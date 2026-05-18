نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصادر مطلعة، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب سيجتمع مجددا مع فريق الأمن القومي غدا الثلاثاء، لحسم الخيارات العسكرية ضد إيران.

وكشفت «سي إن إن» أن وزارة الحرب «البنتاغون»، أعدت سلسلة من الخطط العسكرية لاستهداف مواقع الطاقة والبنية التحتية في إيران، تحسباً لقرار ترمب النهائي بالمضي قدماً في شن المزيد من الضربات.

ورفع ترمب سقف التهديدات تجاه إيران، وسط توتر متسارع،بعد اجتماعه، السبت الماضي، مع كبار أعضاء فريقه للأمن القومي لمناقشة مسار الحرب مع إيران، بحسب ما أفاد مصدر مطلع لشبكة «سي إن إن».

ونقلت مجلة Fortune، عن ترمب في حوار مطول نشر الإثنين، قوله: إن إيران «تتوق» إلى التوقيع على اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب. وأضاف: «أنهم يصرخون طوال الوقت. يمكنني أن أقول لكم شيئاً واحداً: إنهم يتوقون إلى توقيع اتفاق. لكنهم يبرمون اتفاقاً، ثم يرسلون لك ورقة لا تمت بأي صلة إلى الاتفاق الذي أبرمته معهم. فأقول: هل أنتم مجانين؟».

وكتب ترمب، أمس الأحد، على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «بالنسبة لإيران، الوقت ينفد، وعليها أن تتحرك بسرعة، وإلا فلن يبقى منها شيء. الوقت جوهري».

وأعلن مصدر مطلع أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ومدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية جون راتكليف، والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، حضروا جميعاً الاجتماع الذي عُقد في نادي الغولف الخاص بالرئيس في ولاية فرجينيا. وجاء هذا الاجتماع بعد ساعات قليلة من عودة ترمب إلى واشنطن من زيارة بالغة الأهمية إلى الصين.

ويبدو أن ترمب قد نفد صبره تجاه تعامل طهران مع المفاوضات الدبلوماسية، ولا يزال يشعر بالإحباط إزاء استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز وتأثيره على أسعار النفط العالمية.

وأرجأ ترمب وفريقه اتخاذ قرار بشأن كيفية المضي قدماً مع طهران خلال زيارته لبكين، إذ صرّح العديد من مسؤولي الإدارة لشبكة «سي إن إن» أنهم أرادوا متابعة نتائج المحادثات بين ترمب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ قبل تحديد مسار للمضي قدماً.

وفي الأيام الأخيرة، درس ترمب بجدية أكبر استئناف العمليات القتالية الكبرى في إيران وسيلةً لإجبارها على التوصل إلى حل وسط لإنهاء الحرب، بحسب المصدر نفسه.

وتحدّث ترمب الأحد مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وفقاً لما صرّح به متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء ومسؤول أمريكي لشبكة «سي إن إن».

بالمقابل، لا تزال إيران تتمترس خلف مواقفها، ولا توجد مؤشرات جديدة على الاستعداد للتراجع. وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية الأحد أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، التقى مسؤولين إيرانيين، بمن فيهم الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان.