تفقّد وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، مجموعة من المنشآت الصحية بالمشاعر المقدسة، التي يقوم بتشغيلها القطاع الخاص، ووقف على جاهزية المرافق الصحية وكفاءة الخدمات الصحية ومستوى الاستعداد الصحي لموسم الحج، لضمان تقديم رعاية صحية متكاملة للحجاج بجودةٍ عالية، تنسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المنبثقَين عن رؤية المملكة 2030، لتمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بصحة وطمأنينة.
وتضمنت الجولة، مستشفى منى الطوارئ 2، الذي زادت طاقته الاستيعابية بنسبة 100% هذا العام لتصل إلى (400) سرير، إضافة إلى تنفيذ ثلاثة أدوار وملحق حيوي بمساحة بناء إجمالية بلغت (18) ألف متر مربع، إلى جانب تعزيز الترابط الميداني بربط المستشفى بمستشفى الطوارئ بمنى (1) عبر جسر مخصص؛ لضمان انسيابية الخدمات وتكاملها.
كما زار مستشفى نمرة العام، الذي يضم 114 سريراً، منها أسرّة مخصصة للعناية المركزة وحالات ضربات الشمس، وزار مستشفى نمرة للمشاة بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 50 سريراً، وتفقد -عن بعد- المؤشرات الحيوية لحاج من مستفيدي الساعات الذكية بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية.
وتأتي مشاركة القطاع الخاص، لتعزيز التكامل والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية في المنظومة الصحية، من خلال تقديم خدمات تخصصية تهدف إلى تعزيز الطاقة التشغيلية، بما يعكس تكامل الجهود بين جهات المنظومة الصحية؛ دعماً لسرعة الاستجابة وتمكيناً لضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بصحة وطمأنينة.
Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel inspected a number of health facilities in the holy sites, which are operated by the private sector. He reviewed the readiness of health facilities, the efficiency of health services, and the level of health preparedness for the Hajj season, to ensure the provision of comprehensive healthcare for pilgrims with high quality, in line with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program and the Guest of Rahman Service Program, both stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals in health and tranquility.
The tour included Mina Emergency Hospital 2, which increased its capacity by 100% this year to reach (400) beds, in addition to the construction of three floors and a vital annex with a total building area of (18) thousand square meters, along with enhancing field connectivity by linking the hospital to Mina Emergency Hospital (1) via a dedicated bridge; to ensure the smoothness and integration of services.
He also visited Nimra General Hospital, which has 114 beds, including beds designated for intensive care and heatstroke cases, and visited Nimra Hospital for pedestrians with a capacity of up to 50 beds, and remotely checked the vital signs of a pilgrim benefiting from smart watches at King Abdullah Medical City.
The participation of the private sector comes to enhance integration and coordination with government entities in the health system, by providing specialized services aimed at boosting operational capacity, reflecting the integration of efforts among health system entities; supporting rapid response and enabling the guests of Rahman to perform their rituals in health and tranquility.