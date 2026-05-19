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قبل يومين كان الفنان عادل إمام حديث وسائل الإعلام احتفالاً بعيد ميلاده الـ86، واحتفاءً بمسيرة طويلة واستثنائية متواصلة النجاح والتميّز في مجال السينما والدراما، ليتحول الى ظاهرة جديرة بالتأمل في الكيفية التي وصل بها إلى قمة لم يصلها أحد من قبله، وكيف حافظ عليها وحماها من مهددات التراجع.
هناك عوامل وأسباب عديدة تفسّر ذلك، فهو فنان لم يترك مسيرته محكومة بالصدف والمفاجآت، بل كان لديه مشروع واضح منذ البداية، خدمه بالثقافة والوعي والمثابرة والالتزام والذكاء الفني والاجتماعي والسياسي، والتدقيق في الأعمال التي يختارها، وعندما تتوفر هذه العوامل بالإضافة إلى الموهبة الفريدة والحرص على تطويرها وصقلها، فإننا إزاء مشروع فني ناجح بكل المقاييس.
استطاع عادل إمام التعايش ببراعة مع كل التقلبات السياسية والتحولات الاجتماعية وتوظيفها في أعماله الفنية بمهارة. كان يجيد المشي على الحبال المعلقة، وفي المناطق الملغومة. وكان ذكياً للغاية في تحديد المسافة بينه وبين السلطة، وبين المجتمع كذلك، وهذه مهمة معقدة في البلدان العربية، لا سيما في مصر التي عايشت تيارات فكرية مختلفة، وتحولات سياسية واقتصادية واجتماعية عميقة، بالإضافة الى وجود نخب ثقافية وفكرية شديدة الحساسية تجاه الأعمال الفنية التي قد تتعارض مع أفكارها. من الصعب أن يستمر فنان في نجاح مضطرد ومتوازن، قافزاً على مراحل شائكة ومعقّدة لو لم تتوفر له كل المؤهلات لذلك.
وهناك جانب آخر لا يقل أهمية عما سبق، وله دور مهم في استمرار الحضور الطاغي لعادل إمام، هو السياج القوي الذي أحاط به حياته الخاصة، معروف عنه احترامه لعائلته وإبعادها تماماً عن الأضواء ولغط الصحافة، كما أنه شخصياً لم يسقط في الجانب المظلم للوسط الفني الذي سقط فيه كثير من الفنانين وانتهوا تماماً أو تراجعت قيمتهم الفنية بسببه، ولهذا كان يمثل الفنان الملتزم بالمعنى الشامل للالتزام، شخصياً وعائلياً واجتماعياً وثقافياً وفنياً.
عادل إمام يمثل مؤسسة فنية متكاملة تعمل وتُدار بحرفية من خلال فريق متكامل هو مركز التفكير فيه، ولهذا يتمثل فيه نموذج تأريخي لمدرسة نجاح الفنان الذي يستطيع التعايش مع مختلف الأجيال والمراحل بتفوق.
Two days ago, the artist Adel Imam was the talk of the media in celebration of his 86th birthday, honoring a long and exceptional career marked by continuous success and excellence in the fields of cinema and drama. He has become a phenomenon worthy of reflection on how he reached a peak that no one before him has attained, and how he has maintained and protected it from the threats of decline.
There are many factors and reasons that explain this. He is an artist who did not leave his career to chance and surprises; rather, he had a clear project from the very beginning, supported by culture, awareness, perseverance, commitment, artistic, social, and political intelligence, and careful selection of the works he chooses. When these factors are combined with unique talent and a commitment to developing and refining it, we are faced with a successful artistic project by all standards.
Adel Imam has skillfully adapted to all political fluctuations and social transformations, employing them in his artistic works with expertise. He excelled at walking on tightropes and navigating treacherous areas. He was extremely clever in determining the distance between himself and the authority, as well as between himself and society. This is a complex task in Arab countries, especially in Egypt, which has experienced various intellectual currents and profound political, economic, and social transformations, in addition to the presence of cultural and intellectual elites that are highly sensitive to artistic works that may conflict with their ideas. It is difficult for an artist to maintain steady and balanced success while navigating complex and thorny stages without having all the qualifications for it.
There is another aspect that is no less important than the previous ones, and it plays a significant role in the continued overwhelming presence of Adel Imam: the strong fence that surrounds his private life. He is known for respecting his family and keeping them completely away from the spotlight and the noise of the press. Moreover, he personally did not fall into the dark side of the artistic community, where many artists have fallen and ended up completely or saw their artistic value decline as a result. For this reason, he represents the committed artist in the comprehensive sense of commitment—personally, familially, socially, culturally, and artistically.
Adel Imam represents a complete artistic institution that operates and is managed professionally through a comprehensive team that is the center of thought in it. Thus, he embodies a historical model of the successful artist who can excel in coexisting with different generations and stages.