في اكتشاف علمي يُعيد فهم الضباب، كشفت دراسة جديدة أجراها باحثون من جامعة ولاية أريزونا أن الضباب ليس مجرد تجمع لقطرات الرطوبة في الهواء، بل هو بيئة حية متكاملة تعج ببكتيريا حية تنمو وتتكاثر داخل القطرات، وتساهم في تنقية الهواء من الملوثات السامة.

ونشرت الدراسة في مجلة mBio التابعة للجمعية الأمريكية لعلم الأحياء الدقيقة، وأظهرت أن بعض هذه البكتيريا قادرة على تحطيم مواد سامة مثل الفورمالديهايد، ما يجعل الضباب «منقياً طبيعياً» للهواء.

وركزت الدراسة على نوع من الضباب يُسمى «الضباب الإشعاعي»، الذي يتشكل قرب سطح الأرض في ظروف هادئة ورطبة أثناء الليل، وتم جمع العينات خلال عشرات الحوادث في وسط ولاية بنسلفانيا على مدار عامين.

واكتشف الباحثون أن أقل من 1% من قطرات الضباب تحتوي على بكتيريا، لكن بسبب الكم الهائل من القطرات، يصل تركيزها مجتمعة إلى مستويات تشبه تركيز البكتيريا في مياه المحيطات.

وأبرزت النتائج بكتيريا من جنس «الميثيلوبكتيريا»، وهي بكتيريا وردية اللون تهيمن داخل هذه القطرات، وهي تنمو وتنقسم بشكل فعال، مستخدمة الفورمالديهايد كمصدر غذاء، بل وتزيل هذا الملوث بسرعة ملحوظة لحماية نفسها.

ولا تقتصر وظيفة هذه البكتيريا على العيش داخل الضباب، بل تقوم أيضاً بتحليل بعض المركبات إلى ثاني أكسيد الكربون، ما يسهم في تقليل تركيز بعض الملوثات.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف خطوة مهمة نحو فهم أعمق لدور الكائنات الحية الدقيقة في الغلاف الجوي، وقد يساعد في تطوير تقنيات تنقية هواء مستوحاة من الطبيعة، كما يحذر الباحثون من أن التدخلات البشرية مثل جمع مياه الضباب قد تؤثر على هذا «النظام البيئي المتنقل».

وتفتح الدراسة أبواباً جديدة حول تأثير حصاد الضباب على هذه الكائنات الحية، وقد تؤثر على فهم تلوث الهواء ودورة الكربون في الغلاف الجوي.