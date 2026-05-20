The two elite groups that settled in Al-Ahli over the past year are the norm and the exception in football, and for this reason, I excuse every aggrieved person; I cannot blame or be angry with them, nor can I sprinkle salt on their wounds, for they are like the hero of the novel

(Oh, the wounds) living in a state of fatigue that has put him in a whirlpool that has exhausted his memory, which has rebelled against him and made him babble about things he does not know. However, to be fair, he has strived to minimize the achievement and has failed the exam of a language that cannot be flattered when the text is fragile and its structure does not meet expectations; because the narrative was not coherent. Nevertheless, we were not angry; rather, we were angry at the language in which the novel was written.

The purpose of this introduction is not a specific person, nor a defined audience, nor a club... but it concerns everyone who has been struck by Al-Ahli's achievement, individually and collectively.

Al-Ahli has written on all lines, and now it has entered the top ten race globally alongside the greats of the continents, and it does not matter if it is attacked by the aggrieved with a word, or by the exhausted with a line, or by the club with a tweet. So, have you now understood the secret of this tension?

If I did not belong to Al-Ahli and did not value the achievements of the nation, I would have lived their state. However, there is a universal difference; part of this joy on one hand, and I take pride in any national achievement on the other.

My dear ones, partners in love and joy... as you continue your celebrations, try as much as possible not to overdo the elite groups and the number two; because there are those who are in pain. Try as much as possible to consider the eyes that have not slept since Mendy raised the second elite.

They remain, and even if their sadness is apparent, brothers, loved ones, and friends; we feel their pain, even if our joy tires them.

I have said more than once that "Yelo" is not an insult but a glory and pride, a phenomenon that we have risen with and has not brought us down.

Where are you now, and where are we? Excuse me, the question is difficult, but I promise to present you with three options in the future so that you do not fall in your answer as you did with the language.

Did you understand, or should I repeat...?

The wonderful Mohammed Al-Zandi says: The writer who is stripped by the recipient, then curses them and describes them as (....), he is "more stripped."

Most writers who hold their "readers" in contempt are the most afraid that someone will "read them" and discover their naivety.

"Whoever curses the bridge he crosses, falls alone."