The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in enhancing humanitarian work and developing evidence-based and innovative relief assistance worldwide, praising the existing collaboration between the King Salman Center for Relief, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the Community Jameel Foundation.

This came during his participation in a session titled (Humanitarian Emergencies: Building Bridges of Communication Between Sciences in the UK and Global Philanthropy and Non-Traditional Donors), as part of the Global Partnerships Conference held in London.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah reviewed the center's efforts in implementing medical and humanitarian initiatives, including the establishment of prosthetic limb centers and specialized volunteer medical missions to treat children since 2018, explaining that humanitarian crises, particularly the situation in Gaza, require a collective international effort to provide healthcare and humanitarian support to those in need.

At the end of his speech, Dr. Al-Rabeeah expressed the King Salman Center for Relief's pride in participating in these humanitarian initiatives, which aim to provide specialized medical care and rehabilitation services for affected children, noting that the integration of roles and the unification of efforts and expertise among partners contribute to achieving a sustainable humanitarian impact that saves lives and enhances hope and dignity for those affected by conflicts.