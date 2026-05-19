انطلقت اليوم في العاصمة البريطانية لندن فعاليات مؤتمر الشراكات العالمية الذي تستضيفه وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية (FCDO) خلال الفترة من 19 وحتى 20 مايو 2026م، بمشاركة المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة.
ويجمع المؤتمر مسؤولين من الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والمنظمات الإنسانية والإغاثية والمستثمرين والمبتكرين والمجتمع المدني ورجال الأعمال والتقنية؛ بهدف إقامة اتفاقيات مبنية على شراكات أوسع وأكثر حداثة تساعد الدول على توسيع اقتصاداتها، وتعزيز الاعتماد على الذات.
وتأتي مشاركة مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في هذا المؤتمر في إطار سعيه لتعزيز الجهود الدولية لتطوير العمل الإنساني ومواجهة التحديات الراهنة، مع التركيز على أهمية التوازن بين الاستجابات الطارئة والحلول المتوسطة وطويلة المدى لضمان التنمية المستدامة.
The Global Partnerships Conference kicked off today in the British capital, London, hosted by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) from May 19 to 20, 2026, with the participation of the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah.
The conference brings together officials from governments, international organizations, humanitarian and relief organizations, investors, innovators, civil society, and business and technology leaders; aiming to establish agreements based on broader and more modern partnerships that help countries expand their economies and enhance self-reliance.
The participation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in this conference is part of its efforts to enhance international initiatives to develop humanitarian work and address current challenges, focusing on the importance of balancing emergency responses with medium and long-term solutions to ensure sustainable development.