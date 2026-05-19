الصومال: نبذل قصارى جهودنا للإفراج عن البحارة المصريين المختطفين

The Somali Ambassador to Cairo, Ali Abdi Awari, confirmed that the Somali government continues its efforts and intensive communications to expedite the release of the Egyptian sailors kidnapped aboard the oil tanker "M/T Eureka," pointing out that there is ongoing coordination and movements at various levels to ensure their safety and return as soon as possible.

The Somali ambassador said during a meeting with the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Karim Sharif: "We are doing our utmost, and the Somali authorities are closely following the case, making high-level communications with the relevant parties as part of efforts to contain the crisis and end the detention process, based on the fraternal relations and historical ties that bind Egypt and Somalia."



Awari emphasized the Somali government's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with Egypt on various security and maritime issues, affirming the importance of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden countries coming together to face common challenges and support efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Somali ambassador also praised Egypt's supportive role for the unity of Somalia and the integrity of its territory, as well as the efforts made by Cairo to support Somali state institutions and enhance their capabilities in combating terrorism and establishing stability and development.

The crisis dates back to May 2, when the oil tanker M/T Eureka, flying the Togolese flag and carrying about 2,800 tons of diesel, was attacked by armed Somali pirates off the coast of Shabwa Governorate in Yemen, after which the ship was taken to Somali territorial waters near the Puntland region in northeastern Somalia.

The crew of the ship includes 8 Egyptian sailors, including engineers, officers, and technicians, along with 4 other sailors from India. As days passed, the pirates' ransom demands increased from about $3-3.5 million to $10 million, amid reports of deteriorating humanitarian conditions aboard the ship, including restrictions on food and water and an increase in the number of armed guards.

This incident is part of a noticeable resurgence of piracy activity in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in recent times, despite previous international efforts to combat it, as the Puntland region is historically a center for Somali piracy due to the economic and security conditions in some coastal areas.