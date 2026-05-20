النخبتان التي حطت رحالها في الأهلي خلال عام هي القاعدة والاستثناء في كرة القدم، ولهذا التمس العذر لكل مغبون، ولا يمكن أن أعاتبه أو أغضب منه، أو أذر على جراحه حبتين ملح فهو أي بطل رواية

(آه يا الجراح) يعيش حالة تعب جعلته في دوامة أنهكت ذاكرته التي تمردت عليه وجعلته يهرف بما لا يعرف، لكن إحقاقاً للحق اجتهد في التقليل من المنجز ورسب في امتحان لغة لا يمكن أن تجامل حينما يكون النص هشا وتركيبته لا ترقى إلى المأمول؛ لأن السردية لم تكن مترابطة، ومع ذلك لم نغضب بل غضبنا على اللغة التي كتبت بها الرواية.

المقصد من هذه المقدمة ليس شخصا بعينه ولا جمهورا محددا ولا ناديا.. بل تعني كل من أصابه إنجاز الأهلي في مقتل فرادا وجماعات.

الأهلي كتب على كل السطور والآن دخل سباق التوب تن على مستوى العالم مع كبار القوم في القارات، ولا يضيره إن رماه المغبون بكلمة أو المنهك بسطر أو النادي بتغريدة، فهل استوعبتم الآن سر هذا الاحتقان.

لو كنت لا أنتمي للأهلي ولا أثمن إنجازات الوطن لعشت حالتهم، لكن ثمة اختلافا كونيا جزءا من هذه الأفراح من جهة وأزهو بأي إنجاز وطني من جهة أخرى.

أحبابي وشركاء العشق وشركاء الفرح.. وأنتم تواصلون احتفالاتكم حاولوا قدر المستطاع ألا تكثروا من نخبتين ورقم اثنين؛ لأن هناك من يتألم، حاولوا قدر المستطاع مراعاة العيون التي جافاها النوم منذ أن رفع ميندي النخبة الثانية.

يظلون وإن بان حزنهم إخوانا وأحبة وأصدقاء ألمهم نشعر به، حتى وإن أتعبهم فرحنا.

قلت غير مرة يلو ليس سبة بل مجد وفخر وحدث فرض علينا صعدنا به ولم يهبط بنا.

أين أنتم الآن وأين نحن؟ عفواً السؤال صعب، لكن أعدكم أن أقدم لكم ثلاثة خيارات مستقبلاً حتى لا تهبطوا بالإجابة كما هبطتم باللغة.

هل فهمتم أم أعييييييييد..

يقول الرائع محمد الزندي: الكاتب الذي يعريه المتلقي، ثم يشتمهم ويوصفهم بـ(....)، فهو «يتعرى» أكثر.

‏فأكثر الكتاب احتقارا «لقرّائهم»، هم أشدهم خوفًا من أن «يقرأهم» أحد، فيكتشف سذاجتهم.

‏ «من يلعن الجسر الذي يعبر عليه، يسقط لوحده».