كرّم وكيل متوسطة سعد بن أبي وقاص بظهران الجنوب حسين بن عوض آل عامر عدداً من طلاب ومنسوبي المدرسة؛ تقديراً لتميزهم وجهودهم التعليمية والتربوية، وذلك ضمن مبادرة تهدف إلى تحفيز الطلاب وتشجيعهم على مواصلة التفوق والنجاح.


وشمل التكريم أكثر من 100 طالب من طلاب المرحلة المتوسطة، من بينهم الـ10 الأوائل في الصفوف الأول والثاني والثالث المتوسط، إلى جانب تكريم الطلاب الحاصلين على المراكز الأولى في الإذاعة المدرسية، وطلاب النظام والتطوع، إضافة إلى طلاب الكشافة وأبناء الشهداء والمرابطين على الحد الجنوبي.


كما احتفى آل عامر بالطلاب الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى في المسابقات المختلفة على مستوى إدارة تعليم عسير، مشيداً بما حققوه من إنجازات تعكس حرص المدرسة على صناعة بيئة تعليمية محفزة وداعمة للإبداع والتميز.


وفي ختام الحفل، قدم وكيل المدرسة هدايا تذكارية لمدير المدرسة محمد صالح آل زاهر، والموجه الطلابي محمد مسفر آل كزمان، ورائد النشاط محمد علي زابن آل شري، إلى جانب تكريم المعلمين والإداريين؛ تقديراً لما يبذلونه من جهود في تطوير العملية التعليمية والارتقاء بمستوى الطلاب العلمي والسلوكي.