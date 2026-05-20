لم تكن رحلات الإجازات تُقرر بسهولة كما هي اليوم، فقد كان السفر يُحسم في جلسة واحدة يجلس فيها الأب على رأس الطاولة، يختار الوجهة ويعلنها كقرار نهائي لا يُناقش كثيراً. فكانت الرحلة امتداداً لسلطة الكبار، تُبنى على ما يرونه مناسباً لا على ما يريده بقية أفراد الأسرة !

ومع الوقت تغير المشهد بهدوء، وأصبحت الوجهة تُحدد داخل العائلة نفسها عبر نقاشات صغيرة تبدأ غالباً من الأبناء؛ فطفل يطلب مدينة ألعاب، وآخر يبحث عن تجربة مختلفة، لتصبح الرحلة في النهاية مزيجاً من رغبات متعددة لا قراراً واحداً، وهذا التحول يعكس تغيراً أعمق في معنى السياحة نفسها !

ولعل أقوى دليلٍ على ذلك هو ما نشهده اليوم في حملة منظومة السياحة السعودية، التي تعكس هذا المفهوم بعمق في شعارها «صيفنا على كيفنا»؛ الذي يُعد توصيفاً دقيقاً لمرحلةٍ متجددة، يكون فيها الطفل المحرك الأساسي والشريك الفاعل في اتخاذ القرار وصناعة التجربة، بدلاً من كونه مجرد متلقٍ له !

فالطفل اليوم حاضر في قلب الأنشطة والفعاليات التي صُممت خصيصاً لتستوعب تنوع الاهتمامات داخل الأسرة الواحدة، مما يعكس فهماً أعمق لمتطلبات السياحة الحديثة، ويمنح التجربة بُعداً أكثر شمولية !

وفي ظل المتغيرات المتسارعة التي يشهدها قطاع السفر عالمياً وإقليمياً، تبدو الوجهات السعودية اليوم خياراً أكثر راحة ومرونة، فمع الارتفاع المتصاعد لأسعار السفر الخارجي، وتكرار تأخر الرحلات أو إلغائها، إضافةً إلى المخاوف الصحية المتجددة كالأنباء المتداولة مؤخراً بشأن فايروس «هانتا» في بعض الوجهات، أصبح السائح يبحث بالدرجة الأولى عن تجربة تمنحه الطمأنينة والأمان !

باختصار.. لا تقتصر السعودية في هذا التحول على إعادة صياغة تجربة السفر وحسب، بل تُعيد بناء العلاقة بين الطفل والمكان، وبين التجربة والاقتصاد السياحي، ضمن نموذج يعكس مرحلة أكثر نضجاً وتنوعاً، أصبحت فيها السياحة أقرب إلى الناس وأكثر طمأنينة !