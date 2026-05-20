أصدرت منصة «قوى» توضيحاً حاسماً بشأن رخص العمل المنتهية، وأكدت، أنه بتاريخ 30/6/2026 ستبدأ المنصة إسقاط كافة عمالة المنشآت في حال كانت رخص إقامتهم منتهية، وذلك على النحو التالي:
- يتم إسقاط العامل من المنشأة إذا استمرت رخصة العمل منتهية لمدة 3 أشهر.
- عند إسقاط العامل تلقائياً من قبل المنصة، ستتحمل المنشأة كافة الالتزامات المالية المتراكمة على العامل طوال فترة انتهاء رخصة عمل العامل حتى تاريخ إسقاطه.
- في حال كانت الإقامة سارية لأكثر من 180 يوماً، ولكن رخصة العمل منتهية لاختلاف تاريخ الإقامة عن رخصة العمل، فلن يتم إسقاط العامل من المنشأة، أما إذا كانت الإقامة أقل من 180 يوماً، فعليه المبادرة لتجديدها وتجديد رخصة العمل تجنباً لأي إجراء لاحق.
- نصيحة «قوى»: سرعة سداد متأخرات رخص العمل، أو الانتقال إلى صاحب عمل جديد.
The "Qiwa" platform has issued a decisive clarification regarding expired work permits, confirming that on 30/6/2026, the platform will begin to remove all workers from establishments if their residence permits are expired, as follows:
- A worker will be removed from the establishment if their work permit remains expired for 3 months.
- When a worker is automatically removed by the platform, the establishment will bear all financial obligations accumulated on the worker throughout the period of the worker's expired work permit until the date of their removal.
- If the residence permit is valid for more than 180 days, but the work permit is expired due to a difference in the dates of the residence and work permits, the worker will not be removed from the establishment. However, if the residence is less than 180 days, the worker should take the initiative to renew it and renew the work permit to avoid any subsequent action.
- "Qiwa" advice: Quickly settle any overdue work permit fees, or transfer to a new employer.