Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel inspected a number of health facilities in the holy sites, which are operated by the private sector. He reviewed the readiness of health facilities, the efficiency of health services, and the level of health preparedness for the Hajj season, to ensure the provision of comprehensive healthcare for pilgrims with high quality, in line with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program and the Guest of Rahman Service Program, both stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals in health and tranquility.

The tour included Mina Emergency Hospital 2, which increased its capacity by 100% this year to reach (400) beds, in addition to the construction of three floors and a vital annex with a total building area of (18) thousand square meters, along with enhancing field connectivity by linking the hospital to Mina Emergency Hospital (1) via a dedicated bridge; to ensure the smoothness and integration of services.

He also visited Nimra General Hospital, which has 114 beds, including beds designated for intensive care and heatstroke cases, and visited Nimra Hospital for pedestrians with a capacity of up to 50 beds, and remotely checked the vital signs of a pilgrim benefiting from smart watches at King Abdullah Medical City.

The participation of the private sector comes to enhance integration and coordination with government entities in the health system, by providing specialized services aimed at boosting operational capacity, reflecting the integration of efforts among health system entities; supporting rapid response and enabling the guests of Rahman to perform their rituals in health and tranquility.