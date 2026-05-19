قبل يومين كان الفنان عادل إمام حديث وسائل الإعلام احتفالاً بعيد ميلاده الـ86، واحتفاءً بمسيرة طويلة واستثنائية متواصلة النجاح والتميّز في مجال السينما والدراما، ليتحول الى ظاهرة جديرة بالتأمل في الكيفية التي وصل بها إلى قمة لم يصلها أحد من قبله، وكيف حافظ عليها وحماها من مهددات التراجع.

هناك عوامل وأسباب عديدة تفسّر ذلك، فهو فنان لم يترك مسيرته محكومة بالصدف والمفاجآت، بل كان لديه مشروع واضح منذ البداية، خدمه بالثقافة والوعي والمثابرة والالتزام والذكاء الفني والاجتماعي والسياسي، والتدقيق في الأعمال التي يختارها، وعندما تتوفر هذه العوامل بالإضافة إلى الموهبة الفريدة والحرص على تطويرها وصقلها، فإننا إزاء مشروع فني ناجح بكل المقاييس.

استطاع عادل إمام التعايش ببراعة مع كل التقلبات السياسية والتحولات الاجتماعية وتوظيفها في أعماله الفنية بمهارة. كان يجيد المشي على الحبال المعلقة، وفي المناطق الملغومة. وكان ذكياً للغاية في تحديد المسافة بينه وبين السلطة، وبين المجتمع كذلك، وهذه مهمة معقدة في البلدان العربية، لا سيما في مصر التي عايشت تيارات فكرية مختلفة، وتحولات سياسية واقتصادية واجتماعية عميقة، بالإضافة الى وجود نخب ثقافية وفكرية شديدة الحساسية تجاه الأعمال الفنية التي قد تتعارض مع أفكارها. من الصعب أن يستمر فنان في نجاح مضطرد ومتوازن، قافزاً على مراحل شائكة ومعقّدة لو لم تتوفر له كل المؤهلات لذلك.

وهناك جانب آخر لا يقل أهمية عما سبق، وله دور مهم في استمرار الحضور الطاغي لعادل إمام، هو السياج القوي الذي أحاط به حياته الخاصة، معروف عنه احترامه لعائلته وإبعادها تماماً عن الأضواء ولغط الصحافة، كما أنه شخصياً لم يسقط في الجانب المظلم للوسط الفني الذي سقط فيه كثير من الفنانين وانتهوا تماماً أو تراجعت قيمتهم الفنية بسببه، ولهذا كان يمثل الفنان الملتزم بالمعنى الشامل للالتزام، شخصياً وعائلياً واجتماعياً وثقافياً وفنياً.

عادل إمام يمثل مؤسسة فنية متكاملة تعمل وتُدار بحرفية من خلال فريق متكامل هو مركز التفكير فيه، ولهذا يتمثل فيه نموذج تأريخي لمدرسة نجاح الفنان الذي يستطيع التعايش مع مختلف الأجيال والمراحل بتفوق.