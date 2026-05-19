The deputy principal of Saad bin Abi Waqqas Intermediate School in Dhahran Al Janub, Hussein bin Awad Al Amer, honored a number of students and staff members of the school in recognition of their excellence and educational efforts. This was part of an initiative aimed at motivating students and encouraging them to continue their pursuit of excellence and success.



More than 100 students from the intermediate stage were honored, including the top 10 students in the first, second, and third grades, as well as those who achieved the top positions in the school radio, students in the system and volunteering, in addition to scout students and the children of martyrs and those stationed on the southern border.



Al Amer also celebrated the students who won the top positions in various competitions at the level of the Asir Education Administration, praising their achievements that reflect the school’s commitment to creating a stimulating educational environment that supports creativity and excellence.



At the end of the ceremony, the school deputy presented commemorative gifts to the school principal, Mohammed Saleh Al Zahir, the student counselor, Mohammed Misfer Al Kazman, and the activity leader, Mohammed Ali Zaben Al Shari, along with honoring the teachers and administrators in appreciation of their efforts in developing the educational process and enhancing the academic and behavioral levels of the students.