The Global Partnerships Conference kicked off today in the British capital, London, hosted by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) from May 19 to 20, 2026, with the participation of the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah.

The conference brings together officials from governments, international organizations, humanitarian and relief organizations, investors, innovators, civil society, and business and technology leaders; aiming to establish agreements based on broader and more modern partnerships that help countries expand their economies and enhance self-reliance.

The participation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in this conference is part of its efforts to enhance international initiatives to develop humanitarian work and address current challenges, focusing on the importance of balancing emergency responses with medium and long-term solutions to ensure sustainable development.