after the final Premier League match against Aston Villa next Sunday, bringing to a close a magical 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won 20 titles and made City one of the best clubs in the world.

It continued that Manchester City is expected to have begun informing its partners among sponsors about the upcoming official announcement, at a time when the news was widely circulated among those close to Guardiola, with confirmation expected at some point on Sunday, in preparation for celebrating the coach's significant impact on English football during the open-top bus parade on Monday.