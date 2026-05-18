Axios reported from informed sources that President Donald Trump will meet again with the National Security team tomorrow, Tuesday, to finalize military options against Iran.

CNN revealed that the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has prepared a series of military plans to target energy sites and infrastructure in Iran, in anticipation of Trump's final decision to proceed with further strikes.

Trump has raised the level of threats against Iran amid escalating tensions, following his meeting last Saturday with senior members of his National Security team to discuss the course of the war with Iran, according to an informed source for CNN.

Fortune magazine quoted Trump in an extensive interview published on Monday, stating that Iran is "eager" to sign an agreement with the United States to end the war. He added: "They are screaming all the time. I can tell you one thing: they are eager to sign an agreement. But they make an agreement, and then they send you a paper that has nothing to do with the agreement you made with them. So I say: Are you crazy?"

Trump wrote on social media yesterday, Sunday: "For Iran, time is running out, and they must move quickly, or there will be nothing left of them. Time is of the essence."

An informed source announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff all attended the meeting held at the President's golf club in Virginia. This meeting came just hours after Trump returned to Washington from a critically important visit to China.

It seems that Trump has run out of patience regarding Tehran's handling of diplomatic negotiations and continues to feel frustrated over the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.

Trump and his team postponed making a decision on how to proceed with Tehran during his visit to Beijing, as many administration officials told CNN that they wanted to follow up on the results of the talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping before determining a course of action.

In recent days, Trump has seriously considered resuming major combat operations in Iran as a means to force it into a compromise to end the war, according to the same source.

On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's spokesperson and an American official to CNN.

In contrast, Iran remains entrenched in its positions, with no new indications of readiness to back down. Iranian media reported on Sunday that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Bezhakian.