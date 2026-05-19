انطلقت اليوم في العاصمة البريطانية لندن فعاليات مؤتمر الشراكات العالمية الذي تستضيفه وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية (FCDO) خلال الفترة من 19 وحتى 20 مايو 2026م، بمشاركة المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة.

ويجمع المؤتمر مسؤولين من الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والمنظمات الإنسانية والإغاثية والمستثمرين والمبتكرين والمجتمع المدني ورجال الأعمال والتقنية؛ بهدف إقامة اتفاقيات مبنية على شراكات أوسع وأكثر حداثة تساعد الدول على توسيع اقتصاداتها، وتعزيز الاعتماد على الذات.

وتأتي مشاركة مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في هذا المؤتمر في إطار سعيه لتعزيز الجهود الدولية لتطوير العمل الإنساني ومواجهة التحديات الراهنة، مع التركيز على أهمية التوازن بين الاستجابات الطارئة والحلول المتوسطة وطويلة المدى لضمان التنمية المستدامة.