He writes and thinks that the language has stopped at his phrases where the adjective does not follow the described noun, and this is a significant flaw if you only knew.. This is how I read, and it troubled me as I searched for the adjective that does not follow the described noun. Whoever helps me unravel this speech will earn the reward of a language that Sibawayh has passed away from, yet still holds some of it within himself.

I admit that in front of some narratives, my eyes are captivated, but my mouth does not speak, and there is no problem as long as I have made an effort.

One of the geniuses of this era has his team collapsing while he is preoccupied with chasing the hero of the two elite groups, believing that the fans of his club will share this foolish task with him.

Go to the moon and spread a carpet on its surface

.. and let the scum stay; if there is any good in them, they will rise.

This is how I address Al-Ahli when I see the flood of insults continuing from the oppressed and the wronged.

Prince Turki bin Khalid bin Faisal says:

What is happening in the sports arena these days (exceeds) the limits of natural competition and clearly collides with the principles of fair play and equal opportunities..

Now we are faced with two different directions:

One direction leads the project of privatization and development and seeks to build a modern, regulated sport with a global presence, sustainable investment, and international spread.

The other direction still thinks with a mentality of the past and tries to revert the sports situation to the 1960s and 1970s, far from the concepts of development, governance, and true professionalism.. And the most important question remains:

Which direction will (prevail)?

The direction of (the future) and development,

or the direction of (the past) resistant to change and development?

A wonderful proposition, and it is no surprise, Your Highness. I just hope we can enhance this transition that our sports are experiencing with a proposal that keeps pace with our sports project heading into the future by correcting the mistakes of the past.

(2)

Until now, I still treat the recitation clip as artificial intelligence, and I do not want to convince myself that it is real.

I asked you to delete the clip; Al-Nasr is not to blame, but the blame lies with the idea's owner and its executor.

Flash:

He came to me as if he brought people with him

One is enough about the people