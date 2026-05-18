The Philippine Senate is holding a hearing today (Monday) in preparation for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, as its 24 members will decide whether she is guilty of the charges against her, including the misuse of public funds and unexplained wealth, amid fears of political unrest, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The House of Representatives, dominated by allies of her rival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., voted in favor of her impeachment after a tumultuous week that began with the Senate seizing power and ended with a terrifying night of gunfire.



While she is expected to be acquitted by the upper chamber, given the need for a two-thirds majority for a conviction, this political crisis is destabilizing a country suffering from a weak economy and limits Marcos's ability to address it.



Concerns are growing about stagflation in the Southeast Asian nation, which has been severely affected by the energy crisis stemming from the Middle East war, in addition to an ongoing and widespread corruption scandal, leading to a depletion of investor confidence and political capital for the Marcos administration, thus losing its ability to implement reforms.



This scene represents a new decline in the bitter feud between Marcos and Duterte, as the Vice President is the leading candidate to succeed Marcos at the end of his single six-year term, which concludes in 2028. The president has expressed concerns that his former ally turned fierce opponent could undermine his reforms, including trade and security agreements.



It is noteworthy that Duterte is the only Philippine politician to have faced impeachment charges twice, with the first attempt being dismissed last year after the Supreme Court rejected the case on procedural grounds.



This time, Duterte enjoys a stronger position after her allies appointed one of her supporters as the Senate leader, granting her camp the authority to determine when the trial will begin and what evidence will be revealed.



The new Senate leadership has stated that the Senate's time will be divided between impeachment proceedings and its regular legislative business, including hearings and discussions to pass bills.



Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano said in a press briefing last week: “The biggest challenge I face is balancing legislative work with the current crisis. If the economy were in good shape, we could allocate between 90% and 95% of our time to the impeachment court.”