يعقد مجلس الشيوخ الفلبيني، اليوم (الإثنين)، جلسة استماع تمهيداً لعزل نائبة الرئيس سارة دوتيرتي، إذ سيقرر أعضاؤه الـ 24 ما إذا كانت مذنبة بالتهم الموجهة إليها، بما في ذلك إساءة استخدام الأموال العامة والثروة غير المبررة، وسط مخاوف من اضطرابات سياسية، حسب إفادة «بلومبيرغ».


وكان مجلس النواب الذي يهيمن عليه حلفاء منافسها الرئيس فرديناند ماركوس الابن، صوت لصالح عزلها، بعد أسبوع مضطرب بدأ باستيلاء مجلس الشيوخ على السلطة وانتهى بليلة مرعبة من إطلاق النار.


فيما يُتوقع تبرئتها من قبل المجلس الأعلى، نظراً لضرورة الحصول على أغلبية الثلثين لإدانتها، فإن هذه الأزمة السياسية تُزعزع استقرار بلد يعاني من اقتصاد ضعيف، وتحد من قدرة ماركوس على وقفها.


وتتزايد المخاوف من الركود التضخمي في الدولة الواقعة في جنوب شرق آسيا، والتي تضررت بشدة من أزمة الطاقة الناجمة عن حرب الشرق الأوسط، إضافة إلى فضيحة فساد واسعة النطاق ومستمرة، ما أدى إلى استنزاف ثقة المستثمرين ورأس المال السياسي لإدارة ماركوس، وبالتالي فقدانها القدرة على إجراء الإصلاحات.


ويمثل هذا المشهد انحداراً جديداً في الخلاف المرير بين ماركوس ودوتيرتي، إذ إن نائبة الرئيس هي المرشحة الأبرز لخلافة ماركوس عند انتهاء ولايته الوحيدة التي تمتد لـ6 سنوات، وتنتهي في عام 2028، وأعرب الرئيس عن مخاوفه من أن حليفته السابقة التي تحولت إلى خصم لدود قد تُقوض إصلاحاته، بما في ذلك الاتفاقيات التجارية والأمنية.


يذكر أن دوتيرتي السياسية الفلبينية الوحيدة التي وُجهت إليها تهمة العزل مرتين، وألغيت محاولة عزلها الأولى العام الماضي، بعد أن رفضت المحكمة العليا القضية لأسباب إجرائية.


وهذه المرة، تتمتع دوتيرتي بوضع أقوى، بعد أن عيّن حلفاؤها أحد مؤيديها زعيماً لمجلس الشيوخ، ما منح معسكرها سلطة تحديد موعد بدء المحاكمة ونوع الأدلة التي ستُكشف.


وأفادت قيادة مجلس الشيوخ الجديدة بأن وقت المجلس سيُقسم بين إجراءات العزل وأعماله التشريعية الاعتيادية من جلسات استماع ومناقشات لتمرير مشاريع القوانين.


وقال رئيس مجلس الشيوخ، آلان بيتر كايتانو، في إحاطة صحفية الأسبوع الماضي: «إن أكبر تحدٍ يواجهني هو تحقيق التوازن بين العمل التشريعي والأزمة الراهنة. فلو كان الاقتصاد في وضع جيد، لأمكننا تخصيص ما بين 90% و95% من وقتنا لمحكمة المساءلة».