أكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أهمية الشراكات الإستراتيجية في تعزيز العمل الإنساني وتطوير المساعدات الإغاثية المستندة إلى الأدلة والابتكار في العالم، مشيدًا بالتعاون القائم بين مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة ووزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية البريطانية ومؤسسة مجتمع جميل.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته في جلسة بعنوان (حالات الطوارئ الإنسانية: بناء جسور التواصل بين العلوم في المملكة المتحدة والعمل الخيري العالمي والجهات المانحة غير التقليدية)، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر الشراكات العالمية المنعقد في مدينة لندن.

واستعرض الدكتور الربيعة جهود المركز في تنفيذ المبادرات الطبية والإنسانية، ومنها إنشاء مراكز الأطراف الاصطناعية والبعثات الطبية التطوعية المتخصصة لعلاج الأطفال منذ عام 2018م، موضحًا أن الأزمات الإنسانية، وفي مقدمتها الوضع في غزة، تتطلب تكاتف الجهود الدولية لتوفير الرعاية الصحية والدعم الإنساني للمحتاجين.

وأعرب الدكتور الربيعة في ختام كلمته عن اعتزاز مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة بالمشاركة في هذه المبادرات الإنسانية، التي تهدف إلى توفير الرعاية الطبية المتخصصة وخدمات إعادة التأهيل للأطفال المتضررين، مشيرًا إلى أن تكامل الأدوار وتوحيد الجهود والخبرات بين الشركاء يسهم في تحقيق أثر إنساني مستدام ومنقذ للأرواح، ويعزز من إعادة الأمل والكرامة للمتضررين من النزاعات.