في كرة القدم تبقى الذاكرة حاضرة مهما حاول البعض تجاهلها؛ لأن البطولات لا تمحو التاريخ، ولا تلغي المراحل الصعبة التي مرت بها الأندية. وما يحدث اليوم من بعض الجماهير الأهلاوية بعد تحقيق النخبتين، تجاوز حدود الفرح الطبيعي وتحوّل إلى حالة من الاستفزاز والتعالي على المنافسين.

لا أحد ينكر أن الأهلي حقق بطولتين مهمتين ويستحق الإشادة داخل الملعب، لكن المشكلة ليست في الفرح، بل في المبالغة ومحاولة التقليل من الآخرين. والجماهير الرياضية لا تنسى بسهولة، فالتاريخ القريب ما زال حاضراً، والأهلاويون أنفسهم عاشوا واحدة من أصعب الفترات عندما هبط الفريق إلى دوري يلو في صدمة كبيرة هزّت الوسط الرياضي بالكامل.

ذلك الهبوط لم يكن مجرد تعثّر عابر، بل كان نتيجة أخطاء إدارية وفنيّة واضحة، جعلت الأهلي يعيش مرحلة صعبة لم يعتدها جمهوره. ولهذا يبدو غريباً أن يتحوّل بعض المشجعين اليوم إلى منصة للسخرية من المنافسين، وكأن سنوات يلو لم تكن جزءاً من تاريخ النادي.

الرياضة بطبيعتها متقلّبة، ويوم لك ويوم عليك ولا يوجد فريق يبقى دائماً في القمة. ولهذا فإن التواضع بعد الإنجاز جزء مهم من ثقافة الأندية الكبيرة؛ لأن الجماهير تتذكر جيداً كيف كان الحديث عن الأهلي في فترة الهبوط، وكيف تغيّر المشهد اليوم بعد البطولات الأخيرة.

المشكلة ليست في احتفال الأهلاويين، فمن حق أي جمهور أن يفرح بإنجازات فريقه، لكن الإزعاج المستمر ومحاولة فرض التفوق على الجميع بلغة استفزازية، هو ما يصنع حالة الاحتقان بين الجماهير. فالبطولات تُحترم، لكن الاحترام الأكبر يكون بحفظ تاريخ المنافسة وعدم نسيان الماضي القريب.

الأندية الجماهيرية الكبرى في السعودية صنعت مكانتها عبر سنوات طويلة من الإنجازات، وليس عبر موسم أو بطولتين فقط. ولهذا فإن لغة التعالي لا تصنع الهيبة بقدر ما تكشف اندفاعاً عاطفياً قد يتغير مع أول تعثر أو أزمة جديدة.

وفي النهاية، يبقى السؤال حاضراً في الشارع الرياضي، هل النخبتان كافيتان لنسيان سنوات يلو؟! أم أن ذاكرة الهبوط ما زالت حاضرة مهما حاول البعض الهروب منها؟