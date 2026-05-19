Beijing was the political capital of May, but two important visits put President Trump's visit in quotation marks; the first was the visit of Abbas Araghchi, which preceded the American president's visit on May 6 and 7, but the visit that followed President Trump's was even more notable, announced immediately after his departure, namely President Putin's visit.

There was an unintentional coincidence between the announcement of President Putin's visit to Beijing and the announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department to halt or not resume the American exemption for Russian oil shipments from sanctions, despite India's request according to Bloomberg on May 15.

Why, during Trump's visit to Beijing, did two of China's closest strategic partners fear going and obtaining assurances that there would be no U.S.-China agreement at their expense, especially since the statements issued from Beijing and Washington were not identical, and even the common points between the two statements were phrased differently?

The difference between the two statements was also in the wording, with the Chinese statement reaching 1,000 words while the American one did not exceed a quarter of that. However, what is striking is the absence of everything that is supposed to be priorities for either party in the other's statement. China avoided explicit phrasing regarding Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and nuclear weapons, while the American statement omitted everything related to Taiwan. In an interview with Fox News, the $14 billion arms deal for Taiwan approved by the U.S. government was considered a good negotiating card, and he confirmed that it had not yet been finalized.

The American president wanted the visit to focus on domestic American issues first, emphasizing the economic aspect through the Boeing aircraft deal and increasing agricultural imports from America, while opening the door for increased American oil exports to China. However, China was preoccupied with a bigger idea: dealing between two equal powers. Hence, the reference to the "Thucydides Trap," named after the Greek historian who lived during the war between Athens and Sparta, which is essentially the idea that the leading power sometimes narrows its options with the rise of another power to the option of war, which is often destructive for all.

But in order for President Xi to remove the cloud of being the number one and sole pole from Washington, proposing a practical sofa that accommodates two competing but not conflicting powers, the Chinese statement overall aimed to build a strategic framework for the relationship, which naturally includes managing the disagreements based on differing interests and priorities between the two powers. From here, one can look at the focus of the article: What do China's partners fear?

Firstly, the Chinese statement mentioned the disagreement over Ukraine as a passing topic, similar to the Korean Peninsula, which is a deliberate minimization of the mother of all battles for Putin. Regarding Iran, it is true that China did not criticize it directly, but it also did not announce any commitment to defend it, part of which is naturally related to the idea that the war in Iran is, in some ways, a drain on America's military capabilities.

Thus, there is an American margin of maneuver between not agreeing to arm Taiwan while keeping the issue of independence hanging, and there is a Chinese margin of maneuver that does not mind striking Iran if it does not make significant concessions in the coming hours, while allowing the resumption of Iranian oil exports to China, as oil tankers crossed before the Trump-Xi summit by hours.

Russia, for its part, knows that China did not arm it during its war with Ukraine, as North Korea and Iran did, which is a firmly established Chinese approach, without ignoring Beijing's provision of defense technologies and weapon components to Moscow. And certainly, the Kremlin remembers how America sought to neutralize China in its conflict with the Soviet Union since Kissinger's visit in '72. Of course, China and America have changed over these decades, and the question remains: Have the dreams of restoring the Soviet Union changed in Moscow today?