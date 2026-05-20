أكد جوسيب ماريا أوروبيتج، وكيل أعمال مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا، أن موكله تلقى اتصالاً من نادي النصر لمناقشة إمكانية توليه تدريب الفريق بداية من الموسم القادم، خلفًا للبرتغالي جورجي جيسوس.

وكانت تقارير صحفية قد ذكرت خلال الساعات الماضية أن النصر عرض على غوارديولا قيادة الفريق مقابل أعلى راتب لمدرب في تاريخ كرة القدم (150 مليون دولار سنوياً).

حقيقة عرض النصر

وقال جوسيب ماريا أوروبيتج لـ«عكاظ»، رداً على التقارير المنتشرة: «المبلغ المذكور غير صحيح، لقد حدث تواصل فقط قبل شهر ونصف دون أي التزام أو عرض مكتوب، كما تلقى غوارديولا اتصالاً بشأن تدريب المنتخب السعودي قبل نحو 15 يوماً، لكن لا يوجد أي اتصالات في الوقت الراهن».

وحول موقف بيب غوارديولا، أجاب: «في الوقت الحالي، لا يملك النصر أو الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم حظوظاً كبيرة للتعاقد مع غوارديولا».

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «بيب لن يوقع لأي نادٍ أو منتخب الآن، هناك بالفعل عدد كبير جداً من الأندية والمنتخبات المهتمة، لكن كل هذا يُناقش للمستقبل».

غوارديولا يستعد لمغادرة السيتي

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن غوارديولا، أحد أعظم المدربين في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، سيغادر مانشستر سيتي عقب المباراة الأخيرة في البريميرليغ ضد أستون فيلا الأحد القادم، ليسدل الستار على 10 سنوات ساحرة في ملعب الاتحاد، فاز خلالها بـ20 لقباً، وجعل من السيتي أحد أفضل أندية العالم.

وتابعت أنه من المتوقع أن يكون مانشستر سيتي قد بدأ بإبلاغ شركائه من الرعاة بقرب الإعلان الرسمي، في وقت كان الخبر متداولاً على نطاق واسع بين المقربين من غوارديولا، على أن يتم تأكيده في وقت ما يوم الأحد، تمهيداً للاحتفال بالتأثير الكبير للمدرب على كرة القدم الإنجليزية خلال موكب الحافلة المكشوفة يوم الإثنين.