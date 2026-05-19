يكتب ويظن أن اللغة توقفت عند عباراته التي فيها الصفة لا تتبع الموصوف، وهذا خلل لو تعلمون كبيراً.. هكذا قرأت وشق عليه وأنا أبحث عن الصفة التي لا تتبع الموصوف، فمن يساعدني على تفكيك هذا الكلام سيكسب أجر لغة مات سيبويه وفي نفسه شيء منها.

أعترف أنني أمام بعض السرديات تعلق عيني ولا يعلق فمي ولا مشكلة طالما اجتهدت.

أحد جهابذة العصر فريقه ينهار وهو متفرغ لمطاردة بطل النخبتين اعتقاداً منه أن جمهور ناديه سيشاركونه هذه المهمة البليدة.

رح للقمر وافرش على سطحه بساط

‏.. وخل الحثالة لو بها خير ترقى

هكذا أخاطب الأهلي حينما أرى سيل الإساءات تتواصل من المقهورين والمغبونين.

يقول الأمير تركي بن خالد بن فيصل:

ما يحدث في الوسط الرياضي هذه الأيام (يتجاوز) حدود التنافس الطبيعي ويصطدم بشكل واضح مع مبادئ اللعب المالي النظيف وتكافؤ الفرص..

‏الآن نحن أمام اتجاهين مختلفين:

اتجاه يقود مشروع التخصيص والتطوير ويسعى لبناء رياضة حديثة محوكمة لها حضور عالمي واستثمار مستدام وانتشار دولي.

واتجاه آخر لا يزال يفكر بعقلية الماضي، ويحاول إعادة الوضع الرياضي إلى فترة الستينيات والسبعينيات بعيداً عن مفاهيم التطوير والحوكمة والاحتراف الحقيقي.. ‏ويبقى السؤال الأهم:

‏أي اتجاه منهما (سينتصر)؟

‏توجه (المستقبل) والتطور،

أم توجه (الماضي) المقاوم للتغيير والتطور؟

طرح رائع ولا غرابة في ذلك يا سمو الأمير، فقط أتمنى أن نعزز هذه النقلة التي تعيشها رياضتنا بطرح يواكب مشروعنا الرياضي الذاهب إلى المستقبل من خلال تصحيح أخطاء الماضي.

(2)

إلى الآن ما زلت أتعامل مع مقطع الرقية على أنه ذكاء صناعي ولا أريد أقتنع بأنه واقعي.

طلبتكم احذفوا المقطع، فالنصر لا ذنب له، بل الذنب ذنب صاحب الفكرة ومنفذها.

ومضة:

جاني وكنه جايب الناس وياه

‏ واحد ولكنه عن الناس يكفي