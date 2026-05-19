The remarks made by the advisor at the Royal Court, former Minister of Education, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Issa, regarding the approval to open branches of certain international universities in the Kingdom, have brought the issue of cross-border higher education to the forefront from a deeper perspective; a perspective that goes beyond the allure of a global name to questions of quality, impact, and the extent to which these branches are linked to national development needs.

Al-Issa confirmed through his account on the "X" platform that attracting branches of internationally recognized universities with strong academic reputations represents an important addition to higher education in the Kingdom, as it provides diversity in educational experiences and opens new horizons for students. However, he emphasized at the same time that the name of the university and its reputation alone are not sufficient to ensure the quality of programs, pointing to the important role that the Education and Training Evaluation Commission can play in monitoring academic quality and regulating program standards.

The Experiences of Qatar and Dubai

Al-Issa discussed two prominent Gulf experiences in this field, namely Qatar and Dubai, explaining that Qatar has sought through Qatar Foundation to attract prestigious universities within a non-profit model, providing facilities and services within the education city. In contrast, Dubai has opened the door to educational investment in multiple free zones, including Knowledge Village, Academic City, Medical City, and Silicon Oasis, attracting universities from various levels and countries.

Al-Issa believes that the two experiences have presented acceptable models in higher education; however, they have not, in his estimation, led to a significant qualitative leap in the development of national human resources, as the majority of those enrolled in these branches are expatriates, given the availability of government education or scholarships for citizens.

Quality Before Name

Al-Issa pointed out that the establishment of branches of international universities often occurs through the international cooperation offices in the parent universities, which operate with clear investment motives, even when the parent university is governmental or non-profit. He indicated that these offices may be distant from the scientific departments and academic bodies responsible for accreditation within the university, creating a potential gap between the quality of the branch and the quality of the parent university.

He added that many international academic accreditation bodies refuse to consider the accreditation of a program at the parent university as automatically applicable to its foreign branch, making it essential for branches to obtain independent accreditation to ensure trust in their outputs.

Specialized Fields and National Partnerships

Al-Issa called for the specializations allowed for these branches in the Kingdom to be qualitative fields that serve the development process, moving away from traditional programs. He also emphasized the importance of building partnerships with the private sector and implementing joint projects with public and private universities, ensuring maximum benefit from the experience.

This proposal opens an important door for educational decision-makers; international branches can be a real added value when linked to strict quality standards, clear accreditation, and specializations needed by the national economy. Simply relying on global names without precise academic oversight could turn the experience into an educational investment with limited impact.