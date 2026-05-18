تهز قضايا الفساد أوكرانيا خصوصاً دائرة الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إذ دفع المستشار السابق للرئيس أندريه يرماك كفالة بقيمة 3 ملايين دولار، من أجل الخروج من السجن.


وأعلن المكتب الإعلامي لمحكمة متخصصة في كييف، اليوم الإثنين، أن الكفالة دُفعت، وأنه سيتم الإفراج عن يرماك، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس».


وانتشرت مشاهد ليرماك خارجاً من المحكمة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.


وكانت محكمة مختصة بقضايا الفساد، قضت في كييف الأسبوع الماضي، بحبس يرماك على ذمة التحقيق لمدة 60 يوماً، ما لم يدفع كفالة قدرها 140 مليون هريفنيا (حوالى 3.2 مليون دولار).


وقال يرماك بعد صدور الحكم «لا أملك هذا المبلغ.. لم أكن مستعداً لهذا». وأضاف: «أعتقد أن لديّ الكثير من المعارف والأصدقاء.. آمل أن يتمكنوا من مساعدتي في هذا الأمر». إلا أنه لم يعرف من دفع الكفالة اليوم، ولم تتسرب أي تفاصيل عن الأمر.


ويشتبه المدعون في أن المستشار السابق عضو في جماعة إجرامية منظمة يعتقد أنها قامت بغسل حوالى 460 مليون هريفنيا (10 ملايين دولار) عبر مشروع عقاري فاخر قرب كييف.


وكان يرماك (54 عاما) كبير مستشاري زيلينسكي من العام 2020 حتى نهاية العام الماضي 2025، وأحد أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً في أوكرانيا، لكنه استقال في نوفمبر الماضي إثر تورطه في فضيحة فساد بملايين الدولارات طالت الدائرة المقربة من الرئيس الأوكراني.


وقبل استقالة يرماك، كان ينظر إلى الرجل على نطاق واسع باعتباره ثاني أقوى رجل في أوكرانيا، وشخصية مؤثرة في الدائرة المقربة من زيلينسكي.


وهزّت فضائح فساد كبرى عدة أوكرانيا خلال الحرب مع روسيا التي دخلت عامها الخامس. وطلبت منظمات دولية مثل الاتحاد الأوروبي من الحكومة الأوكرانية التشدد في مكافحة الفساد وتطبيق إصلاحات تتيح لها الانضمام إليه.