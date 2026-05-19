كرّم وكيل متوسطة سعد بن أبي وقاص بظهران الجنوب حسين بن عوض آل عامر عدداً من طلاب ومنسوبي المدرسة؛ تقديراً لتميزهم وجهودهم التعليمية والتربوية، وذلك ضمن مبادرة تهدف إلى تحفيز الطلاب وتشجيعهم على مواصلة التفوق والنجاح.
وشمل التكريم أكثر من 100 طالب من طلاب المرحلة المتوسطة، من بينهم الـ10 الأوائل في الصفوف الأول والثاني والثالث المتوسط، إلى جانب تكريم الطلاب الحاصلين على المراكز الأولى في الإذاعة المدرسية، وطلاب النظام والتطوع، إضافة إلى طلاب الكشافة وأبناء الشهداء والمرابطين على الحد الجنوبي.
كما احتفى آل عامر بالطلاب الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى في المسابقات المختلفة على مستوى إدارة تعليم عسير، مشيداً بما حققوه من إنجازات تعكس حرص المدرسة على صناعة بيئة تعليمية محفزة وداعمة للإبداع والتميز.
وفي ختام الحفل، قدم وكيل المدرسة هدايا تذكارية لمدير المدرسة محمد صالح آل زاهر، والموجه الطلابي محمد مسفر آل كزمان، ورائد النشاط محمد علي زابن آل شري، إلى جانب تكريم المعلمين والإداريين؛ تقديراً لما يبذلونه من جهود في تطوير العملية التعليمية والارتقاء بمستوى الطلاب العلمي والسلوكي.
The deputy principal of Saad bin Abi Waqqas Intermediate School in Dhahran Al Janub, Hussein bin Awad Al Amer, honored a number of students and staff members of the school in recognition of their excellence and educational efforts. This was part of an initiative aimed at motivating students and encouraging them to continue their pursuit of excellence and success.
More than 100 students from the intermediate stage were honored, including the top 10 students in the first, second, and third grades, as well as those who achieved the top positions in the school radio, students in the system and volunteering, in addition to scout students and the children of martyrs and those stationed on the southern border.
Al Amer also celebrated the students who won the top positions in various competitions at the level of the Asir Education Administration, praising their achievements that reflect the school’s commitment to creating a stimulating educational environment that supports creativity and excellence.
At the end of the ceremony, the school deputy presented commemorative gifts to the school principal, Mohammed Saleh Al Zahir, the student counselor, Mohammed Misfer Al Kazman, and the activity leader, Mohammed Ali Zaben Al Shari, along with honoring the teachers and administrators in appreciation of their efforts in developing the educational process and enhancing the academic and behavioral levels of the students.