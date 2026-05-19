تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في كرة القدم تبقى الذاكرة حاضرة مهما حاول البعض تجاهلها؛ لأن البطولات لا تمحو التاريخ، ولا تلغي المراحل الصعبة التي مرت بها الأندية. وما يحدث اليوم من بعض الجماهير الأهلاوية بعد تحقيق النخبتين، تجاوز حدود الفرح الطبيعي وتحوّل إلى حالة من الاستفزاز والتعالي على المنافسين.
لا أحد ينكر أن الأهلي حقق بطولتين مهمتين ويستحق الإشادة داخل الملعب، لكن المشكلة ليست في الفرح، بل في المبالغة ومحاولة التقليل من الآخرين. والجماهير الرياضية لا تنسى بسهولة، فالتاريخ القريب ما زال حاضراً، والأهلاويون أنفسهم عاشوا واحدة من أصعب الفترات عندما هبط الفريق إلى دوري يلو في صدمة كبيرة هزّت الوسط الرياضي بالكامل.
ذلك الهبوط لم يكن مجرد تعثّر عابر، بل كان نتيجة أخطاء إدارية وفنيّة واضحة، جعلت الأهلي يعيش مرحلة صعبة لم يعتدها جمهوره. ولهذا يبدو غريباً أن يتحوّل بعض المشجعين اليوم إلى منصة للسخرية من المنافسين، وكأن سنوات يلو لم تكن جزءاً من تاريخ النادي.
الرياضة بطبيعتها متقلّبة، ويوم لك ويوم عليك ولا يوجد فريق يبقى دائماً في القمة. ولهذا فإن التواضع بعد الإنجاز جزء مهم من ثقافة الأندية الكبيرة؛ لأن الجماهير تتذكر جيداً كيف كان الحديث عن الأهلي في فترة الهبوط، وكيف تغيّر المشهد اليوم بعد البطولات الأخيرة.
المشكلة ليست في احتفال الأهلاويين، فمن حق أي جمهور أن يفرح بإنجازات فريقه، لكن الإزعاج المستمر ومحاولة فرض التفوق على الجميع بلغة استفزازية، هو ما يصنع حالة الاحتقان بين الجماهير. فالبطولات تُحترم، لكن الاحترام الأكبر يكون بحفظ تاريخ المنافسة وعدم نسيان الماضي القريب.
الأندية الجماهيرية الكبرى في السعودية صنعت مكانتها عبر سنوات طويلة من الإنجازات، وليس عبر موسم أو بطولتين فقط. ولهذا فإن لغة التعالي لا تصنع الهيبة بقدر ما تكشف اندفاعاً عاطفياً قد يتغير مع أول تعثر أو أزمة جديدة.
وفي النهاية، يبقى السؤال حاضراً في الشارع الرياضي، هل النخبتان كافيتان لنسيان سنوات يلو؟! أم أن ذاكرة الهبوط ما زالت حاضرة مهما حاول البعض الهروب منها؟
In football, memory remains present no matter how much some try to ignore it; because championships do not erase history, nor do they cancel out the difficult phases that clubs have gone through. What is happening today with some Al-Ahli fans after achieving the two championships has exceeded the limits of natural joy and turned into a state of provocation and arrogance towards competitors.
No one denies that Al-Ahli has achieved two important championships and deserves praise on the field, but the problem is not in the joy, but in the exaggeration and the attempt to belittle others. Sports fans do not forget easily, as the recent history is still present, and the Al-Ahli fans themselves experienced one of the toughest periods when the team was relegated to Yelo League in a huge shock that shook the entire sports community.
That relegation was not just a passing stumble, but rather the result of clear administrative and technical mistakes, which made Al-Ahli go through a difficult phase that its fans were not accustomed to. Therefore, it seems strange that some fans today turn into a platform for mocking competitors, as if the years in Yelo were not part of the club's history.
Sports, by nature, are volatile; one day you are on top, and the next day you are not, and no team remains at the top forever. Thus, humility after achievement is an important part of the culture of great clubs; because fans remember well how the talk was about Al-Ahli during the relegation period, and how the scene has changed today after the recent championships.
The problem is not in the celebration of Al-Ahli fans, as any fanbase has the right to rejoice in their team's achievements, but the continuous annoyance and the attempt to impose superiority over everyone in a provocative language is what creates a state of tension among fans. Championships are respected, but the greater respect comes from preserving the history of competition and not forgetting the recent past.
The major fan-based clubs in Saudi Arabia have established their status over many years of achievements, not just through one season or two championships. Therefore, the language of arrogance does not create prestige as much as it reveals an emotional impulse that may change with the first stumble or new crisis.
In the end, the question remains present in the sports community: Are the two championships enough to forget the years in Yelo?! Or is the memory of relegation still present no matter how much some try to escape from it?