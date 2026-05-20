Article (159) of the Saudi Labor Law aims to provide a supportive environment for working women, as it requires employers who employ 50 or more female workers to prepare a suitable place for the care of the children of female workers under the age of six when the number of children reaches 10 or more. In light of supporting women's participation in the labor market as part of Saudi Vision 2030, childcare services have become an important part of regulatory compliance in some establishments.

The Ministry of Human Resources has the authority to regulate the requirements, cost ratios, and implementation mechanisms.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development may require establishments that employ 100 or more female workers in a single city to create an independent nursery or contract with existing and accredited nurseries.