The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Monday) of strong winds in the holy capital, with accompanying effects including near-zero horizontal visibility, and winds reaching speeds of (50-59) km/h. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 6:00 PM.



The center also issued its daily weather report for various regions, expecting



that parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions will be affected by strong winds leading to dust storms and near-zero horizontal visibility. The effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of the regions of Hail, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Najran, which may reach near-zero visibility in parts of the Makkah region. Thunderstorm clouds with rain will form over parts of the highlands in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while the weather will be hot to very hot in parts of the western regions of the Kingdom, including the coasts.



The report noted that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is southeast to southwest in the northern part and northwest to northeast in the central and southern parts, at speeds of 17 - 36 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.