باشرت النيابة العامة المصرية تحقيقات موسعة في واقعة إقدام صانعة محتوى على سكب مادة حارقة وإضرام النيران في جسدها خلال بث مباشر عبر منصة «تيك توك» بمحافظة الجيزة، مدفوعة بضغوط مادية ونفسية حادة.

وأمرت جهات التحقيق بالتحفظ على المصابة داخل المستشفى تحت حراسة مشددة لمتابعة وضعها الصحي الحرِج، فيما قررت حبس صانعة محتوى ثانية جرى توقيفها بتهمة استغلال الواقعة وإعادة بث المقاطع المصورة لتحقيق مكاسب مادية وزيادة التفاعل.

وكشفت التحريات الأمنية أن الضحية – وهي ربة منزل – كانت تمر بأزمة مالية خانقة جراء تراكم ديون بلغت نحو 60 ألف جنيه مصري، ما دفعها للتخطيط المسبق لإشعال النار في نفسها أمام متابعيها بغرض استدرار تعاطف الجمهور وجمع تبرعات وأرباح من المشاهدات، وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابتها بحروق بالغة خطيرة تجاوزت نسبتها 70% من جسدها.

وفي سياق متصل، رصدت الأجهزة المختصة تداول المقطع الصادم عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي خلال مايو الجاري، وتتبعت صانعة محتوى تُدعى «ياسمين الشقيانة» لقيامها بإعادة نشر الفيديو عبر صفحتها لرفع معدلات المشاهدة وجني الأرباح.

وعقب استصدار إذن قضائي، تمكنت القوة الأمنية من ضبط المتهمة الثانية وبحوزتها الهاتف المحمول المستخدم في النشر؛ واعترفت صراحةً باستغلال المقطع لتحقيق منافع مادية وزيادة أعداد المتابعين، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة.