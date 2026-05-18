Corruption issues are shaking Ukraine, particularly the circle of President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the former presidential advisor Andriy Yermak posted a bail of $3 million to be released from jail.



The media office of a specialized court in Kyiv announced today, Monday, that the bail has been paid and that Yermak will be released, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency.



Scenes of Yermak leaving the court spread on social media.



A specialized court for corruption cases had ruled in Kyiv last week to detain Yermak for 60 days pending investigation unless he paid a bail of 140 million hryvnias (about $3.2 million).



Yermak said after the ruling, "I don't have that amount... I wasn't prepared for this." He added, "I believe I have many acquaintances and friends... I hope they can help me with this matter." However, it is not known who paid the bail today, and no details about the matter have leaked.



Prosecutors suspect that the former advisor is a member of an organized criminal group believed to have laundered about 460 million hryvnias ($10 million) through a luxury real estate project near Kyiv.



Yermak, 54, was the chief advisor to Zelensky from 2020 until the end of last year, 2025, and was one of the most influential figures in Ukraine, but he resigned last November following his involvement in a multi-million dollar corruption scandal that affected the president's close circle.



Before Yermak's resignation, he was widely regarded as the second most powerful man in Ukraine and an influential figure in Zelensky's inner circle.



Major corruption scandals have shaken Ukraine during the war with Russia, which has entered its fifth year. International organizations such as the European Union have urged the Ukrainian government to tighten its fight against corruption and implement reforms that would allow it to join.