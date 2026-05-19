أعاد حديث المستشار بالديوان الملكي وزير التعليم السابق الأستاذ الدكتور أحمد العيسى حول الموافقة على افتتاح فروع لبعض الجامعات الدولية في المملكة، طرح ملف التعليم العالي العابر للحدود من زاوية أعمق؛ زاوية تتجاوز جاذبية الاسم العالمي إلى سؤال الجودة، والأثر، ومدى ارتباط هذه الفروع باحتياجات التنمية الوطنية.

وأكد العيسى عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس» أن استقطاب فروع لجامعات دولية معروفة بسمعتها الأكاديمية يمثل إضافة مهمة للتعليم الجامعي في المملكة، إذ يوفر تنوعاً في التجارب التعليمية، ويفتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام الطلاب والطالبات. لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أن اسم الجامعة وسمعتها وحدهما غير كافيين لضمان جودة البرامج، مشيراً إلى أهمية الدور الذي يمكن أن تؤديه هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب في متابعة الجودة الأكاديمية وضبط مستوى البرامج.

تجربتا قطر ودبي

وتناول العيسى تجربتين خليجيتين بارزتين في هذا المجال، هما قطر ودبي، موضحاً أن قطر اتجهت عبر مؤسسة قطر إلى استقطاب جامعات مرموقة ضمن نموذج غير ربحي، مع توفير المقرات والخدمات داخل المدينة التعليمية. في المقابل، فتحت دبي المجال للاستثمار التعليمي في مناطق حرة متعددة، منها قرية المعرفة والمدينة الأكاديمية والمدينة الطبية وواحة السيليكون، فاستقطبت جامعات من مستويات ودول مختلفة.

ويرى العيسى أن التجربتين قدمتا نماذج مقبولة في التعليم الجامعي، غير أنهما -بحسب تقديره- لم تحدثا قفزة نوعية كبيرة في تنمية الموارد البشرية الوطنية، لكون غالبية الملتحقين بهذه الفروع من المقيمين، في ظل توفر التعليم الحكومي أو الابتعاث للمواطنين.

الجودة قبل الاسم

وأشار العيسى إلى أن إنشاء فروع للجامعات الدولية غالباً ما يتم عبر إدارات التعاون الدولي في الجامعات الأم، وهي إدارات تتحرك بدوافع استثمارية واضحة، حتى حين تكون الجامعة الأم حكومية أو غير ربحية. وبيّن أن هذه الإدارات قد تكون بعيدة عن الأقسام العلمية والجهات الأكاديمية المسؤولة عن الاعتماد داخل الجامعة، ما يخلق فجوة محتملة بين جودة الفرع وجودة الجامعة الأم.

وأضاف أن كثيراً من هيئات الاعتماد الأكاديمي الدولية ترفض اعتبار اعتماد البرنامج في الجامعة الأم منطبقاً تلقائياً على فرعها الخارجي، ما يجعل حصول الفروع على اعتماد مستقل أمراً ضرورياً لضمان الثقة في مخرجاتها.

تخصصات نوعية وشراكات وطنية

ودعا العيسى إلى أن تكون التخصصات المسموح بها لهذه الفروع في المملكة تخصصات نوعية تخدم مسيرة التنمية، بعيداً عن البرامج التقليدية. كما شدد على أهمية بناء شراكات مع القطاع الخاص، وتنفيذ مشاريع مشتركة مع الجامعات الحكومية والأهلية، بما يضمن تعظيم الفائدة من التجربة.

ويفتح هذا الطرح باباً مهماً أمام صناع القرار التعليمي؛ فالفروع الدولية قد تكون قيمة مضافة حقيقية متى ارتبطت بجودة صارمة، واعتماد واضح، وتخصصات يحتاجها الاقتصاد الوطني. أما الاكتفاء بالأسماء العالمية دون رقابة أكاديمية دقيقة، فقد يحوّل التجربة إلى استثمار تعليمي محدود الأثر.