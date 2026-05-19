The Egyptian Public Prosecution has initiated extensive investigations into the incident of a content creator pouring a corrosive substance and setting herself on fire during a live broadcast on the "TikTok" platform in Giza, driven by severe financial and psychological pressures.

The investigative authorities ordered the victim to be held in the hospital under tight security to monitor her critical health condition, while they decided to detain a second content creator who was arrested on charges of exploiting the incident and rebroadcasting the video clips for financial gain and increased engagement.

Security investigations revealed that the victim – a housewife – was going through a severe financial crisis due to accumulated debts amounting to about 60,000 Egyptian pounds, which led her to plan in advance to set herself on fire in front of her followers in order to elicit public sympathy and collect donations and profits from views. The incident resulted in her suffering severe burns exceeding 70% of her body.

In a related context, the relevant authorities monitored the circulation of the shocking clip on social media during May, tracking a content creator named "Yasmin Al-Shaqiana" for reposting the video on her page to increase viewership and generate profits.

After obtaining a judicial warrant, the security forces were able to apprehend the second accused, who was found in possession of the mobile phone used for the posting; she explicitly confessed to exploiting the clip for financial benefits and increasing follower counts, and the necessary legal actions were taken to refer her to the Public Prosecution.