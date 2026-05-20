في المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي الـ34 الذي نظّمته وزارة الإعلام الأسبوع الماضي بكفاءة لافتة، وشارك فيه خمسة وزراء يمثلون قطاعات الصحة والنقل والإعلام والحج والإسكان، بدا المشهد وكأنه عرض متعدد لفكرة واحدة، هي أن الحج لم يعد يقرأ كموسم ديني فقط بل أيضاً كواحدة من أعقد العمليات التشغيلية التي تتحرك فيها آلاف التفاصيل بتناغم بين الوزارات والقطاعات وشركات النقل والمطارات والتقنية والخدمات.

وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح الجاسر أشار إلى تخصيص أكثر من 12 ألف رحلة و6 مطارات رئيسية لخدمة الحجاج، إضافة إلى أكثر من 110 خطط تشغيل وطوارئ تعمل منذ وقت مبكر لضمان انسيابية الحركة وسلامة التنقل.

بالنسبة لقطاع الطران فالحج ليس موسماً عادياً، بل اختبار سنوي هائل لقدرة الدولة على إدارة واحدة من أعقد الحركات البشرية في العالم خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة وجغرافيا محدودة، هنا تظهر قيمة الخبرة الفريدة التي بنتها المملكة عبر عقود، خصوصاً في الطيران.

لنأخذ مثلاً «الخطوط السعودية» لا يمكن النظر إليها كشركة طيران تنقل الحجاج فقط، إنها جزء تاريخي من ذاكرة الحج الحديثة، فمنذ عشرات السنين، تشكّلت لدى الشركة خبرة تشغيلية نادرة يصعب تكرارها عالمياً، تبدأ من فهم ثقافات الحجاج المختلفة، مروراً بإدارة الرحلات الكثيفة والمتزامنة، وانتهاءً بالتعامل مع الحالات الإنسانية واللغوية والدينية والخدمية المرتبطة بهذه الرحلات.

لقد استطاعت الخطوط السعودية عبر سنوات طويلة أن تطور نموذجاً خاصاً بالحج، انعكس على تجربة الحاج منذ لحظة الصعود للطائرة حتى الوصول إلى المشاعر المقدسة.

ولذلك لا أبالغ لو قلت إن تجربة الحج الجوية التي تديرها السعودية تكاد تكون حالة فريدة عالمياً، ليس فقط بسبب الحجم، بل بسبب تراكم المعرفة التشغيلية المرتبطة بالحجاج أنفسهم.

اللافت حديثاً أن موسم الحج لم يعد مقتصراً على ناقل واحد. دخول شركتي ناس وأديل إلى رحلات الحج أوجد ديناميكية داخل السوق، ورفع من مرونة التشغيل والطاقة الاستيعابية، وخلق تنوعاً أكبر في إدارة الرحلات والخدمات. هذا التوسع انعكاس لتحوّل أوسع تعيشه منظومة الطيران السعودية نفسها، التي أصبحت أكثر قدرة على توزيع الأدوار بين الناقلات الوطنية، والمطارات، والجهات التنظيمية، مع الحفاظ على مركزية القرار والتنسيق.

هيئة الطيران المدني هي المظلة التي عملت منذ البدء على إدارة الحركة الجوية وجدولة الرحلات وتخصيص الخانات الزمنية والتنسيق بين المطارات وحصص الناقلات، مروراً بالمطارات التي تتحوّل إلى مدن تعمل على مدار الساعة، وانتهاءً بالتكامل مع وزارات الداخلية والصحة والحج والنقل والإعلام.

مبادرة «طريق مكة» أصبحت مثالاً على هذا النوع من التكامل، حيث استفاد منها أكثر من 1.2 مليون حاج منذ إطلاقها، عبر إنهاء إجراءات السفر والجوازات في بلدان المغادرة قبل الوصول إلى المملكة.

كما أن أكثر من 820 ألف حاج وصلوا هذا الموسم عبر المنافذ الجوية حتى الآن، من أصل نحو 860 ألف حاج وصلوا إلى المملكة وقت انعقاد المؤتمر، وهي أرقام تعكس بوضوح أن الطيران لم يعد مجرد وسيلة للحج، بل العمود الفقري للحج.

الحج رحلة إيمانية كبرى، وهو أيضاً واحدة من أعقد العمليات اللوجستية والطيرانية في العالم، والمملكة بفضل الله تدير هذه التجربة بخبرة دولة تراكمت عبر عقود حتى أصبح هذا التعقيد الهائل يُدار بهدوء يكاد لا يشعر به ملايين الحجاج وهم ينتقلون من المطارات إلى المشاعر، ثم من المشاعر إلى المطارات.