كانت بكين قبلة مايو السياسية، لكنّ زيارتين مهمتين وضعتا زيارة الرئيس ترمب بين مزدوجين؛ الأولى زيارة عباس عراقجي التي استبق بها زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي ما بين 6 و7 مايو، لكن الزيارة التي تلي زيارة الرئيس ترمب لافتة بشكل أكبر، وقد أعلن عنها بعد مغادرته مباشرة ألا وهي زيارة الرئيس بوتين.

وقد حدث تزامن ليس مقصوداً بالضرورة بين إعلان زيارة الرئيس بوتين لبكين، وبين إعلان وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية لإيقاف أو عدم استئناف الإعفاء الأمريكي لشحنات النفط الروسي من العقوبات، بالرغم من طلب الهند بحسب بلومبيرغ وذلك في 15 مايو.

ولماذا في زيارة ترمب إلى بكين خشي اثنان من أقرب شركاء الصين الاستراتيجيين على الذهاب والحصول على تطمينات أن لا اتفاق أمريكياً صينياً على حسابهم، خصوصاً والبيانان الصادران من بكين وواشنطن لم يكونا متطابقين، بل حتى النقاط المشتركة بين البيانين صيغت بطريقة مختلفة.

الاختلاف بين البيانين كان أيضاً في صياغة الكلمة، حيث بلغ البيان الصيني 1,000 كلمة بينما لم يتعدَّ الأمريكي ربع ذلك، لكن اللافت هو غياب كل ما يفترض أنها أولويات لأحد الطرفين عن بيان الدولة الأخرى، فالصين تجنّبت الصياغة الصريحة لإيران وهرمز والسلاح النووي، والبيان الأمريكي أسقط كل ما يتعلق بتايوان، وفي مقابلة مع فوكس نيوز، اعتبر صفقة السلاح بـ14 مليار دولار لتايوان التي أقرتها الحكومة الأمريكية، ورقة تفاوض جيدة، وأكد أنه لم يعتمدها بعد.

الرئيس الأمريكي أرادها زيارة للداخل الأمريكي أولاً، عبر التركيز على الشق الاقتصادي، من خلال صفقة طائرات بوينغ وزيادة الواردات الزراعية من أمريكا، وفتح الباب لزيادة الصادرات النفطية الأمريكية للصين، لكن الصين كانت مشغولة بفكرة أكبر وهي التعامل بين قطبين على قدم المساواة، ومن هنا أتت الإشارة إلى «فخ ثوسيديس» نسبة للمؤرخ اليوناني الذي عاش فترة الحرب بين أثينا وإسبرطة، وهي عملياً فكرة أن القوة الأولى أحياناً تختصر خياراتها مع صعود قوة أخرى إلى خيار الحرب، الذي غالباً ما يكون مدمّراً للجميع.

ولكن حتى يزيل الرئيس شي غمامة المركز الأول والقطب الأوحد عن واشنطن، مقترحاً عملياً أريكة تتسع لقوتين تتنافسان ولكن لا تتصارعان، كان البيان الصيني في مجمله يهدف لبناء إطار استراتيجي للعلاقة بما يشمل بطبيعة الحال إدارة الخلاف الذي يبنى على اختلاف المصالح والأولويات بين قوتين، ومن هنا يمكن النظر إلى زاوية تركيز المقال وهي: ممَّ يخشى شركاء الصين؟

أولاً البيان الصيني ذكر الخلاف في أوكرانيا موضوعاً عابراً مثله مثل شبه الجزيرة الكورية، وهذا تقزيم متعمّد لأم المعارك بالنسبة لبوتين، ومن ناحية إيران، فصحيح أن الصين لم تنتقدها مباشرة، لكنها أيضاً لم تعلن أي التزام بالدفاع عنها، وجزء من ذلك بطبيعة الحال مرتبط بفكرة أن حرب إيران هي في صورة من صورها استنزاف لقدرات أمريكا العسكرية.

إذن هناك هامش مناورة أمريكي بين عدم الموافقة على تسليح تايوان، مع بقاء موضوع الاستقلال معلقاً، وهناك هامش مناورة صيني لا يمانع ضرب إيران إذا لم تقدّم تنازلاً كبيراً في الساعات القادمة، مع السماح باستئناف تصدير النفط الإيراني للصين، حيث عبرت ناقلات نفط قبل قمة ترمب-شي بساعات.

روسيا من جانبها تعرف أن الصين لم تسلحها خلال حربها مع أوكرانيا، كما فعلت كوريا الشمالية وإيران، وهذا نهج صيني راسخ، دون تجاهل تزويد بكين لموسكو بتقنيات دفاع ومكوّنات أسلحة، وأكيد أن في ذاكرة الكرملين كيف سعت أمريكا لتحييد الصين في صراعها مع الاتحاد السوفييتي منذ زيارة كسينجر في 72، بالطبع تغيّرت الصين وتغيّرت أمريكا خلال هذه العقود، والسؤال يبقى هل أحلام استعادة الاتحاد السوفييتي تغيّرت في موسكو اليوم؟