في اكتشاف علمي يُعيد فهم الضباب، كشفت دراسة جديدة أجراها باحثون من جامعة ولاية أريزونا أن الضباب ليس مجرد تجمع لقطرات الرطوبة في الهواء، بل هو بيئة حية متكاملة تعج ببكتيريا حية تنمو وتتكاثر داخل القطرات، وتساهم في تنقية الهواء من الملوثات السامة.
ونشرت الدراسة في مجلة mBio التابعة للجمعية الأمريكية لعلم الأحياء الدقيقة، وأظهرت أن بعض هذه البكتيريا قادرة على تحطيم مواد سامة مثل الفورمالديهايد، ما يجعل الضباب «منقياً طبيعياً» للهواء.
وركزت الدراسة على نوع من الضباب يُسمى «الضباب الإشعاعي»، الذي يتشكل قرب سطح الأرض في ظروف هادئة ورطبة أثناء الليل، وتم جمع العينات خلال عشرات الحوادث في وسط ولاية بنسلفانيا على مدار عامين.
واكتشف الباحثون أن أقل من 1% من قطرات الضباب تحتوي على بكتيريا، لكن بسبب الكم الهائل من القطرات، يصل تركيزها مجتمعة إلى مستويات تشبه تركيز البكتيريا في مياه المحيطات.
وأبرزت النتائج بكتيريا من جنس «الميثيلوبكتيريا»، وهي بكتيريا وردية اللون تهيمن داخل هذه القطرات، وهي تنمو وتنقسم بشكل فعال، مستخدمة الفورمالديهايد كمصدر غذاء، بل وتزيل هذا الملوث بسرعة ملحوظة لحماية نفسها.
ولا تقتصر وظيفة هذه البكتيريا على العيش داخل الضباب، بل تقوم أيضاً بتحليل بعض المركبات إلى ثاني أكسيد الكربون، ما يسهم في تقليل تركيز بعض الملوثات.
ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف خطوة مهمة نحو فهم أعمق لدور الكائنات الحية الدقيقة في الغلاف الجوي، وقد يساعد في تطوير تقنيات تنقية هواء مستوحاة من الطبيعة، كما يحذر الباحثون من أن التدخلات البشرية مثل جمع مياه الضباب قد تؤثر على هذا «النظام البيئي المتنقل».
وتفتح الدراسة أبواباً جديدة حول تأثير حصاد الضباب على هذه الكائنات الحية، وقد تؤثر على فهم تلوث الهواء ودورة الكربون في الغلاف الجوي.
In a scientific discovery that redefines our understanding of fog, a new study conducted by researchers from Arizona State University revealed that fog is not just a collection of moisture droplets in the air, but a living, integrated environment teeming with live bacteria that grow and reproduce within the droplets, contributing to the purification of the air from toxic pollutants.
The study was published in the journal mBio of the American Society for Microbiology, and it showed that some of these bacteria are capable of breaking down toxic substances like formaldehyde, making fog a "natural purifier" of the air.
The study focused on a type of fog known as "radiation fog," which forms close to the ground under calm and humid conditions during the night, with samples collected during dozens of incidents in central Pennsylvania over two years.
The researchers discovered that less than 1% of fog droplets contain bacteria, but due to the vast number of droplets, their combined concentration reaches levels similar to that of bacteria in ocean waters.
The results highlighted bacteria from the genus "Methylobacteria," which are pink-colored bacteria that dominate within these droplets, growing and dividing efficiently while using formaldehyde as a food source, and even removing this pollutant at a remarkable speed to protect themselves.
The role of these bacteria is not limited to living within the fog; they also break down some compounds into carbon dioxide, contributing to the reduction of certain pollutants.
This discovery is an important step towards a deeper understanding of the role of microorganisms in the atmosphere and may help in developing air purification technologies inspired by nature. However, researchers warn that human interventions such as fog water harvesting could impact this "mobile ecosystem."
The study opens new avenues regarding the impact of fog harvesting on these living organisms and may influence our understanding of air pollution and the carbon cycle in the atmosphere.