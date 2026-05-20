تهدف المادة (159) من نظام العمل السعودي إلى توفير بيئة داعمة للمرأة العاملة، إذ تُلزم صاحب العمل الذي يشغّل 50 عاملة فأكثر بتهيئة مكان مناسب لرعاية أطفال العاملات دون سن السادسة متى بلغ عدد الأطفال 10 فأكثر. وفي ظل دعم مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030م، أصبحت خدمات رعاية الأطفال جزءًا مهمًا من الامتثال التنظيمي في بعض المنشآت.

وزارة الموارد البشرية تملك صلاحية تنظيم الاشتراطات ونسب التكاليف وآلية التطبيق.

يجوز لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية إلزام المنشآت التي تستخدم 100 عاملة فأكثر في مدينة واحدة بإنشاء حضانة مستقلة أو التعاقد مع حضانات قائمة ومعتمدة.