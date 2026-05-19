أكد سفير الصومال لدى القاهرة علي عبدي أواري أن الحكومة الصومالية تواصل جهودها واتصالاتها المكثفة من أجل إسراع الإفراج عن البحارة المصريين المختطفين على متن ناقلة النفط «M/T Eureka»، مشيراً إلى وجود تنسيق وتحركات مستمرة على مختلف المستويات لضمان سلامتهم وعودتهم في أقرب وقت.

وقال السفير الصومالي خلال لقاء مساعد وزير الخارجية المصري للشؤون الأفريقية السفير كريم شريف: «إننا نبذل قصارى جهدنا والسلطات الصومالية تتابع القضية باهتمام بالغ، وتبذل اتصالات رفيعة المستوى مع الجهات المعنية في إطار العمل على احتواء الأزمة وإنهاء عملية الاحتجاز، انطلاقاً من العلاقات الأخوية والروابط التاريخية التي تجمع بين مصر والصومال».
الصومال: نبذل قصارى جهودنا للإفراج عن البحارة المصريين المختطفين

وشدد أواري على حرص الحكومة الصومالية على تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق مع مصر في مختلف القضايا الأمنية والبحرية، مؤكداً أهمية تكاتف دول البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة، ودعم جهود تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

كما ثمن السفير الصومالي الدور المصري الداعم لوحدة الصومال وسلامة أراضيه، والجهود التي تبذلها القاهرة لمساندة مؤسسات الدولة الصومالية وتعزيز قدراتها في مواجهة الإرهاب وترسيخ الاستقرار والتنمية.

وتعود الأزمة إلى يوم 2 مايو، عندما تعرضت ناقلة النفط M/T Eureka التي ترفع علم توغو وتحمل نحو 2800 طن من الديزل لهجوم من قراصنة صوماليين مسلحين قبالة سواحل محافظة شبوة في اليمن، حيث اقتيدت السفينة بعد ذلك إلى المياه الإقليمية الصومالية قرب منطقة بونتلاند شمالي شرقي الصومال.

ويضم طاقم السفينة 8 بحارة مصريين من بينهم مهندسون وضباط وفنيون، إلى جانب 4 بحارة آخرين من الهند، ومع مرور الأيام، ارتفعت مطالب القراصنة بالفدية من نحو 3-3.5 مليون دولار إلى 10 ملايين دولار، وسط تقارير عن تدهور الظروف الإنسانية على متن السفينة، بما في ذلك تقييد الطعام والماء وزيادة عدد الحراس المسلحين.

يأتي هذا الحادث ضمن عودة ملحوظة لنشاط القرصنة في خليج عدن والبحر الأحمر خلال الفترة الأخيرة، رغم الجهود الدولية السابقة لمكافحتها، حيث تُعد منطقة بونتلاند مركزاً تاريخياً للقرصنة الصومالية بسبب الظروف الاقتصادية والأمنية في بعض المناطق الساحلية.