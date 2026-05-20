حين أغلقت إيران مضيق هرمز كانت تراهن على لحظة تاريخية قادرة على شل الاقتصاد العالمي وإغراق الأسواق في حالة من الذعر والفوضى، فالمضيق الذي يعبر عبره نحو عشرين مليون برميل نفط يومياً، أي ما يقارب 20% من إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، لم يكن مجرد ممر بحري ضيّق، بل كان لعقود شرياناً استراتيجياً للاقتصاد الدولي بأكمله؛ ولذلك لم يكن مستغرباً أن تصف وكالة الطاقة الدولية ما جرى بأنه أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات النفط في التاريخ الحديث، خصوصاً مع الارتفاع الجنوني للأسعار ووصول خام برنت إلى حدود 120 دولاراً للبرميل خلال فترة قصيرة، لكن ما لم تتوقعه طهران بالكامل هو أن العالم الذي بدا في الظاهر رهينة لهذا الممر كان يعمل منذ سنوات طويلة بصمت لبناء مخارج بديلة وخطط طوارئ تقلل من تأثير هذا السيناريو الكارثي. السعودية، التي أدركت منذ حرب الناقلات في الثمانينيات أن الاعتماد الكامل على هرمز يمثل نقطة ضعف استراتيجية، سارعت إلى تشغيل خطها شرق-غرب بكامل طاقته، وهو الخط الذي ينقل النفط من حقول المنطقة الشرقية إلى ميناء ينبع على البحر الأحمر بطاقة تصل إلى سبعة ملايين برميل يومياً، وهي بنية تحتية لم تُبنَ خلال الأزمة، بل كانت ثمرة تخطيط استراتيجي امتد لعقود طويلة تحسّباً للحظة كهذه. وفي الوقت نفسه فعلت الإمارات العربية المتحدة خط «أدكوب» الذي ينقل النفط مباشرة إلى الفجيرة خارج مضيق هرمز بطاقة تقارب 1.8 مليون برميل يومياً، وهو ما منح أبوظبي قدرة على الاستمرار في التصدير رغم إغلاق المضيق بالكامل، بينما تحركت الولايات المتحدة بسرعة لرفع صادراتها النفطية إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 12.9 مليون برميل يومياً في أبريل 2026 مستفيدة من ثورة النفط الصخري ومن تحوّلها خلال السنوات الماضية إلى قوة طاقة عالمية كبرى، ولم تتوقف محاولات التعويض عند هذا الحد، إذ دخلت دول أخرى بعيدة عن الخليج مثل النرويج والبرازيل ونيجيريا والأرجنتين على خط زيادة الإمدادات، مضيفة أكثر من مليون برميل يومياً إلى الأسواق العالمية في محاولة لاحتواء الصدمة ومنع الانهيار الكامل. ومع ذلك لم يكن ممكناً إلغاء الأزمة بالكامل، فالفجوة بقيت ضخمة والنقص الفعلي تجاوز 10 ملايين برميل يومياً، وهو رقم هائل يكفي لإرباك الاقتصاد العالمي ورفع تكاليف الشحن والتصنيع والطاقة في مختلف القارات، لكن الفارق الجوهري أن العالم لم ينهَر كما كانت تراهن طهران، ولم تتوقف الاقتصادات الكبرى عن العمل، ولم تدخل الدول الصناعية في حالة شلل كامل، بل ظهر بوضوح أن النظام الدولي بدأ يتكيّف تدريجياً مع فكرة تقليل الاعتماد على هرمز باعتباره نقطة اختناق استراتيجية خطيرة. المفارقة الكبرى أن إيران ربما نجحت في صناعة أزمة طاقة عالمية بالفعل، لكنها في المقابل سرّعت عملية تاريخية قد تؤدي على المدى الطويل إلى إضعاف أهم ورقة جيوسياسية تمتلكها، لأن الدول المستهلكة والمنتجة للطاقة خرجت من هذه الأزمة بقناعة أكثر رسوخاً بضرورة بناء مسارات بديلة للنفط والغاز بعيداً عن الخليج، سواء عبر خطوط الأنابيب أو الموانئ الجديدة أو زيادة الإنتاج في مناطق أخرى من العالم، ما يعني أن هرمز الذي كان لعقود مصدر قوة استراتيجية لإيران قد يتحوّل تدريجياً إلى ورقة أقل تأثيراً مع كل مشروع جديد وكل خط أنابيب جديد وكل استثمار عالمي يهدف إلى تجاوز هذا الممر الحسّاس.