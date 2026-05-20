في المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي الـ34 الذي نظّمته وزارة الإعلام الأسبوع الماضي بكفاءة لافتة، وشارك فيه خمسة وزراء يمثلون قطاعات الصحة والنقل والإعلام والحج والإسكان، بدا المشهد وكأنه عرض متعدد لفكرة واحدة، هي أن الحج لم يعد يقرأ كموسم ديني فقط بل أيضاً كواحدة من أعقد العمليات التشغيلية التي تتحرك فيها آلاف التفاصيل بتناغم بين الوزارات والقطاعات وشركات النقل والمطارات والتقنية والخدمات.
وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح الجاسر أشار إلى تخصيص أكثر من 12 ألف رحلة و6 مطارات رئيسية لخدمة الحجاج، إضافة إلى أكثر من 110 خطط تشغيل وطوارئ تعمل منذ وقت مبكر لضمان انسيابية الحركة وسلامة التنقل.
بالنسبة لقطاع الطران فالحج ليس موسماً عادياً، بل اختبار سنوي هائل لقدرة الدولة على إدارة واحدة من أعقد الحركات البشرية في العالم خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة وجغرافيا محدودة، هنا تظهر قيمة الخبرة الفريدة التي بنتها المملكة عبر عقود، خصوصاً في الطيران.
لنأخذ مثلاً «الخطوط السعودية» لا يمكن النظر إليها كشركة طيران تنقل الحجاج فقط، إنها جزء تاريخي من ذاكرة الحج الحديثة، فمنذ عشرات السنين، تشكّلت لدى الشركة خبرة تشغيلية نادرة يصعب تكرارها عالمياً، تبدأ من فهم ثقافات الحجاج المختلفة، مروراً بإدارة الرحلات الكثيفة والمتزامنة، وانتهاءً بالتعامل مع الحالات الإنسانية واللغوية والدينية والخدمية المرتبطة بهذه الرحلات.
لقد استطاعت الخطوط السعودية عبر سنوات طويلة أن تطور نموذجاً خاصاً بالحج، انعكس على تجربة الحاج منذ لحظة الصعود للطائرة حتى الوصول إلى المشاعر المقدسة.
ولذلك لا أبالغ لو قلت إن تجربة الحج الجوية التي تديرها السعودية تكاد تكون حالة فريدة عالمياً، ليس فقط بسبب الحجم، بل بسبب تراكم المعرفة التشغيلية المرتبطة بالحجاج أنفسهم.
اللافت حديثاً أن موسم الحج لم يعد مقتصراً على ناقل واحد. دخول شركتي ناس وأديل إلى رحلات الحج أوجد ديناميكية داخل السوق، ورفع من مرونة التشغيل والطاقة الاستيعابية، وخلق تنوعاً أكبر في إدارة الرحلات والخدمات. هذا التوسع انعكاس لتحوّل أوسع تعيشه منظومة الطيران السعودية نفسها، التي أصبحت أكثر قدرة على توزيع الأدوار بين الناقلات الوطنية، والمطارات، والجهات التنظيمية، مع الحفاظ على مركزية القرار والتنسيق.
هيئة الطيران المدني هي المظلة التي عملت منذ البدء على إدارة الحركة الجوية وجدولة الرحلات وتخصيص الخانات الزمنية والتنسيق بين المطارات وحصص الناقلات، مروراً بالمطارات التي تتحوّل إلى مدن تعمل على مدار الساعة، وانتهاءً بالتكامل مع وزارات الداخلية والصحة والحج والنقل والإعلام.
مبادرة «طريق مكة» أصبحت مثالاً على هذا النوع من التكامل، حيث استفاد منها أكثر من 1.2 مليون حاج منذ إطلاقها، عبر إنهاء إجراءات السفر والجوازات في بلدان المغادرة قبل الوصول إلى المملكة.
كما أن أكثر من 820 ألف حاج وصلوا هذا الموسم عبر المنافذ الجوية حتى الآن، من أصل نحو 860 ألف حاج وصلوا إلى المملكة وقت انعقاد المؤتمر، وهي أرقام تعكس بوضوح أن الطيران لم يعد مجرد وسيلة للحج، بل العمود الفقري للحج.
الحج رحلة إيمانية كبرى، وهو أيضاً واحدة من أعقد العمليات اللوجستية والطيرانية في العالم، والمملكة بفضل الله تدير هذه التجربة بخبرة دولة تراكمت عبر عقود حتى أصبح هذا التعقيد الهائل يُدار بهدوء يكاد لا يشعر به ملايين الحجاج وهم ينتقلون من المطارات إلى المشاعر، ثم من المشاعر إلى المطارات.
In the 34th government press conference organized by the Ministry of Media last week with remarkable efficiency, five ministers representing the sectors of health, transport, media, pilgrimage, and housing participated. The scene appeared as if it were a multi-faceted presentation of a single idea: that the pilgrimage is no longer viewed merely as a religious season but also as one of the most complex operational processes, where thousands of details operate in harmony among ministries, sectors, transport companies, airports, technology, and services.
The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, pointed out that more than 12,000 flights and 6 main airports have been allocated to serve the pilgrims, in addition to over 110 operational and emergency plans that have been in place for some time to ensure smooth movement and safe transportation.
For the aviation sector, the pilgrimage is not an ordinary season but a massive annual test of the state's ability to manage one of the most complex human movements in the world within a short timeframe and limited geography. Here, the value of the unique experience that the Kingdom has built over decades, especially in aviation, becomes evident.
For example, Saudi Airlines cannot be viewed merely as an airline that transports pilgrims; it is a historical part of the modern pilgrimage memory. For decades, the company has developed a rare operational expertise that is difficult to replicate globally, starting from understanding the diverse cultures of the pilgrims, through managing the dense and simultaneous flights, and ending with dealing with humanitarian, linguistic, religious, and service-related cases associated with these flights.
Over many years, Saudi Airlines has managed to develop a unique model for the pilgrimage, which has reflected on the pilgrim's experience from the moment they board the plane until they arrive at the holy sites.
Therefore, I do not exaggerate when I say that the air pilgrimage experience managed by Saudi Arabia is almost a unique global case, not only because of its scale but also due to the accumulation of operational knowledge related to the pilgrims themselves.
Interestingly, the pilgrimage season is no longer limited to a single carrier. The entry of the companies Nas and Flyadeal into pilgrimage flights has created dynamics within the market, increased operational flexibility and capacity, and created greater diversity in managing flights and services. This expansion reflects a broader transformation that the Saudi aviation system itself is experiencing, which has become more capable of distributing roles among national carriers, airports, and regulatory bodies while maintaining centralized decision-making and coordination.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation is the umbrella that has worked from the beginning to manage air traffic, schedule flights, allocate time slots, and coordinate between airports and carrier quotas, through airports that have turned into cities operating around the clock, and ending with integration with the ministries of interior, health, pilgrimage, transport, and media.
The "Makkah Route" initiative has become an example of this type of integration, benefiting more than 1.2 million pilgrims since its launch by completing travel and passport procedures in the departure countries before arriving in the Kingdom.
Moreover, more than 820,000 pilgrims have arrived this season through air ports so far, out of about 860,000 pilgrims who reached the Kingdom at the time of the conference, figures that clearly reflect that aviation is no longer just a means for pilgrimage but the backbone of the pilgrimage.
The pilgrimage is a major spiritual journey, and it is also one of the most complex logistical and aviation operations in the world. Thanks to God, the Kingdom manages this experience with the expertise of a state that has accumulated over decades, to the point where this immense complexity is managed with a calmness that is hardly felt by millions of pilgrims as they move from airports to the holy sites, and then from the holy sites back to the airports.