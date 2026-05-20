The "Qiwa" platform has issued a decisive clarification regarding expired work permits, confirming that on 30/6/2026, the platform will begin to remove all workers from establishments if their residence permits are expired, as follows:

- A worker will be removed from the establishment if their work permit remains expired for 3 months.

- When a worker is automatically removed by the platform, the establishment will bear all financial obligations accumulated on the worker throughout the period of the worker's expired work permit until the date of their removal.

- If the residence permit is valid for more than 180 days, but the work permit is expired due to a difference in the dates of the residence and work permits, the worker will not be removed from the establishment. However, if the residence is less than 180 days, the worker should take the initiative to renew it and renew the work permit to avoid any subsequent action.

- "Qiwa" advice: Quickly settle any overdue work permit fees, or transfer to a new employer.