نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم (الإثنين)، من رياح شديدة، على العاصمة المقدسة، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى (50-59) كم/ساعة وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ 6:00 مساءً.
وكان المركز أصدر تقريره اليومي عن حالة الطقس في مختلف المناطق متوقعاً
تأثر أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك برياح شديدة السرعة تؤدي إلى عواصف رملية وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ويستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق حائل، القصيم، الشرقية، نجران، قد تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، في حين يكون الطقس حاراً إلى شديد الحرارة على أجزاء من مناطق غرب المملكة تشمل السواحل منها.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 17 - 36 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Monday) of strong winds in the holy capital, with accompanying effects including near-zero horizontal visibility, and winds reaching speeds of (50-59) km/h. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 6:00 PM.
The center also issued its daily weather report for various regions, expecting
that parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions will be affected by strong winds leading to dust storms and near-zero horizontal visibility. The effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of the regions of Hail, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Najran, which may reach near-zero visibility in parts of the Makkah region. Thunderstorm clouds with rain will form over parts of the highlands in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while the weather will be hot to very hot in parts of the western regions of the Kingdom, including the coasts.
The report noted that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is southeast to southwest in the northern part and northwest to northeast in the central and southern parts, at speeds of 17 - 36 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.