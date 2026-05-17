In a scientific discovery that redefines our understanding of fog, a new study conducted by researchers from Arizona State University revealed that fog is not just a collection of moisture droplets in the air, but a living, integrated environment teeming with live bacteria that grow and reproduce within the droplets, contributing to the purification of the air from toxic pollutants.

The study was published in the journal mBio of the American Society for Microbiology, and it showed that some of these bacteria are capable of breaking down toxic substances like formaldehyde, making fog a "natural purifier" of the air.

The study focused on a type of fog known as "radiation fog," which forms close to the ground under calm and humid conditions during the night, with samples collected during dozens of incidents in central Pennsylvania over two years.

The researchers discovered that less than 1% of fog droplets contain bacteria, but due to the vast number of droplets, their combined concentration reaches levels similar to that of bacteria in ocean waters.

The results highlighted bacteria from the genus "Methylobacteria," which are pink-colored bacteria that dominate within these droplets, growing and dividing efficiently while using formaldehyde as a food source, and even removing this pollutant at a remarkable speed to protect themselves.

The role of these bacteria is not limited to living within the fog; they also break down some compounds into carbon dioxide, contributing to the reduction of certain pollutants.

This discovery is an important step towards a deeper understanding of the role of microorganisms in the atmosphere and may help in developing air purification technologies inspired by nature. However, researchers warn that human interventions such as fog water harvesting could impact this "mobile ecosystem."

The study opens new avenues regarding the impact of fog harvesting on these living organisms and may influence our understanding of air pollution and the carbon cycle in the atmosphere.