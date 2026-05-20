When Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, it was betting on a historical moment capable of paralyzing the global economy and plunging markets into a state of panic and chaos. The strait, through which nearly twenty million barrels of oil pass daily, accounting for about 20% of global energy supplies, was not just a narrow maritime passage; for decades, it had been a strategic artery for the entire international economy. Therefore, it was not surprising that the International Energy Agency described what happened as the largest disruption in oil supplies in modern history, especially with the insane rise in prices and Brent crude reaching around $120 per barrel in a short period. However, what Tehran did not fully anticipate was that the world, which appeared to be a hostage to this passage, had been quietly working for many years to build alternative exits and emergency plans to mitigate the impact of this catastrophic scenario. Saudi Arabia, which realized since the tanker war in the 1980s that complete reliance on Hormuz represented a strategic vulnerability, rushed to operate its East-West pipeline at full capacity. This pipeline transports oil from the eastern region's fields to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, with a capacity of up to seven million barrels per day. This infrastructure was not built during the crisis; rather, it was the result of strategic planning that extended over decades in anticipation of a moment like this. At the same time, the United Arab Emirates activated the "Adco" pipeline, which transports oil directly to Fujairah outside the Strait of Hormuz, with a capacity of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day. This allowed Abu Dhabi to continue exporting despite the complete closure of the strait. Meanwhile, the United States quickly moved to raise its oil exports to a record level of 12.9 million barrels per day in April 2026, benefiting from the shale oil revolution and its transformation over the past years into a major global energy power. The attempts to compensate did not stop there; other countries far from the Gulf, such as Norway, Brazil, Nigeria, and Argentina, entered the fray to increase supplies, adding more than one million barrels per day to global markets in an attempt to contain the shock and prevent a complete collapse. Nevertheless, it was not possible to eliminate the crisis entirely; the gap remained huge, and the actual shortfall exceeded 10 million barrels per day, a staggering figure sufficient to disrupt the global economy and raise shipping, manufacturing, and energy costs across various continents. However, the essential difference was that the world did not collapse as Tehran had bet, the major economies did not stop functioning, and industrialized nations did not enter a state of complete paralysis. Instead, it became clear that the international system began to gradually adapt to the idea of reducing dependence on Hormuz as a dangerous strategic choke point. The great irony is that Iran may have succeeded in creating a global energy crisis, but in return, it accelerated a historical process that could, in the long term, weaken its most important geopolitical card. This is because energy-consuming and producing countries emerged from this crisis with a more solid conviction of the necessity to build alternative routes for oil and gas away from the Gulf, whether through pipelines, new ports, or increasing production in other parts of the world. This means that Hormuz, which had been a source of strategic strength for Iran for decades, may gradually turn into a less influential card with every new project, every new pipeline, and every global investment aimed at bypassing this sensitive passage.