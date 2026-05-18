نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصادر مطلعة، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب سيجتمع مجددا مع فريق الأمن القومي غدا الثلاثاء، لحسم الخيارات العسكرية ضد إيران.
وكشفت «سي إن إن» أن وزارة الحرب «البنتاغون»، أعدت سلسلة من الخطط العسكرية لاستهداف مواقع الطاقة والبنية التحتية في إيران، تحسباً لقرار ترمب النهائي بالمضي قدماً في شن المزيد من الضربات.
ورفع ترمب سقف التهديدات تجاه إيران، وسط توتر متسارع،بعد اجتماعه، السبت الماضي، مع كبار أعضاء فريقه للأمن القومي لمناقشة مسار الحرب مع إيران، بحسب ما أفاد مصدر مطلع لشبكة «سي إن إن».
ونقلت مجلة Fortune، عن ترمب في حوار مطول نشر الإثنين، قوله: إن إيران «تتوق» إلى التوقيع على اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب. وأضاف: «أنهم يصرخون طوال الوقت. يمكنني أن أقول لكم شيئاً واحداً: إنهم يتوقون إلى توقيع اتفاق. لكنهم يبرمون اتفاقاً، ثم يرسلون لك ورقة لا تمت بأي صلة إلى الاتفاق الذي أبرمته معهم. فأقول: هل أنتم مجانين؟».
وكتب ترمب، أمس الأحد، على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «بالنسبة لإيران، الوقت ينفد، وعليها أن تتحرك بسرعة، وإلا فلن يبقى منها شيء. الوقت جوهري».
وأعلن مصدر مطلع أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ومدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية جون راتكليف، والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، حضروا جميعاً الاجتماع الذي عُقد في نادي الغولف الخاص بالرئيس في ولاية فرجينيا. وجاء هذا الاجتماع بعد ساعات قليلة من عودة ترمب إلى واشنطن من زيارة بالغة الأهمية إلى الصين.
ويبدو أن ترمب قد نفد صبره تجاه تعامل طهران مع المفاوضات الدبلوماسية، ولا يزال يشعر بالإحباط إزاء استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز وتأثيره على أسعار النفط العالمية.
وأرجأ ترمب وفريقه اتخاذ قرار بشأن كيفية المضي قدماً مع طهران خلال زيارته لبكين، إذ صرّح العديد من مسؤولي الإدارة لشبكة «سي إن إن» أنهم أرادوا متابعة نتائج المحادثات بين ترمب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ قبل تحديد مسار للمضي قدماً.
وفي الأيام الأخيرة، درس ترمب بجدية أكبر استئناف العمليات القتالية الكبرى في إيران وسيلةً لإجبارها على التوصل إلى حل وسط لإنهاء الحرب، بحسب المصدر نفسه.
وتحدّث ترمب الأحد مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وفقاً لما صرّح به متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء ومسؤول أمريكي لشبكة «سي إن إن».
بالمقابل، لا تزال إيران تتمترس خلف مواقفها، ولا توجد مؤشرات جديدة على الاستعداد للتراجع. وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية الأحد أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، التقى مسؤولين إيرانيين، بمن فيهم الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان.
Axios reported from informed sources that President Donald Trump will meet again with the National Security team tomorrow, Tuesday, to finalize military options against Iran.
CNN revealed that the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has prepared a series of military plans to target energy sites and infrastructure in Iran, in anticipation of Trump's final decision to proceed with further strikes.
Trump has raised the level of threats against Iran amid escalating tensions, following his meeting last Saturday with senior members of his National Security team to discuss the course of the war with Iran, according to an informed source for CNN.
Fortune magazine quoted Trump in an extensive interview published on Monday, stating that Iran is "eager" to sign an agreement with the United States to end the war. He added: "They are screaming all the time. I can tell you one thing: they are eager to sign an agreement. But they make an agreement, and then they send you a paper that has nothing to do with the agreement you made with them. So I say: Are you crazy?"
Trump wrote on social media yesterday, Sunday: "For Iran, time is running out, and they must move quickly, or there will be nothing left of them. Time is of the essence."
An informed source announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff all attended the meeting held at the President's golf club in Virginia. This meeting came just hours after Trump returned to Washington from a critically important visit to China.
It seems that Trump has run out of patience regarding Tehran's handling of diplomatic negotiations and continues to feel frustrated over the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.
Trump and his team postponed making a decision on how to proceed with Tehran during his visit to Beijing, as many administration officials told CNN that they wanted to follow up on the results of the talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping before determining a course of action.
In recent days, Trump has seriously considered resuming major combat operations in Iran as a means to force it into a compromise to end the war, according to the same source.
On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's spokesperson and an American official to CNN.
In contrast, Iran remains entrenched in its positions, with no new indications of readiness to back down. Iranian media reported on Sunday that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Bezhakian.