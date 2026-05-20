مشكلة بعض الناس داخل وخارج المملكة، مواطنين ومقيمين، أنهم لا يأخذون توجيهات أجهزة الدولة بضرورة الالتزام التام بالأنظمة، وأن مخالفتها تترتب عليها عواقب جزائية بحسب نوع المخالفة وما يترتب عليها. حقيقةً لا نفهم كيف يفكر هؤلاء وما هي حساباتهم وتقديراتهم عندما يتعمّدون مخالفة الأنظمة، ولنأخذ موسم الحج مثالاً.

(لا حج بدون تصريح).. عبارة واضحة وضوح الشمس، والتصريح لا يستغرق الحصول عليه سوى دقائق قليلة إذا استوفت شروطه الموضحة توضيحاً تاماً من قبل وزارة الحج والعمرة، فما الذي يستدعي المغامرة بمحاولة الذهاب إلى الحج دون تصريح؟

نقل الأشخاص الذين لا يحملون تصريح الحج، أو الذين لا يحملون إقامات نظامية، بطريقة التهريب إلى مكة المكرمة خلال الموسم ممنوع منعاً باتاً، وعقوبته فادحة، ومع ذلك نقرأ عن ضبط من يقترفون هذه المخالفة.

قامت حكومة المملكة بوضع كافة الترتيبات والتسهيلات لحجاج الخارج للحصول على تأشيرة الحج وفق الشروط التي وضعتها ويجب استكمالها بالتنسيق مع حكومات الدول، ومع ذلك نجد أشخاصاً مخالفين لتلك الشروط يذهبون إلى مطارات بلدانهم يريدون الحج عشوائياً، وحين تمنعهم سلطات مطاراتهم يفتحون جوالاتهم ويوجهون اتهاماتهم للمملكة بأنها منعتهم من أداء الحج، هكذا بكل سذاجة وحماقة و«استعباط».

المملكة الآن في مقدّمة دول العالم في استخدام وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة في إدارة وتسيير ومراقبة كل أعمالها، وفي موسم الحج تحديداً فإن الأرض والسماء مليئة بكل وسائل الضبط والمراقبة الحديثة، أقمار صناعية وشبكات تحكّم ورصد، وذكاء اصطناعي، تديرها كوادر على أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والتدريب، لذلك عندما تحذر الدولة المخالفين فإنها تعرف أنها ستضع يدها عليهم بسهولة، وتكشفهم في أي مكان، ومهما حاولوا التذاكي، وقد أعذر من أنذر.