The problem with some people inside and outside the Kingdom, both citizens and residents, is that they do not heed the directives of state agencies regarding the necessity of full compliance with regulations, and that violating them leads to legal consequences depending on the type of violation and its repercussions. Honestly, we do not understand how these individuals think and what their calculations and estimations are when they deliberately choose to violate the regulations. Let’s take the Hajj season as an example.

(No Hajj without a permit).. a phrase as clear as the sun, and obtaining the permit takes only a few minutes if the conditions outlined clearly by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah are met. So, what prompts the risk of attempting to go for Hajj without a permit?

Transporting individuals who do not hold a Hajj permit, or who do not have valid residency permits, through smuggling to Mecca during the season is strictly prohibited, and the penalties are severe. Nevertheless, we read about the apprehension of those who commit this violation.

The Kingdom's government has made all arrangements and facilities for foreign pilgrims to obtain a Hajj visa according to the conditions it has set, which must be completed in coordination with the governments of their countries. Yet, we find individuals violating those conditions going to their airports wanting to perform Hajj randomly. When airport authorities prevent them, they open their phones and direct accusations at the Kingdom for preventing them from performing Hajj, all in such naivety, foolishness, and "stupidity."

The Kingdom is now at the forefront of countries in the world in utilizing and employing modern technologies in managing, operating, and monitoring all its affairs. Specifically during the Hajj season, the land and sky are filled with all means of modern control and surveillance, including satellites, control and monitoring networks, and artificial intelligence, managed by personnel at the highest levels of efficiency and training. Therefore, when the state warns violators, it knows that it will easily catch them and expose them anywhere, no matter how clever they try to be, and the warning has been given.